OK bear with me. I enjoyed watching the training session tonight. Fair play to the Sparta players who did not indulge in shithouse stuff even when they where were getting caned and fair play to their fans who just fucken enjoyed themselves, and had a good night in Libpool.Darwin is not the most technically gifted player. His finishing is erratic and all that and he is 'daft as a brush' BUT the guy is a special talent and I have seen a lot of talent here in nearly 70 years of watching this club.This guy is a fucken diamond, he has qualities that are not that obvious. He does not have the silky skills of Dom and Grav for example but is a more effective player for the team ( like Endo for example).My Spanish skills are not great but here is a music video from the Gipsy Kings which sums up Darwin'Soy' ......i.e. I am