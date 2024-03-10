« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 941501 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13160 on: March 10, 2024, 06:25:58 pm »
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13161 on: March 10, 2024, 06:28:12 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2024, 06:25:58 pm
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling
You do know he had a hamstring injury recently? He probably played longer than ideal.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13162 on: March 10, 2024, 06:28:59 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on March 10, 2024, 05:56:59 pm
I think both managers were unhappy about the pressing on top, which led to the subs

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13163 on: March 10, 2024, 06:29:03 pm »
He was absolutely fucked, could barely jog to press just before he was taken off, you could see it happening.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13164 on: March 10, 2024, 06:30:01 pm »
Gakpo should have been on for Diaz. Maybe he could cut inside and score with the space City were giving us. The way Klopp made the sub I can only think it was to protect Nunez from injury. I was worried he would pull his hamstring with all those sprints.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13165 on: March 10, 2024, 06:30:03 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2024, 06:25:58 pm
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling


Yep i understand Nunez was getting tired, but we needed his pace in behind, regardless of how many runs weren't timed well he only needed one to be right, and generally he was a bigger threat than Gakpo ended up being.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13166 on: March 10, 2024, 06:33:48 pm »
Long term thinking, he looked like he was running on fumes and has just come off an injury.  Think it was the right move to sub him, we just didn't have Jota on the bench to bring on.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13167 on: March 10, 2024, 06:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 10, 2024, 06:30:03 pm

Yep i understand Nunez was getting tired, but we needed his pace in behind, regardless of how many runs weren't timed well he only needed one to be right, and generally he was a bigger threat than Gakpo ended up being.
He was not 90 Minute fit. Klopp did the right thing subbing him. If he could had somebody to sub for Diaz to have another threat as well but not that possible missing Jota and Danns
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13168 on: March 10, 2024, 06:40:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2024, 06:33:48 pm
Long term thinking, he looked like he was running on fumes and has just come off an injury.  Think it was the right move to sub him, we just didn't have Jota on the bench to bring on.
Exactly. There are still 10 more league games to go. Imagine the uproar if he reinjured himself in the 80th minute.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13169 on: March 10, 2024, 07:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 10, 2024, 05:57:33 pm
You mean like the pressing that won us a penalty?
That was long before Nunez was subbed. He looked absolutely done when he came off.
Like, do people here think Klopp subbed Nunez to punish him or something?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13170 on: March 10, 2024, 07:01:46 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13171 on: March 10, 2024, 07:19:59 pm »
darwin captain chaos yep he gets it wrong sometimes and i feel hes picked on but so glad hes ours hes top top notch and young .. others dont know how to handle him he was knackered today yet still did his bit (alot) the man is going to be a Liverpool legend for sure
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13172 on: March 10, 2024, 07:23:13 pm »
Shame he was subbed off 5 mins earlier than the Diaz chance as I think be buries that
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13173 on: March 10, 2024, 07:32:19 pm »
Think Darwin needs to be a bit calmer to start these big games. He was so hyped he tired himself out more than anything else.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13174 on: March 10, 2024, 07:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 10, 2024, 07:32:19 pm
Think Darwin needs to be a bit calmer to start these big games. He was so hyped he tired himself out more than anything else.

Or he's just coming back from injury and we needed to be careful.

His manic aggression is one of his strong points. It's how we got a goal today.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13175 on: March 10, 2024, 07:37:28 pm »
Unfortunately he needed to be taken off. He looked fucked and a hamstring injury waiting to happen.  Both him and Salah fully fit and starting today and we would have twatted them
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13176 on: March 10, 2024, 07:49:53 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on March 10, 2024, 07:01:46 pm
AHH

ANY OF YOU c*nts APPLIED FOR THE JOB??
Klopp knows these lads so we'll. To look at Salah the other night when he came on he looked sharp but Klopp knew his man was not 100 percent. I must say I love Nunez
 So happy he is our player
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13177 on: March 10, 2024, 10:09:44 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2024, 06:25:58 pm
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling
Nunez was rightly subbed - he was fucked.

Played fantastic today. Brilliant!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13178 on: March 10, 2024, 10:43:17 pm »
Just saw Nunez moving around more than Mac for the penalty ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13179 on: March 11, 2024, 04:20:14 am »
Nunez is special. I think Alonso would be happy having him if he comes to Anfield.
Today he was absolutely lethal in his play and we lost a lot of menace once he left. I think Nunez has become settled and will be even more dangerous next year.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13180 on: March 11, 2024, 08:37:07 am »
There was a couple of offsides yesterday that looked really iffy. The first one was from Elliot's pass on 14m 45s. Watching the game I thought it looked tight and I was surprised the wasn't any replays shown straight after. I just looked and Walker is clearly playing Nunez onside.



At the very least it's extremely tight but aren't linesman supposed to keep their flags down in these situations and then raise then once the phase of play is finished?

