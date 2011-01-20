The whole team looks massively more threatening with Darwin on the pitch. If cult legend is some sort of pseudo-lite legend, meaning we liked them because they had some epic moments, but were not really considered top notch, then I think Nunez is much more than that.



How much more? Well, we are finding out!



As things stand he has pace to burn, and is a powerful striker. He works hard and puts himself about. No defender in the Prem will relish going up against him. He is very good in the air, and he is very good at the quantity of shots and chances he is involved in - I am convinced that the majority of strikers wouldnt even be getting half chances with some of the situations Darwin Nunez carves out.



The finishing? Thats the glaring thing that can obviously improve, and it looks like it is going in a good direction. But even if his finishing only ended up being average, and we get all the other plus points that lifted the team, I still think he gets a decent quantity of goals, and assists too, and overall the whole team is much more threatening with him on that pitch.



Personally I am backing him to do even more than that, and we will have all the plus points we see, plus a large amount of goals.



