Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 923891 times)

Offline MBL?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12960 on: March 2, 2024, 11:09:14 pm »
How can any liverpool fan not love him. He brings the joy.
Online whtwht

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12961 on: March 2, 2024, 11:10:56 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on March  2, 2024, 09:25:27 pm
The way he's absolutely wellied the advertising board ;D


Haha that'll be a yellow card next season
Offline Shady Craig

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12962 on: March 2, 2024, 11:23:30 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on March  2, 2024, 09:25:27 pm
The way he's absolutely wellied the advertising board ;D
Really shouldn't be doing that seeing as he's just come back from injury the fucking loon 😂
Offline Sangria

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12963 on: March 2, 2024, 11:33:57 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on March  2, 2024, 11:10:56 pm
Haha that'll be a yellow card next season

Surely they can't book him next season for something he did this season.
Online jckliew

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 12:17:47 am »
noon-YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
Offline elbow

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12965 on: Yesterday at 12:42:20 am »
He was absolutely sensational when he came on.

What a player.
Offline kesey

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12966 on: Yesterday at 01:01:02 am »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12967 on: Yesterday at 01:04:14 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 12:17:47 am
noon-YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

Noon-Nettttsssss
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12968 on: Yesterday at 01:29:50 am »
Quote from: Sangria on March  2, 2024, 08:03:44 pm
Our first league winner at the City Ground since Rush and Whelan in 1984, apparently.

14 matches I think the guy on LfcTv said.

He just brings joy and mayhem both on the pitch and in the stands.

Love the crazy bastard.
Offline Henry Chinaski

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12969 on: Yesterday at 09:56:01 am »
Cult-legend in the making. Just one of those special players.
Offline 88_RED

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12970 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 am »


His 2 goals against Newcastle and the winner yesterday will be long remembered after everyone's forgotten about Haaland's 2 million career goals for the cheats..

The feelings and emotions of this lad need to be bottled and sold..

Cult Hero in the Making.. Deserves a proper song does Darwin..
Offline markedasred

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12971 on: Yesterday at 01:38:10 pm »
But the truth is, he is a Shit Andy Carroll. He scores and attempts too many shots, he runs too fast and does too much defensive work for a proper Andy Carroll impersonation. The thing I remember most about the actual Carroll was his refusal to put the ball in the Newcastle net at their place.
Offline Avens

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12972 on: Yesterday at 02:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 09:56:01 am
Cult-legend in the making. Just one of those special players.

He's way too mainstream good to be a cult hero.
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12973 on: Yesterday at 05:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 09:56:01 am
Cult-legend in the making. Just one of those special players.

Too good for the 'cult' prefix, he's just going to be a legend, fitness permitting.
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12974 on: Yesterday at 05:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:55:29 pm
He's way too mainstream good to be a cult hero.

Oh snap.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12975 on: Yesterday at 08:41:21 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Yesterday at 11:38:14 am

His 2 goals against Newcastle and the winner yesterday will be long remembered after everyone's forgotten about Haaland's 2 million career goals for the cheats..

The feelings and emotions of this lad need to be bottled and sold..

Cult Hero in the Making.. Deserves a proper song does Darwin..

Not a hope, never been a more apt chant for a player.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12976 on: Yesterday at 09:53:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:41:21 pm
Not a hope, never been a more apt chant for a player.

Can have more than one.

I agree it suits him, though I wasnt a fan at the start since its basically Uniteds Rooney chant too. Didnt really seem like a chant for us to use.

Its been a long time since a new song hit the Kop though and every great season produces one, often following a European away. Im hoping for something to come back from Prague.
Offline only6times

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12977 on: Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm »
Oh me Darwin
Oh me Darwin
Oh me Darwin
Uruguayan
From Benfica
Beats the keeper
Oh me Darwin, Uruguayan
Offline OOS

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12978 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm »
I fucking hate him. Soft twat has me chanting Nunez Nunez Nunez at the telly ffs.
Offline John C

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12979 on: Yesterday at 10:45:40 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm
Oh me Darwin
Oh me Darwin
Oh me Darwin
Uruguayan
From Benfica
Beats the keeper
Oh me Darwin, Uruguayan
Boss mate :)
Offline stockdam

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12980 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm
Oh me Darwin
Oh me Darwin
Oh me Darwin
Uruguayan
From Benfica
Beats the keeper
Oh me Darwin, Uruguayan


 8)
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12981 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on March  2, 2024, 08:53:13 pm
Significant credit needs to be given to that header not just for the absolute emotion it evoked as a late, late winner.

