« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 958122 times)

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 09:10:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:00:38 pm
Have some empathy

Sure, pay me £140k gross per week. The problem is, we're awful at creating chances without him but when he plays he is so profligate that it spreads uncertainty to all the other players.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13321 on: Today at 09:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:01:33 pm
He isn't being played as the main goal threat though. We are setup to play to the strengths of Salah.

Well then he isnt doing enough outside that. Also he isnt quite like Salah, he still plays pretty high. Again, he has been good, but not outstanding and we cant kid ourselves that he is exactly what we were hoping to get.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13322 on: Today at 09:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 09:10:33 pm
Sure, pay me £140k gross per week. The problem is, we're awful at creating chances without him but when he plays he is so profligate that it spreads uncertainty to all the other players.
He should have done better from that counter at 1-1. Come on!

Either hit the target (at the very least) or square it.

P.S: This is not scapegoating
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13323 on: Today at 09:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:03:57 pm
As a Scandinavian how would you compare Nunez to Højlund?
Nunez is clearly better IMO. I'd take Isak over Hojlund too
I think Nunez is already one of the best strikers in the world, and he's got obvious potential to get better
But you can see that he's still inexperienced, still quite easily loses his focus.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,977
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13324 on: Today at 09:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 09:10:33 pm
Sure, pay me £140k gross per week. The problem is, we're awful at creating chances without him but when he plays he is so profligate that it spreads uncertainty to all the other players.
Wasnt his best game today but hes scored and assisted plenty this season. Perhaps when Salah goes well see if he can be the main focus of our attack. Hes doing a great job on the whole. Not sure why hes not good enough for us, he seems more than good enough most games
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13325 on: Today at 09:18:35 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:08:53 pm
Gyökeres?? Lol, he's far too limited for Liverpool
I'm saying this as a Swede. Isak is much better, but I still wouldnt trade him for Nunez.

It was lost but I was being sarcastic because Nunez has gone from great a few weeks ago to back to being not good enough for a title winning side as this cycle always fucking goes. Took one week of playtime where he only got a goal and an assist for it to happen

I agree Gyorkeres is Lacazette remade, would be mediocre in the prem I think
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13326 on: Today at 09:33:59 pm »
If you look at the bread and butter goals the likes of Haaland score week in, week out its overloads down the flanks and squared across the box for a tap in. How many of those do we create? Barely any. Were not set up to get the best out of him. He still can and should do better in certain moments though.
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,106
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13327 on: Today at 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:04 pm
He is a one in three striker in the league for us. Good figures, not great and despite an improvement, is his all round play brilliant?

He is what he is a very good striker with potential to get better. Are there many players in his age profile who we could realistically get for a similar fee? I don't think so.

You ask about he's all round play but he has 13 assists. He's goal scoring numbers while reasonable given the positions he gets himself should be a lot higher.   

I think the important thing to remember with him is that there is still a lot potential get out of him. Klopp has developed him in time he's been here, It will be up to the next manager to take him to the next level.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13328 on: Today at 09:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:33:59 pm
If you look at the bread and butter goals the likes of Haaland score week in, week out its overloads down the flanks and squared across the box for a tap in. How many of those do we create? Barely any. Were not set up to get the best out of him. He still can and should do better in certain moments though.
But he's not clinical with the "easy" chances. His teammates lay it on a plate for him but he tends to score the harder ones.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13329 on: Today at 09:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 09:35:34 pm
He is what he is a very good striker with potential to get better. Are there many players in his age profile who we could realistically get for a similar fee? I don't think so.

You ask about he's all round play but he has 13 assists. He's goal scoring numbers while reasonable given the positions he gets himself should be a lot higher.   

I think the important thing to remember with him is that there is still a lot potential get out of him. Klopp has developed him in time he's been here, It will be up to the next manager to take him to the next level.


£60-70m was a lot of money though and we bought him at 22. Again he is good and has helped us a lot this season, I just think he is short of the real top quality we need.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13330 on: Today at 09:39:20 pm »
Unfuckingreal :lmao

Never has the phrase you dont deserve nice things been more apt. Short of the quality we need :D Frame that one, my word.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,865
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13331 on: Today at 09:53:51 pm »
Yeah hasn't got enough quality;

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,106
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13332 on: Today at 09:56:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:37:17 pm


£60-70m was a lot of money though and we bought him at 22. Again he is good and has helped us a lot this season, I just think he is short of the real top quality we need.

Well attackers of the quality your talking about do not grow on trees and we tend to develop them to the required level rather than sign them while they are already there. I think this the right approach. I agree with you that Nunez isn't quite there yet. But where I differ is I think he has all the raw materials needed to get there and the next manager coming in should put significant effort into Nunez reaching his potential as the upside for the club would be huge.

The thing is even if Nunez dosent reach Salah levels of effectivness, or whatever level you thick he should given his price tag his number goal involvements this season tell me that next would probably be making a mistake if dosent see Nunez as key part of his plans.     
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:53:51 pm
Yeah hasn't got enough quality;



No penalties from the goals either. Penalties must have given most of that lot a few more goals each season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Up
« previous next »
 