That's fair enough. As I mentioned above he's one behind Salah in non penalty goals. Interestingly enough ollie Watkins tops that chart with 18. He's also got 10 assists which puts him ahead of all others too. He really has had some season.

The Abu Dhabi yeti is on 16 which is a figure I think Nunez should be close too if he scored a few of his easier chances. Although he gives you way more all round.



Thing with Salah is that he is quite clearly becoming closer to a playmaker forward as opposed to the sort he was previously. Still amazing at getting goals but its not like Nunez is playing as deep as Bobby did.Nunez has been good and his ability to play in channels and stretch defences makes him a first choice pick. But his finishing does need to improve no matter how much people use stats to try to say everyone misses, he misses a lot more. He should be scoring more for sure.