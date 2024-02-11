« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

kloppismydad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 11, 2024, 05:03:41 am
Quote from: John C on February 10, 2024, 07:53:12 pm
What?

Señor, if someone can compare my beautiful boy Harvey to Jay Spearing. then I'm within my limits comparing Darwin with N'Gog.

I hope.
Wool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 11, 2024, 06:35:08 am
Quote from: Topwings! on February 11, 2024, 03:11:20 am
Great menace as usual but that miss at the end  ???
He was running on fumes. Wish he had buried it though, what a sublime touch it was to bring the ball down.
wheresnemeth

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 11, 2024, 06:47:37 am
Should have easily had 20 goals this season already. He's also making good runs and not being played the ball.
MD1990

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 11, 2024, 07:47:30 am
definetly our mots important forward behind Salah.

His pace is crucial.
Hazell

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 11, 2024, 10:05:11 am
Quote from: GreatEx on February 11, 2024, 02:46:42 am
Our other players haven't been collecting dissent bookings - Trent picked up a few in August and then pulled himself into line - so either Darwin's earned a reputation and therefore drawing an inordinate amount of attention, or the squad has been briefed and he just isn't getting the message through to his limbs. It is a problem though - 4 consecutive bookings for a forward is ridiculous.

The one yesterday was silly, it's frustrating when any of our players get booked for doing that.  The one at Arsenal, while it's a yellow by the book, I'm loathed to criticise too much given how blatantly wrong the decision by Anthony Taylor was not to give him a free kick. I suppose he would be getting a blue card in couple of years time for it which would be way over the top.

On the plus side, his header yesterday was class. It won't win any awards but it was a difficult chance and he executed it perfectly.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 11, 2024, 11:51:00 am
I sympathise with his frustration yesterday because as has been the case in many games this season, not only has he not been getting decisions when clearly fouled, but also been given fouls against when hes the one being obstructed.

Yes, kicking the ball away was stupid, but twice in the first half Esteve was holding him and impeding Ng unfairly, only for Darwin to get whistled or nothing given, then when Darwin was winning the second half foot race and Esteve tripped himself, again the call was against him as if hes some oaf who cant coordinate himself. Nonsense.
Hazell

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 11, 2024, 01:44:06 pm
Yeah true. There was a moment in the second half where Nunez was getting pulled all over in the box (when he tried to lay the ball off to Jota) and we got a freekick given against us. The one where he got booked I need to see again, don't know if Nunez tripped him or not but 99% of the time referees always give freekicks to defenders who go down, regardless.

I understand it's frustrating and refs are inconsistent when dishing out yellow cards for it, but hopefully it's something our players can learn to control, Salah's been booked a few times for similar things.
Draex

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 11, 2024, 01:45:38 pm
It's that underlying foreigner always cheating mentality of the PMGOL, you give them anything that reinforces that you don't get fuck all.
MD1990

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 12, 2024, 06:05:31 pm
daniel.owen89

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 12, 2024, 08:58:49 pm
Manc supporting mate sent me a compilation of missed so far this season. He's was obviously on the wind up. I might be naive but I saw it and thought he slightly improves his finishing and we are looking at the top goal scorer in the league. Haaland level numbers with an all round game to match.
Schmidt

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 12, 2024, 09:07:29 pm
Quote from: daniel.owen89 on February 12, 2024, 08:58:49 pm
Manc supporting mate sent me a compilation of missed so far this season. He's was obviously on the wind up. I might be naive but I saw it and thought he slightly improves his finishing and we are looking at the top goal scorer in the league. Haaland level numbers with an all round game to match.

I'm assuming he must be a city fan since Nunez has outscored every single united player so far this season.
daniel.owen89

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 12, 2024, 09:10:57 pm
Nope, united surprisingly they just have very little else to cling to these days 🤣👏
GreatEx

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 13, 2024, 08:34:11 am
Quote from: daniel.owen89 on February 12, 2024, 08:58:49 pm
Manc supporting mate sent me a compilation of missed so far this season. He's was obviously on the wind up. I might be naive but I saw it and thought he slightly improves his finishing and we are looking at the top goal scorer in the league. Haaland level numbers with an all round game to match.

Nawww, it's so cute how lippy they get when they go a whole fortnight without being humiliated
red1977

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 13, 2024, 09:13:46 am
Quote from: daniel.owen89 on February 12, 2024, 09:10:57 pm
Nope, united surprisingly they just have very little else to cling to these days 🤣👏

They really do cling, I got some messages after we lost to Bournemouth which was the game after we beat them 7 nil. Best cling was though that we beat Leeds 4-3 and I got messages with haha as if you let in 3 against Leeds. I think back to when they were winning the league though and I am sure I took comfort in any tiny slip they made to be fair.
zamagiure

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 13, 2024, 01:25:47 pm
He's 2 yellow cards away from a 2 match ban
SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 13, 2024, 01:35:00 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on February 13, 2024, 01:25:47 pm
He's 2 yellow cards away from a 2 match man.
Mac needs to have a palabra with him.
classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 13, 2024, 01:55:40 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on February 13, 2024, 01:25:47 pm
He's 2 yellow cards away from a 2 match ban
Needs to avoid getting a yellow in both the next league games to play against City.

I thiiink that he is ok to get booked in the league cup (and FA cup if he's selected, which he probably won't be unless suspended in the league), as they don't count any more (and he wouldn't miss either if suspended)
BTGH

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
February 13, 2024, 03:26:14 pm
I think the message to him is 'get your freaking head screwed on tight and stop getting silly yellow cards' 😂
DelTrotter

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:05:16 pm
Wish he was more clinical, so frustrating.
King_doggerel

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:05:53 pm
but when he has too much time to think, that's when he usually messes up. he only finishes on instinct, right?  ;D
Schmidt

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:07:07 pm
No finesse that lad.
dai_bonehead

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:08:33 pm
OMG. Ridiculous finish. Running that fast, in the box, chips the keeper? How!? Messi level of finishing that.
