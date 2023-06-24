« previous next »
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling
You do know he had a hamstring injury recently? He probably played longer than ideal.
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:56:59 pm
I think both managers were unhappy about the pressing on top, which led to the subs

 ;D Yeah, no.
He was absolutely fucked, could barely jog to press just before he was taken off, you could see it happening.
Gakpo should have been on for Diaz. Maybe he could cut inside and score with the space City were giving us. The way Klopp made the sub I can only think it was to protect Nunez from injury. I was worried he would pull his hamstring with all those sprints.
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling


Yep i understand Nunez was getting tired, but we needed his pace in behind, regardless of how many runs weren't timed well he only needed one to be right, and generally he was a bigger threat than Gakpo ended up being.
Long term thinking, he looked like he was running on fumes and has just come off an injury.  Think it was the right move to sub him, we just didn't have Jota on the bench to bring on.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:30:03 pm

Yep i understand Nunez was getting tired, but we needed his pace in behind, regardless of how many runs weren't timed well he only needed one to be right, and generally he was a bigger threat than Gakpo ended up being.
He was not 90 Minute fit. Klopp did the right thing subbing him. If he could had somebody to sub for Diaz to have another threat as well but not that possible missing Jota and Danns
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm
Long term thinking, he looked like he was running on fumes and has just come off an injury.  Think it was the right move to sub him, we just didn't have Jota on the bench to bring on.
Exactly. There are still 10 more league games to go. Imagine the uproar if he reinjured himself in the 80th minute.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 05:57:33 pm
You mean like the pressing that won us a penalty?
That was long before Nunez was subbed. He looked absolutely done when he came off.
Like, do people here think Klopp subbed Nunez to punish him or something?
AHH

ANY OF YOU c*nts APPLIED FOR THE JOB??
darwin captain chaos yep he gets it wrong sometimes and i feel hes picked on but so glad hes ours hes top top notch and young .. others dont know how to handle him he was knackered today yet still did his bit (alot) the man is going to be a Liverpool legend for sure
Shame he was subbed off 5 mins earlier than the Diaz chance as I think be buries that
Think Darwin needs to be a bit calmer to start these big games. He was so hyped he tired himself out more than anything else.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:32:19 pm
Think Darwin needs to be a bit calmer to start these big games. He was so hyped he tired himself out more than anything else.

Or he's just coming back from injury and we needed to be careful.

His manic aggression is one of his strong points. It's how we got a goal today.
Unfortunately he needed to be taken off. He looked fucked and a hamstring injury waiting to happen.  Both him and Salah fully fit and starting today and we would have twatted them
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 07:01:46 pm
AHH

ANY OF YOU c*nts APPLIED FOR THE JOB??
Klopp knows these lads so we'll. To look at Salah the other night when he came on he looked sharp but Klopp knew his man was not 100 percent. I must say I love Nunez
 So happy he is our player
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
Klopp had been absolutely superb with his subs all season. But taking off Darwin for Gakpo when we had City reeling was just mind boggling
Nunez was rightly subbed - he was fucked.

Played fantastic today. Brilliant!
Just saw Nunez moving around more than Mac for the penalty ;D
Nunez is special. I think Alonso would be happy having him if he comes to Anfield.
Today he was absolutely lethal in his play and we lost a lot of menace once he left. I think Nunez has become settled and will be even more dangerous next year.
There was a couple of offsides yesterday that looked really iffy. The first one was from Elliot's pass on 14m 45s. Watching the game I thought it looked tight and I was surprised the wasn't any replays shown straight after. I just looked and Walker is clearly playing Nunez onside.



At the very least it's extremely tight but aren't linesman supposed to keep their flags down in these situations and then raise then once the phase of play is finished?

The other one later was when Diaz crosses the ball sideways, it hits a Man City player and goes forward and then Nunez is flagged offaside. Again I thought you could only be offside in those situations if it's thought the defender deliberately played the ball.
Isnt it the opposite, you can only be onside if the player deliberately plays the ball
Yeah it is. The ball being sideways/backwards is also irrelevant for offside too.
Next season 30 goals?
