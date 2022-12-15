Get yourselves to about 36 seconds



Diogo is ahead of the ball (you can tell by the lines for the edge of the box, the ball is just behind it and Diogos knee is on it) so at the point that squaring the ball would have made the most sense, with the keeper committed, he can't square it otherwise its offside.



Then go back to about 14 seconds, and the same point but a different angle. The keepers cut off a lot of the right side of his goal, plus the ball would be bending away from goal considering its on Darwins right and his body shape would just naturally move the ball away from goal. So two of the 'easier' options are gone. And then slotting it to the keepers left isn't an easy finish.



That sort of one on one where you don't have an angle isn't as easy as made out. We've seen Alisson save plenty of those, you close down the attacker and its suddenly a lot trickier than if you were coming from the left or right. Christ alone knows why there's such a forensic analysis of a good finish, I guess thats peoples point all along that he's microanalysed to the nth degree compared to others. I can't fathom there even being a single mention of Haaland choosing the wrong option after scoring a goal. That ugly fucker at United scored a goal at the weekend by trying to get out of the way of a shot and got hailed as a genius FFS!