The other one later was when Diaz crosses the ball sideways, it hits a Man City player and goes forward and then Nunez is flagged offaside. Again I thought you could only be offside in those situations if it's thought the defender deliberately played the ball.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13181 on: March 11, 2024, 06:00:27 pm »
Isnt it the opposite, you can only be onside if the player deliberately plays the ball
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13182 on: March 11, 2024, 06:03:29 pm »
Yeah it is. The ball being sideways/backwards is also irrelevant for offside too.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13183 on: March 11, 2024, 11:18:50 pm »
Next season 30 goals?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13184 on: March 12, 2024, 08:35:30 am »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2024, 06:25:58 pm
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling

He was fucking knackered, he had to go off. We've got 10 massive league games coming up, an FA Cup tie to win, a Europa League to win, Klopp needed to think of what was best for Darwin and for the rest of the season. He does his hammy cos Klopp left him on longer and people would be kicking off.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13185 on: March 12, 2024, 09:49:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2024, 08:35:30 am
He was fucking knackered, he had to go off. We've got 10 massive league games coming up, an FA Cup tie to win, a Europa League to win, Klopp needed to think of what was best for Darwin and for the rest of the season. He does his hammy cos Klopp left him on longer and people would be kicking off.
Definitely agree.  Darwin plays right on the edge constantly so it's up to the management team to manage him properly.  If Darwin can stay fit then we'll be winning more pots this season.

I also thought there was maybe a tactical element as Man City were defending a bit deeper after replacing De Bruyne with Kovacic.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13186 on: March 12, 2024, 09:53:02 am »
Quote from: MNAA on March 10, 2024, 06:25:58 pm
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling
Why do you think Klopp made the decision then?
Do you think there was sound reasoning, or do you think he just thought fuck it, Im changing things.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13187 on: March 12, 2024, 10:17:58 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 11, 2024, 08:37:07 am
There was a couple of offsides yesterday that looked really iffy. The first one was from Elliot's pass on 14m 45s. Watching the game I thought it looked tight and I was surprised the wasn't any replays shown straight after. I just looked and Walker is clearly playing Nunez onside.

At the very least it's extremely tight but aren't linesman supposed to keep their flags down in these situations and then raise then once the phase of play is finished?

The other one later was when Diaz crosses the ball sideways, it hits a Man City player and goes forward and then Nunez is flagged offaside. Again I thought you could only be offside in those situations if it's thought the defender deliberately played the ball.

There was an effort late on where someone ran in behind, was flagged offside as they crossed the ball, Gakpo hit the woodwork and then Elliot volleyed in after everyone else had stopped. The player was offside but if they were onside that would have been another massive fuck up as they flagged early again.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13188 on: March 12, 2024, 10:35:00 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 12, 2024, 10:17:58 am
There was an effort late on where someone ran in behind, was flagged offside as they crossed the ball, Gakpo hit the woodwork and then Elliot volleyed in after everyone else had stopped. The player was offside but if they were onside that would have been another massive fuck up as they flagged early again.
There was another game a few weeks ago (may have been Fulham) where Nunez was flagged offside twice when put through and when they showed the replay after and he looked level. 

I honestly don't understand why this rule about not putting the flag up immediately doesn't seem to apply to him or us. How many times have we seen games where an opposition player is clean through and one of our defenders needs to make a tackle or the goalkeeper makes a save and then they raise the flag.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13189 on: March 12, 2024, 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 12, 2024, 10:35:00 am
There was another game a few weeks ago (may have been Fulham) where Nunez was flagged offside twice when put through and when they showed the replay after and he looked level. 

I honestly don't understand why this rule about not putting the flag up immediately doesn't seem to apply to him or us. How many times have we seen games where an opposition player is clean through and one of our defenders needs to make a tackle or the goalkeeper makes a save and then they raise the flag.

Its very iffy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13190 on: Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm »
Another well taken goal from Nunez tonight
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13191 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm
Another well taken goal from Nunez tonight

Or if youre Steve McManamana lucky dig into the floor
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13192 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm »
He really is bitter is Macca
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13193 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Or if youre Steve McManamana lucky dig into the floor

He said that it was a quality finish when he saw the other angle.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13194 on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm »
Nunez has that confidence back he had against us for Benfica. Some of them balls were exceptional he played to Salah.

Cant fucking wait to see whats next.

Fucking love him
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13195 on: Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm »
That pass on the volley was sexy as fuck
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13196 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm »
If Man Utd play their usual high line with no pressing hes gonna tear them apart with his runs.

Absolute menace.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13197 on: Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm
If Man Utd play their usual high line with no pressing hes gonna tear them apart with his runs.

Absolute menace.

Hopefully one on one with Slabhead
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13198 on: Today at 12:34:23 am »
OK bear with me. I enjoyed watching the training session tonight. Fair play to the Sparta players who did not indulge in shithouse stuff even when they where were getting caned and fair play to their fans who just fucken enjoyed themselves, and had a good night in Libpool.

Darwin is not the most technically gifted player. His finishing is erratic and all that and he is 'daft as a brush' BUT the guy is a special talent and I have seen a lot of talent here in nearly 70 years of watching this club.
This guy is a fucken diamond, he has qualities that are not that obvious. He does not have the silky skills of Dom and Grav for example but is a more effective player for the team ( like Endo for example).
 My Spanish skills are not great but here is a music video from the Gipsy Kings  which sums up Darwin
 'Soy'  ......i.e.     I am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThoeA6vKSNM&list=RDThoeA6vKSNM&start_radio=1&rv=ThoeA6vKSNM&t=63
