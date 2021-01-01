« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13360 on: Today at 09:53:36 am »
A lot of feelings and vibes knocking around today about our strikers. All still emotional rather than being fully rational in truth.

Yesterday was disappointing, but the way our strikers are being talked about is now coming across as a bit daft. Nunez, along with the others, are contributing loads every week. The numbers are there. Yet disappointing results leads to jaundiced analysis through a prism of deep disappointment.

In 2019/20, Liverpool won 26/27 games. The one we didnt win wasyep.

Take a breath. Take a pause.

The reason were joint top is because of Liverpools ruthlessness in front of goal, not in spite of it.
Logged

JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13361 on: Today at 09:56:18 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:53:13 am
Jack surely you can see Nunez can be braindead with his decision making at times?

Yes - so what?
Logged

joezydudek

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13362 on: Today at 09:56:24 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm
Yeah hasn't got enough quality;



It's the lowest combined total on the list, despite him playing Europa League football. No shame in that as he's in elite company there, but let's not pretend he's on their level.
He's improved massively this season, really become a big part of the side and is great fun to watch (most of the time!), but he's still got a lot more improving to do.
I think people go a bit too far criticising when he has a bad game and too over board the other way when he has a good one. If he was either the finished article or not good enough at all then people wouldn't be heatedly debating his merits, they'd be in agreement.
The truth is he's a good forward, but not a great one yet, though give it a but more time and he may well be.
Logged

AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13363 on: Today at 09:57:25 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:56:18 am
Yes - so what?

Will he learn with age and experience or is this him?

If he had the smarts of say a prime Suarez, he would be unstoppable but he simply hasn't and acts on instinct only.
Logged

JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13364 on: Today at 09:58:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:49:38 am
Yay freeze frames  someone post one of Mo missing from 5 yards yesteday .. and Szobzolai missing from the middle of the goal from 6 yards
Why cant they do better??!? Why????????
You are right. Salah and Dom both had shit games too.
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13365 on: Today at 09:59:23 am »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 09:56:24 am
It's the lowest combined total on the list.
Yeah, and he won't play anymore this season either.......
Logged


AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13366 on: Today at 10:00:30 am »
That list is skewered though because the level of teams Nunez has played against in the Europa is vastly inferior to the ones the others have in the Champions League.
Logged

JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13367 on: Today at 10:02:33 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:57:25 am
Will he learn with age and experience or is this him?

If he had the smarts of say a prime Suarez, he would be unstoppable but he simply hasn't and acts on instinct only.

You misunderstand me - all I care about is production
All players make brain dead decsisions
Logged

JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13368 on: Today at 10:03:19 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:00:30 am
That list is skewered though because the level of teams Nunez has played against in the Europa is vastly inferior to the ones the others have in the Champions League.

It's okay he's elite in the league so you can take out the Eurpoa if you like
Logged

joezydudek

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13369 on: Today at 10:04:10 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:59:23 am
Yeah, and he won't play anymore this season either.......

How many of the totals do you realistically see him overtaking? I hope it's a lot of them!
Do you think he's a better footballer than the others on the list?
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13370 on: Today at 10:05:13 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:53:13 am
Jack surely you can see Nunez can be braindead with his decision making at times?

He doesn't seem the sharpest tool in the box.
For me, it's not about him missing. There was just a lack of conviction there.

If you want to shoot, at least work the GK. It's just not good enough for a big money signing because that's the point of paying big money for a striker. It's more acceptable if it's a young lad coming through.
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13371 on: Today at 10:05:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:03:19 am
It's okay he's elite in the league so you can take out the Eurpoa if you like
Yeah.

Logged


mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13372 on: Today at 10:05:35 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:00:30 am
That list is skewered though because the level of teams Nunez has played against in the Europa is vastly inferior to the ones the others have in the Champions League.

Didn't Nunez score 4 in 8 last season in the UCL?
Logged

mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 10:06:26 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:05:32 am
Yeah.



Been like that ALL season, imagine if he took all the pens?
Logged

mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 10:06:57 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:05:13 am
For me, it's not about him missing. There was just a lack of conviction there.

If you want to shoot, at least work the GK. It's just not good enough for a big money signing because that's the point of paying big money for a striker. It's more acceptable if it's a young lad coming through.

Why didn't Diaz shoot when he was 1v1 what 8 yards out?
Logged

DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 10:07:33 am »
He should have done better but he absolutely was not alone in that move, Mo's pass to Diaz was a bit shit but Diaz could have let the ball come across him a bit more to shoot or there was actually enough room to get it on Darwin's right foot instead of giving him a dodgy angle on his left.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 10:07:53 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:06:57 am
Why didn't Diaz shoot when he was 1v1 what 8 yards out?
Poor decision making but this is the Darwin Nunez thread so how is it relevant here?
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13377 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:05:13 am
For me, it's not about him missing. There was just a lack of conviction there.

If you want to shoot, at least work the GK. It's just not good enough for a big money signing because that's the point of paying big money for a striker. It's more acceptable if it's a young lad coming through.
This is silly, even Haaland has missed some absolute sitters.
Logged


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13378 on: Today at 10:09:47 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:08:31 am
This is silly, even Haaland has missed some absolute sitters.
You can re-read the post you quoted. The miss isn't my issue. It's rhe lack of conviction and the iffy vibe in these situations.
Logged

Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13379 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:00:30 am
That list is skewered though because the level of teams Nunez has played against in the Europa is vastly inferior to the ones the others have in the Champions League.
This type of churlish analysis in these debates always makes me think: men, never knowingly wrong
Logged
