I sympathise with his frustration yesterday because as has been the case in many games this season, not only has he not been getting decisions when clearly fouled, but also been given fouls against when hes the one being obstructed.
Yes, kicking the ball away was stupid, but twice in the first half Esteve was holding him and impeding Ng unfairly, only for Darwin to get whistled or nothing given, then when Darwin was winning the second half foot race and Esteve tripped himself, again the call was against him as if hes some oaf who cant coordinate himself. Nonsense.