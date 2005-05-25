« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Crosby Nick

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13080 on: Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm
Goal machine. Cant remember before Brentford but since that game, and the injury he picked up;

Brentford - 45 mins, 1 goal
Forest - 30 mins, 1 goal
Sparta - 45 mins, 2 goals

How long will be need against City? Hell start surely?
rawcusk8

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13081 on: Yesterday at 07:56:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm
what a player.
when he is 27 28 he will score so many
Yeah not scoring many goals at the moment, Id give him one more game to prove himself or sell him in the summer.
exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13082 on: Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm
He's going to roast City on Sunday.
Angelius

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13083 on: Yesterday at 07:57:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm
Goal machine. Cant remember before Brentford but since that game, and the injury he picked up;

Brentford - 45 mins, 1 goal
Forest - 30 mins, 1 goal
Sparta - 45 mins, 2 goals

How long will be need against City? Hell start surely?

Has to start for sure. The only question for me is if Salah starts as well.

Nunez and Diaz are definite starters (injuries permitting) and it's between Gakpo and Salah for the other spot.
Persephone

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13084 on: Yesterday at 07:57:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm
Goal machine. Cant remember before Brentford but since that game, and the injury he picked up;

Brentford - 45 mins, 1 goal
Forest - 30 mins, 1 goal
Sparta - 45 mins, 2 goals

How long will be need against City? Hell start surely?
25 min and it goes in off Walker's massive noggin.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13085 on: Yesterday at 07:58:25 pm
Same again on Sunday please!
Original

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13086 on: Yesterday at 08:09:27 pm
Sensational
rossipersempre

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13087 on: Yesterday at 08:12:33 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:58:25 pm
Same again on Sunday please!
Stole my exact thoughts.

Someone just needs to unplug his brain (ECT perhaps?) before every match, and unleash him to rely purely on instinct and drive.
lgvkarlos

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13088 on: Yesterday at 08:13:50 pm
Great coming in here now and not have to defend Darwin, what a player♥️
The Final Third

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13089 on: Yesterday at 08:24:17 pm
Jürgen on Darwin:

"He had a more than OK first season but had to adapt, wonderful boy, loves playing for this club with his boys and has quality coming out his ears. It's like strikers are. Is he at his peak? Not yet, can he develop? Yes. But he's always a threat."
duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13090 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 pm
Him and Mac Allister are becoming quite the combination. Helping each other make more impact
Agent99

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13091 on: Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm
jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13092 on: Yesterday at 08:40:35 pm
His shooting technique looks a lot like Ibrahimovic. Not much spin, just smashes the ball

He had the time to overthink his finishes, but he didnt complicate things even though he could have.

Great stuff.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13093 on: Yesterday at 08:43:40 pm
Repeat until dead  finishing is mostly variance
FlashGordon

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13094 on: Yesterday at 08:43:51 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:40:35 pm
His shooting technique looks a lot like Ibrahimovic. Not much spin, just smashes the ball

He had the time to overthink his finishes, but he didnt complicate things even though he could have.

Great stuff.

This again  ;D
Nick110581

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13095 on: Yesterday at 08:45:44 pm
He has always been excellent but the press have created some weird narrative around him that became gospel.
elbow

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13096 on: Yesterday at 09:07:40 pm
Oh boy, I love this guy. So much fun.

What a player!
The Final Third

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13097 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm
Non-penalty goals + assists/90 is at 1.02..now 8th in the top 5 leagues in Europe and just ahead of Mo who's 10th with 1.01 - but short of Diogo who's sixth with 1.03.
Legs

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13098 on: Yesterday at 09:36:26 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:45:44 pm
He has always been excellent but the press have created some weird narrative around him that became gospel.

I mean if he is bad then what the hell is Antony ??????

Has he even scored a PL goal this season ?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13099 on: Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm
Those slagging him off on here a few months back should be hanging their heads in shame.  :wanker
JC the Messiah

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13100 on: Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm
The second goal was sublime.

As he controlled the pass (without touching the ball), I felt a zen-like state that it was definitely going to end up in the back of the net. Exquisite.
Samie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13101 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
Quote
Darwin Núñez wore boots with the name of his wife Lorena printed on them tonight.

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13102 on: Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
Into the top 100 scorers for us now. Great to see.
Big-Cisse

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13103 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Rehash of the Torres song for this beast -

A mowzer sits upon his lip
Nunez! Nunez!
He might just do a forward flip
Nunez! Nunez!
His reign of chaos has begun
He shoots, he scores, hes so much fun
Dar-win Noo-Nez libpools number nine
Son of Spion

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13104 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:45:44 pm
He has always been excellent but the press have created some weird narrative around him that became gospel.
And that narrative had its root in two things. One, the fact the Mancs wanted him but he came to us instead. Their media luvvies then had to make out that they didn't really want him after all and that he wasn't very good actually.

Two, was the fact he had a haircut loosely resembling Andy Carroll's.  ::)

A couple of missed chances later, as he's settling into a new club in a new country, and the false narrative is set.

Anyway, it's so nice to see the dickheads choking on their own words now.
TAA66

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13105 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm
Goal machine. Cant remember before Brentford but since that game, and the injury he picked up;

Brentford - 45 mins, 1 goal
Forest - 30 mins, 1 goal
Sparta - 45 mins, 2 goals

How long will be need against City? Hell start surely?


Basically averaging 3 goals per 90 mins in that time - so a hat-trick against city it is 😁
RedEire

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13106 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm
Unbelievable player, so dangerous and unpredictable for defenders. He will be massive for us on Sunday.
kiwiscouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13107 on: Today at 12:25:35 am
Quote from: Big-Cisse on Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Rehash of the Torres song for this beast -

A mowzer sits upon his lip
Nunez! Nunez!
He might just do a forward flip
Nunez! Nunez!
His reign of chaos has begun
He shoots, he scores, hes so much fun
Dar-win Noo-Nez libpools number nine

Forgot about that song. It was soo good at the time!!
rafathegaffa83

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13108 on: Today at 02:32:42 am
Two brilliant finishes. The first goal was outrageous
itihasas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13109 on: Today at 02:55:46 am
Needs to be my FantasyPL differential now
xbugawugax

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13110 on: Today at 03:45:31 am
both goals were absolutely stunning.

somehow him in this form reminds me of suarez. that one track mind of just not wanting to lose or draw.

great warm up for hopefully whats coming up this weekend.

