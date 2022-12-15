« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 912451 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12920 on: Yesterday at 11:02:35 pm »
Why do stories like that only ever come out on the eve of finals/massive games?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12921 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm
Owen had the cheek in 2021 to say Mo wasn't a natural finisher.

Darwin got 26 League goals in 28 games. Mo got 32 league goals in 36 games. Yet Owen thinks he is in a position to criticise them.

Stop it mate Nunez hasnt achieved what Owen has even comparing them at the same age, hell probably end up a better player due to Owen falling off due to injury but we dont need to rewrite history, he was an elite player from 18- 23 and one of the better finishers around.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12922 on: Today at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Stop it mate Nunez hasnt achieved what Owen has even comparing them at the same age, hell probably end up a better player due to Owen falling off due to injury but we dont need to rewrite history, he was an elite player from 18- 23 and one of the better finishers around.

Doesn't mean Owen isn't wrong does it?

Before anyone says anything a young 5 year old lad in Australia (myself) had a Owen Jersey I even bloody had a back pack with him on it in a LFC kit lol.

Just doesn't change the fact his opinion was completely wrong, I can't even believe people are trying to justify it.

First thing he says Nunez doesn't change his trajectory running towards the goal when he clearly does..
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12923 on: Today at 11:09:36 am »
I hope everyone agreeing with Owen has also been consistently pointing out the unsustainable % of high value shots not going in for Darwin and has avoided criticising him for it. You cant criticise him for a low % shot type for the finish where he scored and also criticise him for the amount of high % shots he hasnt scored from. Consistently argue from % for strikers or not at all.

That is, the criticism of the finish argues that it was a low value shot and that even though he scored he often wont. But lots of people have been also criticising him for high value shots taken where he hasnt scored when in reality he often will score from those and misses have mostly just been down to variance. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 11:14:33 am »
Owen is just nitpicking for attention or because he generally doesn't rate Nunez that highly as a finisher.  Owen was also a brilliant finisher himself and will know what the optimum shot choice would be in pretty much any situation.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 11:16:08 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Stop it mate Nunez hasnt achieved what Owen has even comparing them at the same age, hell probably end up a better player due to Owen falling off due to injury but we dont need to rewrite history, he was an elite player from 18- 23 and one of the better finishers around.

Ballon D'or winner, lest we forget.
How many English players get that?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 11:17:15 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:48:06 am
Doesn't mean Owen isn't wrong does it?

Before anyone says anything a young 5 year old lad in Australia (myself) had a Owen Jersey I even bloody had a back pack with him on it in a LFC kit lol.

Just doesn't change the fact his opinion was completely wrong, I can't even believe people are trying to justify it.

First thing he says Nunez doesn't change his trajectory running towards the goal when he clearly does..

I dont agree with Owen, think his nitpicking.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 11:28:36 am »
Get yourselves to about 36 seconds

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L14JdjrlMV4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L14JdjrlMV4</a>

Diogo is ahead of the ball (you can tell by the lines for the edge of the box, the ball is just behind it and Diogos knee is on it) so at the point that squaring the ball would have made the most sense, with the keeper committed, he can't square it otherwise its offside.

Then go back to about 14 seconds, and the same point but a different angle. The keepers cut off a lot of the right side of his goal, plus the ball would be bending away from goal considering its on Darwins right and his body shape would just naturally move the ball away from goal. So two of the 'easier' options are gone. And then slotting it to the keepers left isn't an easy finish.

That sort of one on one where you don't have an angle isn't as easy as made out. We've seen Alisson save plenty of those, you close down the attacker and its suddenly a lot trickier than if you were coming from the left or right. Christ alone knows why there's such a forensic analysis of a good finish, I guess thats peoples point all along that he's microanalysed to the nth degree compared to others. I can't fathom there even being a single mention of Haaland choosing the wrong option after scoring a goal. That ugly fucker at United scored a goal at the weekend by trying to get out of the way of a shot and got hailed as a genius FFS!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 11:34:06 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:28:36 am
Get yourselves to about 36 seconds

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L14JdjrlMV4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L14JdjrlMV4</a>

Diogo is ahead of the ball (you can tell by the lines for the edge of the box, the ball is just behind it and Diogos knee is on it) so at the point that squaring the ball would have made the most sense, with the keeper committed, he can't square it otherwise its offside.

Then go back to about 14 seconds, and the same point but a different angle. The keepers cut off a lot of the right side of his goal, plus the ball would be bending away from goal considering its on Darwins right and his body shape would just naturally move the ball away from goal. So two of the 'easier' options are gone. And then slotting it to the keepers left isn't an easy finish.

