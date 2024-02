He's trying to over intellectualise totally subjective stuff - like everyone is ... finishing is secondary ... also his finishing / decision making is fine



All you need is his xg to know he's going to score a shit load of goals..

This stuff is becoming a bit like weight loss and food.. we know the answer is calories in / calories out but people constantly want to reinvent it or find a nuance etc etc...

xg / quality shots = goals... over time everything else is detail. It's boring but it's also the answer



This is a dumb take, including the weight loss one. There is a ton of metabolic research that shows exactly how nuanced this subject really is and how complex the body's physiological regulation of nutrient processing is, but whatever.Secondly, Owen's point in a way mirrors yours in that finishing is about playing the percentages, and his point was that the finish that Darwin went for is a low percentage finish compared to other options. In other words, his comments were more about the choice of finish/decision-making more than anything else. You may disagree with that but you haven't made any real arguments to suggest why Owen was wrong about his observation.