Remember a few years back when Mo was on a poor streak in front of goal and I think it was away at Southampton (we were in the yellow kit) and he's through on goal with Mane running beside him? I remember just screaming for him the whole way to pass it pass it pass it and then he scored.



Felt like that a bit today. One of those goals that will be memorable for years to come because of how often he misses those chances and then he goes and lobs the keeper instead of trying to slot it away. What a really amazing finish when you consider the context of the rest of the season and the fact that the goalkeeper actually had really good positioning for any other type of shot than that. His face after said it all.



Will do him the world of good.