That sort of one on one where you don't have an angle isn't as easy as made out. We've seen Alisson save plenty of those, you close down the attacker and its suddenly a lot trickier than if you were coming from the left or right. Christ alone knows why there's such a forensic analysis of a good finish, I guess thats peoples point all along that he's microanalysed to the nth degree compared to others. I can't fathom there even being a single mention of Haaland choosing the wrong option after scoring a goal. That ugly fucker at United scored a goal at the weekend by trying to get out of the way of a shot and got hailed as a genius FFS!

Halaand scored a good example of what Owen is talking about in the game against Brentford I think. Personally would like to see Nunez nail having that type of finish in his locker to use more consistently which I think was his point . However, being capable of pulling off what he did is sometimes necessary and good to see he did can because it's only going to serve him better in the future.

Nunez has missed a few one on ones in the exact same way where a keeper rushes out at the right time to close down the space. Alisson as mentioned also does this to good effect, and Kelleher has saved our hides a few times doing it.

Personally, I'm more a fan of rounding the keeper.  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12929 on: Today at 11:34:06 am »
that goal made me squeal with delight.

so I don't give a big smelly shit what he could, or should, or might, have done differently.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12930 on: Today at 11:36:44 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:16:08 am
Ballon D'or winner, lest we forget.
How many English players get that?

Does that mean he knows everything?

He'd be a manager then instead of being known as one of the worst pundits going round lol
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12931 on: Today at 12:27:51 pm »
My take on that finish:

Is a slotted shot to the corner, the higher percentage shot, yes.

But, unpredictability puts doubt in the minds of defenders and goalkeepers.

As a goalkeeper myself, if I were facing Nunez, I'd hate it, I'd be overthinking everything knowing he's got every type of finish in his locker. Including the skier into row Z. The occasional finish like this is a good thing, even in the context of the game it being high risk.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12932 on: Today at 12:35:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:34:06 am
that goal made me squeal with delight.

so I don't give a big smelly shit what he could, or should, or might, have done differently.
My take too.

Rule number one: stick it in the onion bag. He did exactly that. I don't care if he was doing cartwheels at the time.

I hate seeing flair, instinct and unpredictability knocked out of a player. He didn't overthink it, he just went with his instinct. He created a thing of beauty while doing so. He gets 10/10 from me there. He's not a robot, and for that, I'm grateful.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12933 on: Today at 12:35:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:34:06 am
that goal made me squeal with delight.

so I don't give a big smelly shit what he could, or should, or might, have done differently.

Nicely summarised.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12934 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:35:40 pm
Nicely summarised.

Not even a whiff of dissent...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12935 on: Today at 12:48:57 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:36:44 am
Does that mean he knows everything?

He'd be a manager then instead of being known as one of the worst pundits going round lol
No, it means he's a Ballon D'or winner.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12936 on: Today at 12:55:52 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:36:44 am
Does that mean he knows everything?

He'd be a manager then instead of being known as one of the worst pundits going round lol
I guarantee Owen knows more than pretty much any ex-player on earth about finishing, when to shoot and where to place the ball. It's a very small portion of the game, but if there was one player in history I had to stake my life on being able to beat a random keeper one on one it's him.

But then, both things can be true. It can be a sublime finish and a bad decision at the same time. The ball went in though, so does it matter at this point?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12937 on: Today at 12:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:55:52 pm
I guarantee Owen knows more than pretty much any ex-player on earth about finishing, when to shoot and where to place the ball. It's a very small portion of the game, but if there was one player in history I had to stake my life on being able to beat a random keeper one on one it's him.

But then, both things can be true. It can be a sublime finish and a bad decision at the same time. The ball went in though, so does it matter at this point?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12938 on: Today at 12:57:58 pm »
Owen on Salah 2017

Quote
They have pace either side. I cant believe how many chances he makes. He isnt an unbelievable finisher but he gets so many chances every game, his numbers are totting up,

Owen is not the greatest analyst ....

Darwin is magic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12939 on: Today at 12:59:01 pm »
Do we think there's a chance that Jurgen was so digusted with the finish that he's not actually injured but kicked out of the squad for a while?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12940 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Most ridiculously over assessed player ive ever seen, its out of control

No other player is getting comments like he does from all corners. Look at Hojlund, how many prem games without a single goal and did we see a single sky sports article or pre-match/post-match analysis of his finishing, lack of goals etc? Cant remembe a single one and yet for Nunez it was constant.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12941 on: Today at 01:00:02 pm »
You couldn't make this stuff up, people are actually defending the Manc Owen 🤣

Rio Ferdinand won 6 league titles and a Champions League, does it mean we should all be paying attention to what he has to say? No, he's a gobshite who spouts utter nonsence, just like Owen. 

