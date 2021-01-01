« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,699
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13400 on: Today at 10:41:09 am
He'll score 3 or 4 in the next two europa games and all will be fine again.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13401 on: Today at 10:42:16 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:41:09 am
He'll score 3 or 4 in the next two europa games and all will be fine again.

Then he won't score in 2 and be shot again

Round and round the circle goes
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13402 on: Today at 10:49:50 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:31:56 am
Off the top of my head Isak is a better signing for that sort of money but the Saudi's would never sell to us.
I'm a Swede, but I would never take Isak over Nunez. Isak is a good finisher, especially against us unfortunately, but he doesnt create stuff out of nowhere and his pressing is soft.

Darwin is better now, and has more potential to become proper world class.

Either way, you're just not getting a proven world class striker for 64M
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13403 on: Today at 11:16:03 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:49:50 am
I'm a Swede, but I would never take Isak over Nunez. Isak is a good finisher, especially against us unfortunately, but he doesnt create stuff out of nowhere and his pressing is soft.

Darwin is better now, and has more potential to become proper world class.

Either way, you're just not getting a proven world class striker for 64M

I agree Isak's definitely not better than Darwin,not for me anyway.And yeah a prime Suarez for example propably would go for £150m+ these days.
Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13404 on: Today at 11:20:28 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:22:52 am


Frustrating player when he's not on it.

Szoboszlai would have found a way to miss it.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13405 on: Today at 11:21:28 am
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:20:28 am
Szoboszlai would have found a way to miss it.

Is there anyone at the club you rate out of the players and staff?
Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13406 on: Today at 11:41:17 am
Some people don't seem to realise we play with a front three. Comparing any of our forwards to players who are the out and out focal point of an attack is braindead.  Nunez would most likely score more in that type of team. However he'd assist much less.
Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13407 on: Today at 11:41:43 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:21:28 am
Is there anyone at the club you rate out of the players and staff?


Arteta
Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13408 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:45:38 am
A £64m attacker should be doing better. That's what we paid big money for. He's having a very good season but he could improve on his decision making and composure.

Haaland had the ball in a pretty identical position against Arsenal and completely missed it...but to be fair he's only a £50 million striker.
PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13409 on: Today at 12:36:20 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:49:50 am
I'm a Swede, but I would never take Isak over Nunez. Isak is a good finisher, especially against us unfortunately, but he doesnt create stuff out of nowhere and his pressing is soft.

Darwin is better now, and has more potential to become proper world class.

Either way, you're just not getting a proven world class striker for 64M

Some wild takes on here. I wouldn't take Isak for the sole reason he is just injury prone. But come on...Darwin is not a better striker than Isak. No chance. Isak would comfortably be top scorer in the prem in this side (provided he stayed fit which he probably wouldn't). And even when he isn't scoring Isak has good feet and game intelligence that would elevate with better players around him.

We keep going on about Darwin being the man because he 'creates stuff out of nowhere' but how much conversion are we getting from this? Your number 9 needs to do one of two things;
Be a bagsman that will hit the back of the net consistently or be able to play football and have your overall play bring goals for the team aka Firmino style. Darwin does neither of these...he just brings chaos through pace and power. Do we benefit? Yes. I like it. Is it enough to outstrip the benefits of having one of the other two options? No...not yet....and whether it does long term is why people are divided on him.

Darwin is probably one of my favourite personalities we've had for a long time but I am of the opinion he needs a formation/tactical shift to have any chance of making it. Less chaotic but more controlled attack with less involvement for him until he nears the goal. The less involved he is in the buildup the better. Put more technical players either side of him and then it's up to him to take his chances.
Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13410 on: Today at 12:37:58 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:36:20 pm
Some wild takes on here.

Definitely.

Quote
But come on...Darwin is not a better striker than Isak. No chance. Isak would comfortably be top scorer in the prem in this side (provided he stayed fit which he probably wouldn't). And even when he isn't scoring Isak has good feet and game intelligence that would elevate with better players around him.

