« Reply #13000 on: Today at 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:15:04 am
I think Darwin improves every time he talks to the field.

Are those engrassing conversations?
« Reply #13001 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
14 goals and 11 assists this season.

Can easily see him finishing on 20 goals and 15 assists, which would be a great return.
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:16:24 pm
14 goals and 11 assists this season.

Can easily see him finishing on 20 goals and 15 assists, which would be a great return.

given the context of his season - it would be really good. Great would be if he pushed that into the 23-25 range in goals - because that likely means did very well the remainder of the season.
« Reply #13003 on: Today at 02:58:33 pm »
Salah is still our most important forward, but Nunez is giving him a run for his money right now.
« Reply #13004 on: Today at 03:55:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:49:26 pm
given the context of his season - it would be really good. Great would be if he pushed that into the 23-25 range in goals - because that likely means did very well the remainder of the season.

Yep, i think next season will be the season where he romps up with the numbers. But if he can deliver 35 goal contributions this season - that would be a great return.
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 04:56:24 pm »
Current stats:

Darwin aka shit Andy Carroll 14 goals, 11 assists. 25 goal contributions

Mo 19 goals, 10 assists, 29 goal contributions.


Andy Carroll:

All LFC Appearances: 56 LFC Goals: 11



« Reply #13006 on: Today at 05:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:58:33 pm
Salah is still our most important forward, but Nunez is giving him a run for his money right now.

I agree with this. Salah is our best. I wonder if Nunez is more important though? Salahs goals and creativity we can get from elsewhere. Nunezs athleticism we cant
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 05:39:10 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:56:24 pm
Current stats:

Darwin aka shit Andy Carroll 14 goals, 11 assists. 25 goal contributions

Mo 19 goals, 10 assists, 29 goal contributions.


Andy Carroll:

All LFC Appearances: 56 LFC Goals: 11





Did Carroll ever even have an assist?

My god what a terrible signing he was in almost all respects (nice header in the FA Cup and a hell of a daisy-cutter against Abu Dhabi - that's all I got)
« Reply #13008 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:39:10 pm
Did Carroll ever even have an assist?

My god what a terrible signing he was in almost all respects (nice header in the FA Cup and a hell of a daisy-cutter against Abu Dhabi - that's all I got)

There was one late winner through a header, I remember. Assist by Agger, I think. No idea against who though. Maybe Palace?
