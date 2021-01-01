Im of the view that stats comparisons with players from other eras and other squads are by and large, meaningless. Different eras, different players around them, different managers, different circumstances at the club, different ways players would be used, etc etc. May as well throw Billy Liddell into the mix for all it tells us.
Yeah. The most we scored during the PL era before Klopp, bar the freak season of 13/14, is 77 goals. Most of the times we scored 60-70 goals.
In Klopp's first full season with us, we already scored 78. Followed by 84, 89, 85, 68, 89, 75. This season probably around 85.
Different eras, different football, different teams.