 :wave

The wildest of wild takes.
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13411 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:21:44 am
He's obviously a very good player, but I doubt he'll ever have the coolness in front of goal that marks out the greats. As a finisher of chances he's a contradiction. He's excellent at classic 'poaching' goals where he sticks out a leg or a head to divert a cross or shot or ricochet into the goal. But give him a bit of time and he tends to become wayward and flustered, snatching at shots or making the wrong choices. There are exceptions of course. The chipped finish against Brentford was one of the goals of the season but that kind of coolness is not typical of Darwin. When a chance opens up for him, as it did yesterday, and I have the time to think about what will happen next (which means he has time to think as well) I always believe he'll miss. He doesn't inspire the confidence in me that Firmino (the ultimate in 'cool') did when he had time to decide what to do. Mo at his best can also throw two dummies (ie change his mind twice) before stroking a ball home. By comparison Darwin seems fixed on one solution, and one solution only. He goes through with it regardless.

With Klopp leaving / gone its altogether possible the next manager will build around Nunez as the focal point of the attack. If that happens, youll see him nominated for the Ballon Dor within 2-3 years.
alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,594
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13412 on: Today at 12:42:10 pm
Just saw a clip of that pull back, fucking hell, i didnt realise how bad it was in normal time. He's been very good this season, the question mark for me has always been when it comes to crunch time and cup finals and he has that golden chance, are you ever going to have real confidence and trust in him to put it away? He personifies the whole attacking performance yesterday, capable of brilliance and total boneheadedness in equal measures. Diaz vs City similar.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,373
  • The first five yards........
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13413 on: Today at 12:45:26 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:38:13 pm
With Klopp leaving / gone its altogether possible the next manager will build around Nunez as the focal point of the attack. If that happens, youll see him nominated for the Ballon Dor within 2-3 years.

Interesting thought. Is that what you'd like to see - a more traditional number 9?
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13414 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:45:26 pm
Interesting thought. Is that what you'd like to see - a more traditional number 9?

Dont really mind as long as it works. Many ways to skin a cat, and Nunez isnt the traditional no. 9 in a sense either, hes like the reincarnation of Zlatan with better goal contribution.
Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13415 on: Today at 01:26:56 pm
I wonder is he carrying a bit of a knock. The way that Kambwala got back in around Darwin after missing his clearance left me a bit puzzled. Not many defenders can give Darwin a yard and then catch up to him. Maybe Kambwala is just very quick I have not seen much of him so it could be that too.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13416 on: Today at 01:44:40 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:48:36 pm
Dont really mind as long as it works. Many ways to skin a cat, and Nunez isnt the traditional no. 9 in a sense either, hes like the reincarnation of Zlatan with better goal contribution.

 :D
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13417 on: Today at 01:49:07 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:36:20 pm
Some wild takes on here. I wouldn't take Isak for the sole reason he is just injury prone. But come on...Darwin is not a better striker than Isak. No chance. Isak would comfortably be top scorer in the prem in this side (provided he stayed fit which he probably wouldn't). And even when he isn't scoring Isak has good feet and game intelligence that would elevate with better players around him.

We keep going on about Darwin being the man because he 'creates stuff out of nowhere' but how much conversion are we getting from this? Your number 9 needs to do one of two things;
Be a bagsman that will hit the back of the net consistently or be able to play football and have your overall play bring goals for the team aka Firmino style. Darwin does neither of these...he just brings chaos through pace and power. Do we benefit? Yes. I like it. Is it enough to outstrip the benefits of having one of the other two options? No...not yet....and whether it does long term is why people are divided on him.

Darwin is probably one of my favourite personalities we've had for a long time but I am of the opinion he needs a formation/tactical shift to have any chance of making it. Less chaotic but more controlled attack with less involvement for him until he nears the goal. The less involved he is in the buildup the better. Put more technical players either side of him and then it's up to him to take his chances.

I think theyre both top players, both have qualities which the other doesnt. Isak better technically, better with the ball at his feet and in tight spaces, Nunez more athletic, presses better,  more unpredictable and a better creator of chances.

