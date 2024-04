Watching it again both Mac and Virgil were telling him to give the back pass to Tsimikas. And the United players weren't even closing him down. It's him who ran towards them and panicked with the pass. I think it's not about the legs, but he was mentally exhausted .



Lots of calls for Danns to come on instead of Gakpo but in fact the right sub should have been Danns for Nunez and probably Gravenberch for Diaz too.



Klopp showed that he could be brave with the youths in the League Cup final even when we were drawing Chelsea. No idea why he couldn't do the same when we were leading.