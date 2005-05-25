He has always been excellent but the press have created some weird narrative around him that became gospel.



And that narrative had its root in two things. One, the fact the Mancs wanted him but he came to us instead. Their media luvvies then had to make out that they didn't really want him after all and that he wasn't very good actually.Two, was the fact he had a haircut loosely resembling Andy Carroll's.A couple of missed chances later, as he's settling into a new club in a new country, and the false narrative is set.Anyway, it's so nice to see the dickheads choking on their own words now.