There was a couple of offsides yesterday that looked really iffy. The first one was from Elliot's pass on 14m 45s. Watching the game I thought it looked tight and I was surprised the wasn't any replays shown straight after. I just looked and Walker is clearly playing Nunez onside.At the very least it's extremely tight but aren't linesman supposed to keep their flags down in these situations and then raise then once the phase of play is finished?The other one later was when Diaz crosses the ball sideways, it hits a Man City player and goes forward and then Nunez is flagged offaside. Again I thought you could only be offside in those situations if it's thought the defender deliberately played the ball.