Should we ignore what Klopp says about players, after all his playing career was very average.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12942 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:59:01 pm
Do we think there's a chance that Jurgen was so digusted with the finish that he's not actually injured but kicked out of the squad for a while?

Nah think he was injured originally but is now fit however Klopps read Owens comments and agrees with  him so his punishment is hes missing the final.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12943 on: Today at 01:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 12:57:58 pm
Owen on Salah 2017

Owen is not the greatest analyst ....

Darwin is magic
It's true though that Salah isn't an "unbelievable finisher" and wasn't in 2017.  Even though he went on to score 44 goals that season (16 more than Owen's best career season) he was missing lots of really good chances, particularly early on in the season which is presumably when Owen made the comment.

Salah is elite at creating chances for himself (and others).  If he had the same finishing ability as Owen or Fowler he would be hitting 40 goals every season.  He's a better footballer than either of them though, in my opinion.

I can't stand Owen as a pundit but when it comes to shot choice he should be given a bit of respect.  The Darwin finish was brilliant - maybe my favourite goal this season - but there's no way a goalscoring automaton like Owen or Haaland would have taken that shot choice over a much higher percentage finish.  That's part of why we all love Darwin though and that's not something a cold fish like Owen is going to be able to bring into his thinking.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12944 on: Today at 01:12:24 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:48:57 pm
No, it means he's a Ballon D'or winner.

Whats the context then?

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:55:52 pm
I guarantee Owen knows more than pretty much any ex-player on earth about finishing, when to shoot and where to place the ball. It's a very small portion of the game, but if there was one player in history I had to stake my life on being able to beat a random keeper one on one it's him.

But then, both things can be true. It can be a sublime finish and a bad decision at the same time. The ball went in though, so does it matter at this point?

I'd pick God mate personally
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12945 on: Today at 01:17:49 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:12:24 pm

I'd pick God mate personally
Yeah but Fowler would also choose to slide the ball past the keeper into the bottom corner rather than chipping them.....

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12946 on: Today at 01:25:42 pm »
Love that goal, Ratboy Neville put on his arse....
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12947 on: Today at 01:31:40 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:12:24 pm
Whats the context then?
The context is: "Yet Owen thinks he is in a position to criticise them."

That is calling his ability and instinct into question.
I think Owen is wrong, BUT he, more than by far the most, is well within a position to criticize any striker- even Messi.

Personally, I think Darwin made the right decision at the right time and if you look at his rhythm, the way his body is positioned, and the fact that he's slowed down after that run- that was the perfect way to finish off that move.

Even Pickford vs. Haaland would easily thwart that(unless of course, it's vs. Origi, or it's squared), because any other striker(and it shows in Owen's assessment) will choose to either square it, or try to round the keepr, or try to score by striking it left or right.

But unfortunately, for that keeper, it was Darwin..
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:24 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12948 on: Today at 01:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:55:52 pm
I guarantee Owen knows more than pretty much any ex-player on earth about finishing, when to shoot and where to place the ball.

That's a mindblowing statement.  :lmao
He wouldn't even know more than every ex Liverpool player, never mind any ex player on earth.

How can you possibly guarantee that he does?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12949 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:31:40 pm
The context is: "Yet Owen thinks he is in a position to criticise them."

That is calling his ability and instinct into question.
I think Owen is wrong, BUT he, more than by far the most, is well within a position to criticize any striker- even Messi.

Personally, I think Darwin made the right decision at the right time and if you look at his rhythm, the way his body is positioned, and the fact that he's slowed down after that run- that was the perfect way to finish off that move.

Even Pickford vs. Haaland would easily thwart that. (unless of course, it's vs. Origi, or it's squared)

But unfortunately, for that keeper, it was Darwin..

Okay that is fair enough to be honest, I agree with you.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12950 on: Today at 01:50:55 pm »
Fuck Owen.

Ian Rush was the greatest ever finisher. Robbie was better than Owen too. Owen can fuck off back to OT the horsey shite.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12951 on: Today at 01:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:55:52 pm
I guarantee Owen knows more than pretty much any ex-player on earth about finishing, when to shoot and where to place the ball. It's a very small portion of the game, but if there was one player in history I had to stake my life on being able to beat a random keeper one on one it's him.

But then, both things can be true. It can be a sublime finish and a bad decision at the same time. The ball went in though, so does it matter at this point?
:lmao :lmao :lmao