Theres a cluster of very good strikers in the league right now who are all good but not quite world class, with some being on the cusp of it. Solanke, Watkins, Isak, Toney, Nunez, the next step for Nunez would be to separate himself from that pack and be a player who can be talked about in conversations as the best player or attacker in the league.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13418 on: Today at 01:59:23 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:37:58 pm
Definitely.

 :wave

The wildest of wild takes.


We've found AlexanderIsak36.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13419 on: Today at 02:11:10 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:00:54 pm
Haaland had the ball in a pretty identical position against Arsenal and completely missed it...but to be fair he's only a £50 million striker.
Yeah sure he is
PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13420 on: Today at 03:05:04 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:37:58 pm
Definitely.

 :wave

The wildest of wild takes.

That Isak is better than Nunez? Or that he'd be top scorer here? The latter is a take but certainly isn't wild. His finishing and movement is top even amongst strikers...and the amount of chances or near chances we make is ridiculous.

Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:59:23 pm

We've found AlexanderIsak36.

 ::)
cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13421 on: Today at 03:39:10 pm
I've really never understood the need people have to spend so much energy denigrating a player at their own club. Complaining about performances and effort, a "not good enough for us" post here and there, fine. But we've got posters putting real, sustained work into trying to convince the rest of us not to like Darwin. Same for the Gakpo, Endo, and other threads. What the hell's the point? Will changing a few minds on RAWK somehow convince the club leadership to sell and buy a 'better' player? And to boot, in the last few pages, to somehow convince the Saudis to sell us Isak? Great. A really valuable use of time and personal effort.

I'm realistic about Darwin. I know his limitations. Not passing back to Szobo in that moment screenshotted above was indeed infuriating (though given our finishing on the day I doubt even that would have resulted in a goal). I also love having him on the team and find matches about 10% as fun to watch when he's not playing. And if he can improve his composure and finishing by just a few notches, he'll be one of the world's best. Even if that never happens, my opinion of him won't change.
Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13422 on: Today at 09:50:09 pm
Minutes per goal in the league (minimum 9 goals):

Wood 107
Haaland 111
Isak 112
Jota 117
Salah 121
Palmer 125
Adebayo 129
Richarlison 137
Watkins 150
Son 157
Hwang 162
Nunez 165

Isak would definitely be an interesting option in a better team if he could stay fit.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13423 on: Today at 09:58:07 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:42:10 pm
Just saw a clip of that pull back, fucking hell, i didnt realise how bad it was in normal time. He's been very good this season, the question mark for me has always been when it comes to crunch time and cup finals and he has that golden chance, are you ever going to have real confidence and trust in him to put it away? He personifies the whole attacking performance yesterday, capable of brilliance and total boneheadedness in equal measures. Diaz vs City similar.
I saw that on X and cringed.

Bloody frustrating.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,772
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13424 on: Today at 09:58:58 pm
Some weird takes in here.

All players miss chances but its doesnt mean they are shit all of sudden.
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,881
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13425 on: Today at 10:01:38 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 09:50:09 pm
Minutes per goal in the league (minimum 9 goals):

Wood 107
Haaland 111
Isak 112
Jota 117
Salah 121
Palmer 125
Adebayo 129
Richarlison 137
Watkins 150
Son 157
Hwang 162
Nunez 165

Isak would definitely be an interesting option in a better team if he could stay fit.
Notice youve conveniently missed out assists.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:05:32 am
Yeah.


Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13426 on: Today at 10:14:07 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:01:38 pm
Notice youve conveniently missed out assists.

Nothing convenient about it. Strikers are judged on goals. Nobody cares about assists in the real world, its a pointless stat. There are cases of genuine assists which deserve credit but half the time someone is getting credit for just having the last touch of the ball before the player who actually scores.
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,881
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13427 on: Today at 10:17:15 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 10:14:07 pm
Nothing convenient about it. Strikers are judged on goals. Nobody cares about assists in the real world, its a pointless stat. There are cases of genuine assists which deserve credit but half the time someone is getting credit for just having the last touch of the ball before the player who actually scores.
Nobody cares about assists 😂

Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13428 on: Today at 10:19:03 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:17:15 pm
Nobody cares about assists 😂

That's a doozy right there ;D
