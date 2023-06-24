« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 889480 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12720 on: Today at 04:41:04 pm »
Really needs to learn how to tell refs to fuck off, which is the accepted method (unless you're VVD)

Edit: nice goal much muchacho  8)
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12721 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm »
Get in!
Zlatan style.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12722 on: Today at 04:42:46 pm »
Love it, get the fuck in
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 04:52:30 pm »
His play reminds me of David N'Gog in his prime.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,907
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 04:55:57 pm »
Just what the doctor ordered, wonderful again.
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 05:01:04 pm »
Worked his arse off as usual. Should have bagged 4 today but Diaz wasn't in the mood to set him up a couple of times and the 1 on 1 was a tired effort. 
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 05:01:06 pm »
Still can't believe Diaz didn't pass him the ball
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:01:06 pm
Still can't believe Diaz didn't pass him the ball

That was so frustrating and sums Diaz up I think. Did well today and scored a great goal, but very inconsistent with opportunities like this.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • JFT96.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 05:04:51 pm »
Headers like that are so wonderful. I got whiplash just watching it!
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
  • JFT96
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 05:08:25 pm »
11 goals and 11 assists so far right? Not bad going, expect him to finish on over 20 in all comps.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 05:09:10 pm »
My idol!! Though please chill on the yellows, if he ended up missing City and Brighton or something (assuming Everton is postponed) it'd be awful.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 05:10:48 pm »
Jacknife header. He's vital for us.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 05:11:39 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 05:08:25 pm
11 goals and 11 assists so far right? Not bad going, expect him to finish on over 20 in all comps.

12 goals I believe
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 06:20:27 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 05:01:04 pm
Worked his arse off as usual. Should have bagged 4 today but Diaz wasn't in the mood to set him up a couple of times and the 1 on 1 was a tired effort.
This
Logged

Offline swish

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 07:01:50 pm »
was never a yellow that  :no he kicked it against the advertising hoardings and the ball came back on the pitch the ball would of been further away if nunez had just left it. ref was being an idiot. watch how many players kick a ball like that and don't get booked this weekend





Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,826
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12735 on: Today at 07:53:12 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:52:30 pm
His play reminds me of David N'Gog in his prime.
What?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,988
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12736 on: Today at 07:55:16 pm »
Quote from: swish on Today at 07:01:50 pm
was never a yellow that  :no he kicked it against the advertising hoardings and the ball came back on the pitch the ball would of been further away if nunez had just left it. ref was being an idiot. watch how many players kick a ball like that and don't get booked this weekend







It wasn't even a foul Darwin goes to run inside the defender and he just throws himself to the floor.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,826
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12737 on: Today at 07:56:49 pm »
I'm gonna take Nunez for a game of golf but he's only allowed a pitching wedge in his bag. But I'm taking that woollyred94 as a caddy so he knows what a chip is.
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12738 on: Today at 08:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:55:16 pm
It wasn't even a foul Darwin goes to run inside the defender and he just throws himself to the floor.

Regardless if it wasn't or not he is showing dissent by smashing the ball in angry way, hell even Dalot got 2 yellows v us and it was a throw to Man Utd for doing 2 stupid dissent situations.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12739 on: Today at 08:36:17 pm »
You just know he's gonna get two more yellows before the City match and end up missing it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,962
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12740 on: Today at 08:37:37 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:52:30 pm
His play reminds me of David N'Gog in his prime.

Your dad would beat you for such a ridiculous comment.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,907
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12741 on: Today at 08:43:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:37:37 pm
Your dad would beat you for such a ridiculous comment.
I was about to ask how did you know who their dad was   ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,962
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12742 on: Today at 08:44:27 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 08:43:22 pm
I was about to ask how did you know who their dad was   ;D

:D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Up
« previous next »
 