I can straight away think of 9 points this season directly attributed to him. We would not be top without Nunez. Its not to say that other strikers havent got us similar points. Everyone contributes to where we are. It just that we tend to slag off players like Nunez for their misses. Yes he can score 30 goals a season. Potential is there definitely. I am quite happy if he gets 15 also as long as the team is doing well with him in it. Today was just a wonderful striker moment.