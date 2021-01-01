I've really never understood the need people have to spend so much energy denigrating a player at their own club. Complaining about performances and effort, a "not good enough for us" post here and there, fine. But we've got posters putting real, sustained work into trying to convince the rest of us not to like Darwin. Same for the Gakpo, Endo, and other threads. What the hell's the point? Will changing a few minds on RAWK somehow convince the club leadership to sell and buy a 'better' player? And to boot, in the last few pages, to somehow convince the Saudis to sell us Isak? Great. A really valuable use of time and personal effort.
I'm realistic about Darwin. I know his limitations. Not passing back to Szobo in that moment screenshotted above was indeed infuriating (though given our finishing on the day I doubt even that would have resulted in a goal). I also love having him on the team and find matches about 10% as fun to watch when he's not playing. And if he can improve his composure and finishing by just a few notches, he'll be one of the world's best. Even if that never happens, my opinion of him won't change.