If you watch it back Diogo is so rapid in supporting him, that there is a moment where he is either ahead of the ball or at least looks very close. And that moment is maybe the moment where the decision to pass or shoot has to be made. You've then got he keeper who has narrowed the angle, cut off pretty much the left side of the goal, made sliding it down the either side a lot tougher. So not really sure I buy the whole 'he went for the toughest finish when it was a sitter' angle.



As a wise man once said 'If you're not sure what to do with the ball, just pop it in the net and we'll discuss your options afterwards'



If you've got the ability to chip it like that and it succeeds in going over the keeper, its pretty much a guaranteed goal. Quite why Owen would use it as a bit of a stick to beat him is odd, since him of all people was great at it too. And if Darwin had passed to Diogo and he had been slightly off, it would have been utter carnage in here.