Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13440 on: Yesterday at 09:23:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:13:13 am
Is it fair to compare players to past players who had lots of years at the club and went through different phases, i.e. fowler coming back from various injuries, Rush slowing down over his final few years and not scoring at his previous rate?

Like what was Fowlers rate in his first three years for example when he became a regular? At the same time Nunez has only been a regular since the Newcastle game this season so is it fair for people to compare him to them?

I think its important to note that Nunez has done well and contributed a lot. But i absolutely dont think its controversial to say he hasnt scored as many goals as we would have hoped.

That's fair enough.  As I mentioned above he's one behind Salah in non penalty goals. Interestingly enough ollie Watkins tops that chart with 18. He's also got 10 assists which puts him ahead of all others too. He really has had some season.
The Abu Dhabi yeti is on 16 which is a figure I think Nunez should be close too if he scored a few of his easier chances. Although he gives you way more all round.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,085
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13441 on: Yesterday at 09:32:11 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 09:23:13 am
That's fair enough.  As I mentioned above he's one behind Salah in non penalty goals. Interestingly enough ollie Watkins tops that chart with 18. He's also got 10 assists which puts him ahead of all others too. He really has had some season.
The Abu Dhabi yeti is on 16 which is a figure I think Nunez should be close too if he scored a few of his easier chances. Although he gives you way more all round.

Thing with Salah is that he is quite clearly becoming closer to a playmaker forward as opposed to the sort he was previously. Still amazing at getting goals but its not like Nunez is playing as deep as Bobby did.

Nunez has been good and his ability to play in channels and stretch defences makes him a first choice pick. But his finishing does need to improve no matter how much people use stats to try to say everyone misses, he misses a lot more. He should be scoring more for sure.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13442 on: Yesterday at 12:35:46 pm
Finishing ability - the myth that refuses to die.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 12:43:52 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:35:46 pm
Finishing ability - the myth that refuses to die.

Eh?
butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 12:50:49 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:22:20 am
Someone else compared Nunez to those players, I've just added some context.

Is it also fair to compare a South American who's been in England for less than two years and is still trying to learn the language to players who come from the UK and who came through the academy?

Im of the view that stats comparisons with players from other eras and other squads are by and large, meaningless. Different eras, different players around them, different managers, different circumstances at the club, different ways players would be used, etc etc. May as well throw Billy Liddell into the mix for all it tells us.
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 02:48:46 pm
95 minutes per G/A but assists dont matter  ::)
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 04:46:58 pm
He's not far from the perfect striker, just needs better decisions in certain situations, it'll come.
PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13447 on: Today at 01:04:29 am
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 12:50:49 pm
Im of the view that stats comparisons with players from other eras and other squads are by and large, meaningless. Different eras, different players around them, different managers, different circumstances at the club, different ways players would be used, etc etc. May as well throw Billy Liddell into the mix for all it tells us.
Yeah. The most we scored during the PL era before Klopp, bar the freak season of 13/14, is 77 goals. Most of the times we scored 60-70 goals.

In Klopp's first full season with us, we already scored 78. Followed by 84, 89, 85, 68, 89, 75. This season probably around 85.

Different eras, different football, different teams.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13448 on: Today at 06:16:29 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:04:29 am
Yeah. The most we scored during the PL era before Klopp, bar the freak season of 13/14, is 77 goals. Most of the times we scored 60-70 goals.

In Klopp's first full season with us, we already scored 78. Followed by 84, 89, 85, 68, 89, 75. This season probably around 85.

Different eras, different football, different teams.
It's also about to what extent the team's tactics is focused on serving a single striker, and how attacking the team plays.
Rafa played more defensively than Klopp, for instance, which of course made it harder for the strikers. In particular, Rafa would play very conservatively when in the lead, so we seldom scored 4-5 goals.

Another example is that I think ManC is playing less to serve Haaland this season (maybe because opponents deal with him better).