Mac Allisters entire contribution was outstanding, but the ball he put in was high and in the air for a while meaning Forest could think about how to try to defend it momentarily.
It also meant the recipient had work to do. In particular to make sure he meets it first. That's potentially a problem.

There was absolutely no power on the ball for Nunez to use. That's a big problem.
Also, because of the angle, the high ball was dropping to him meant Nunez couldn't meet and generate his own power with his neck muscles and forehead. Yet another problem.

But however, no problem.
Nunez used his wonderful skill to just guide the ball in to the only place that would result in a goal where the keeper had zero chance of getting down to.

Nunez executed his finish from that daring cross from Mac Allister exquisitely. Hitting his only available target perfectly in the only way it could be done.
This lad is fucking special.


Nice on John. But you missed the real skill in what Darwin did.

I think it was his sharp movement just before Mac Allister hit his lofted cross. The timing was exquisite. Not only did he move beyond his immediate marker into a gap that their disorganised defence had left. More importantly he made the abrupt move when Mac Allister had his head up, so making himself a massive target. Macca was no longer lofting the ball into  a crowd. He was aiming precisely at our centre forward's head. Just beautiful.   
Offline John C

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12982 on: Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm
Nice on John. But you missed the real skill in what Darwin did.

I think it was his sharp movement just before Mac Allister hit his lofted cross. The timing was exquisite. Not only did he move beyond his immediate marker into a gap that their disorganised defence had left. More importantly he made the abrupt move when Mac Allister had his head up, so making himself a massive target. Macca was no longer lofting the ball into  a crowd. He was aiming precisely at our centre forward's head. Just beautiful.   
I somehow knew you'd be one of the few that the post wouldn't be lost on mate :)
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12983 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm »
He's really found his groove and I'm so happy for him.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12984 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm
I somehow knew you'd be one of the few that the post wouldn't be lost on mate :)

Shouldn't we also credit Klopp John?

The rough edges to Darwin were so obvious at the start of the season. I won't say they've been knocked off completely. But there's been a serious refining process happening at Kirkby. I think Darwin improves every time he talks to the field.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12985 on: Today at 02:38:47 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 01:38:10 pm
But the truth is, he is a Shit Andy Carroll. He scores and attempts too many shots, he runs too fast and does too much defensive work for a proper Andy Carroll impersonation. The thing I remember most about the actual Carroll was his refusal to put the ball in the Newcastle net at their place.

I was about to make this same post. :) Also add technique, vision, stamina and a winning mentality. About the only Carrollisms he gets right are a powerful shot and being good in the air. A totally shit impersonation, Hollywood does not beckon.
Offline G Richards

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12986 on: Today at 03:34:57 am »
The whole team looks massively more threatening with Darwin on the pitch. If cult legend is some sort of pseudo-lite legend, meaning we liked them because they had some epic moments, but were not really considered top notch, then I think Nunez is much more than that.

How much more? Well, we are finding out!

As things stand he has pace to burn, and is a powerful striker. He works hard and puts himself about. No defender in the Prem will relish going up against him. He is very good in the air, and he is very good at the quantity of shots and chances he is involved in - I am convinced that the majority of strikers wouldnt even be getting half chances with some of the situations Darwin Nunez carves out.

The finishing? Thats the glaring thing that can obviously improve, and it looks like it is going in a good direction. But even if his finishing only ended up being average, and we get all the other plus points that lifted the team, I still think he gets a decent quantity of goals, and assists too, and overall the whole team is much more threatening with him on that pitch.

Personally I am backing him to do even more than that, and we will have all the plus points we see, plus a large amount of goals.

Offline SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12987 on: Today at 05:58:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:15:04 am
Shouldn't we also credit Klopp John?

The rough edges to Darwin were so obvious at the start of the season. I won't say they've been knocked off completely. But there's been a serious refining process happening at Kirkby. I think Darwin improves every time he talks to the field.
so that's the secret.  some kind of weird voodoo ritual.  cool.
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12988 on: Today at 06:35:04 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm
Oh me Darwin
Oh me Darwin
Oh me Darwin
Uruguayan
From Benfica
Beats the keeper
Oh me Darwin, Uruguayan

Brilliant.
Online jckliew

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12989 on: Today at 06:54:47 am »
He's Luis all over again. Someone who wants to win real bad!  Hope he doesn't bite though.  :)
