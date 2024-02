How many cards have Odegaard, Bernardo Silva, or Fernandes received for dissent this season?



There is a bit of naivety on Nunez's part when it comes to bookings. It's clear referees will tolerate a lot of shouting and swearing but will book you as soon as you gesture with your arms, similarly if they see you kick the ball away they'll book you regardless of whether it actually slows the other team down or not. I don't think that's on him though, it's the kind of thing people at the club should be picking up on and stressing to the players.