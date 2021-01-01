Yeah hasn't got enough quality;







It's the lowest combined total on the list, despite him playing Europa League football. No shame in that as he's in elite company there, but let's not pretend he's on their level.He's improved massively this season, really become a big part of the side and is great fun to watch (most of the time!), but he's still got a lot more improving to do.I think people go a bit too far criticising when he has a bad game and too over board the other way when he has a good one. If he was either the finished article or not good enough at all then people wouldn't be heatedly debating his merits, they'd be in agreement.The truth is he's a good forward, but not a great one yet, though give it a but more time and he may well be.