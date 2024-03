I agree with this. Salah is our best. I wonder if Nunez is more important though? Salahs goals and creativity we can get from elsewhere. Nunezs athleticism we cant



Over the course of a season is hard to say we can, Salahs consistency over the course of the season is what helps you to win the big trophies, Foden right now is looking more important than Haaland in this period of time, but over a long season you cant argue against Haalands sheer efficiency when judging overall importance.Saying that Citys most important player is still Rodri for me.