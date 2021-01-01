I think Darwin improves every time he talks to the field.
14 goals and 11 assists this season. Can easily see him finishing on 20 goals and 15 assists, which would be a great return.
given the context of his season - it would be really good. Great would be if he pushed that into the 23-25 range in goals - because that likely means did very well the remainder of the season.
Salah is still our most important forward, but Nunez is giving him a run for his money right now.
Current stats:Darwin aka shit Andy Carroll 14 goals, 11 assists. 25 goal contributionsMo 19 goals, 10 assists, 29 goal contributions.Andy Carroll:All LFC Appearances: 56 LFC Goals: 11
Did Carroll ever even have an assist? My god what a terrible signing he was in almost all respects (nice header in the FA Cup and a hell of a daisy-cutter against Abu Dhabi - that's all I got)
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]