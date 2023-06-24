Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
The Test is obviously right
Still can't believe Diaz didn't pass him the ball
11 goals and 11 assists so far right? Not bad going, expect him to finish on over 20 in all comps.
Worked his arse off as usual. Should have bagged 4 today but Diaz wasn't in the mood to set him up a couple of times and the 1 on 1 was a tired effort.
His play reminds me of David N'Gog in his prime.
was never a yellow that he kicked it against the advertising hoardings and the ball came back on the pitch the ball would of been further away if nunez had just left it. ref was being an idiot. watch how many players kick a ball like that and don't get booked this weekend
It wasn't even a foul Darwin goes to run inside the defender and he just throws himself to the floor.
Your dad would beat you for such a ridiculous comment.
I was about to ask how did you know who their dad was
