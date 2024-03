And Szoboszlai's 16/17 record is better than that. He should be first choice when he's back IMO, Nunez and Salah next two.



Macca should be first before any of them. Past record doesn't mean much as the sample size is always small. And for pens you don't really need your best shooter. Just need someone who can consistently put the ball where he wants and is calm and composed. That's why Milner was first choice on the spot for us despite that he never took a shot in live play.That said if I have to choose between Mo and Darwin it has to be Darwin. Mo's penalties in all honesty are awful. If you analyse the zones where he puts the ball, it's mostly where the keeper can comfortably save. But somehow, and I think mostly because of luck, the keepers often pick the wrong side.