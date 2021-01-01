He is a one in three striker in the league for us. Good figures, not great and despite an improvement, is his all round play brilliant?
He is what he is a very good striker with potential to get better. Are there many players in his age profile who we could realistically get for a similar fee? I don't think so.
You ask about he's all round play but he has 13 assists. He's goal scoring numbers while reasonable given the positions he gets himself should be a lot higher.
I think the important thing to remember with him is that there is still a lot potential get out of him. Klopp has developed him in time he's been here, It will be up to the next manager to take him to the next level.