Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 886885 times)

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12680 on: February 4, 2024, 06:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on February  4, 2024, 06:33:54 pm
You can't praise his passion & fault his frustration. This is the player we love, there are things we just have to accept.

Just hope someone has a word that he cant afford many more yellows. We need him in the run-in.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12681 on: February 4, 2024, 06:40:04 pm »
Please never bench him again. Thanks.

Madness when we were already missing Salah.
Offline RedEire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12682 on: February 4, 2024, 06:43:17 pm »
You'd be thinking if his foot was ok to make the bench then it was ok for him to start. Big mistake leaving him out of the starting 11. 
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2014, 09:17:15 pm
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12683 on: February 4, 2024, 06:49:55 pm »
The game shows how important he is to us. We looked lost without a reliable outball.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,451
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12684 on: February 4, 2024, 06:57:22 pm »
He didn't look fit, was nowhere near his usual intensity.
Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12685 on: February 4, 2024, 07:03:29 pm »
He looked fit to me, we just didn't get him in the game where he could hurt Arsenal, he also made some poor decisions when he did get the ball, like the rest of the team.
Offline tunred

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 131
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12686 on: February 4, 2024, 07:09:55 pm »
Were flat without him, has to start every game. If fit enough for the bench the hes fit enough to star
t.
Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12687 on: February 4, 2024, 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on February  4, 2024, 07:03:29 pm
He looked fit to me, we just didn't get him in the game where he could hurt Arsenal, he also made some poor decisions when he did get the ball, like the rest of the team.

I think because he only had a little time on the pitch he wanted to make as much happen as possible. Should have started if he was fit.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,943
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12688 on: February 4, 2024, 07:13:30 pm »
Quote from: tunred on February  4, 2024, 07:09:55 pm
Were flat without him, has to start every game. If fit enough for the bench the hes fit enough to star
t.


That's very obviously not how it works, it's just one of those lazy pundit cliché's that gets thrown around a lot. The longer you play someone the higher the risk they pick up an injury, and if someone is already feeling a slight issue then the risk goes up considerably the longer they play.

We're one of the best teams around at managing players minutes, we have to be with the intensity we often play at, so if the physios think he's not fit to start then he's not fit to start.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,943
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12689 on: February 4, 2024, 07:20:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  4, 2024, 06:49:55 pm
The game shows how important he is to us. We looked lost without a reliable outball.

I think we need at least two of Salah, Jota and Nunez on the pitch whenever possible, those three offer a level of interplay between them that we don't seem to get from Diaz and Gakpo. When the latter two play together we end up with a front three of individuals and it really hurts us.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12690 on: February 4, 2024, 07:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on February  4, 2024, 07:20:39 pm
I think we need at least two of Salah, Jota and Nunez on the pitch whenever possible, those three offer a level of interplay between them that we don't seem to get from Diaz and Gakpo. When the latter two play together we end up with a front three of individuals and it really hurts us.
Salah and Darwin stretch defences which creates more space for us to play. Diogo is a great finisher but doesn't do that.
Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,185
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12691 on: February 4, 2024, 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on February  4, 2024, 07:20:39 pm
I think we need at least two of Salah, Jota and Nunez on the pitch whenever possible, those three offer a level of interplay between them that we don't seem to get from Diaz and Gakpo. When the latter two play together we end up with a front three of individuals and it really hurts us.
I think it's becoming more obvious that those two aren't on the same level as Mo, Darwin and Jota. A new manager might not see them as important cogs next season.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12692 on: February 4, 2024, 08:24:56 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on February  4, 2024, 06:35:34 pm
He should have started. They pretty much marked Jota out of the game. With Darwin, that's nigh impossible to do. By the time he came on, the team was already knackered.
It was more of a fitness reason then anything
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12693 on: February 5, 2024, 09:35:29 am »
Someone in the half time thread said that Jurgen confirmed it was a tactical choice to leave him on the bench, is that right?
Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,737
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12694 on: February 5, 2024, 09:36:48 am »
Quote from: tubby on February  5, 2024, 09:35:29 am
Someone in the half time thread said that Jurgen confirmed it was a tactical choice to leave him on the bench, is that right?

glad he's leaving if that's true
Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 542
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12695 on: February 5, 2024, 09:37:16 am »
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12696 on: February 5, 2024, 09:40:34 am »
Imagggg this thread if he'd miscontrolled when through on goal at 0-0 like Diogo yesterday. At least 45 pages I reckon.  ;D
Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12697 on: February 5, 2024, 01:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on February  5, 2024, 09:36:48 am
glad he's leaving if that's true
I hope this is sarcasm.

Come on people, we're clutching at straw here. In the HT thread yesterday people were calling for Eliott and Nunez to come in. As usual, the players not playing are always the solution.

And they did come in, quite early in the second half, but had anything changed? Our best period in the game was actually the 10 minutes prior to the substitutions.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,532
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12698 on: February 5, 2024, 01:39:25 pm »
Currently tied 6th for yellow cards in PL, most in Liverpool.
Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,797
  • JFT96
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12699 on: February 5, 2024, 01:40:58 pm »
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,503
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12700 on: February 5, 2024, 01:56:10 pm »
Thing is he doesnt really give a tactical reason and its hard to think of one
My only guess (and its a guess) is he didnt trust Darwins fitness /
after the knock .. Nunez wanted to play and claimed he was fit (obv) and the sell to him is a different tactical approach rather than an argument about his fitness
 
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12701 on: February 5, 2024, 02:35:46 pm »
Klopp didn't start him in the home match a few weeks back either, so it isn't hard to believe it was a tactical issue. 
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12702 on: February 5, 2024, 02:37:30 pm »
Yeah my feeling is that Klopp feels we don't have as much control of a game with Nunez up top.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12703 on: February 5, 2024, 02:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  5, 2024, 02:35:46 pm
Klopp didn't start him in the home match a few weeks back either, so it isn't hard to believe it was a tactical issue.
Quote from: tubby on February  5, 2024, 02:37:30 pm
Yeah my feeling is that Klopp feels we don't have as much control of a game with Nunez up top.
Yeah, we certainly controlled both those games.....
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12704 on: February 5, 2024, 02:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  5, 2024, 02:42:47 pm
Yeah, we certainly controlled both those games.....

And Darwin certainly contributed a lot once he came on in both games. What's your point? Do you think it's more credible Klopp lied about it being tactical to spare his sensitivity about not being fully fit?
Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12705 on: February 5, 2024, 03:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  5, 2024, 02:42:47 pm
Yeah, we certainly controlled both those games.....
The home game vs Arsenal were more or less balanced, maybe slight dominance from us iirc. And we weren't in control vs them in the FA cup game when Nunez started either. They blew us out of the water in that first half too, just weren't as lucky in finishing as yesterday.
 
I know people in this board love Nunez but he's not a "catch them all" solution as if if we throw him out there every game would suddenly turns around 180 degree based on him "terrorizing" the defence. If that was the case then why the second half yesterday didn't look any better? Well the defence and midfield have to be able to string two passes together first.

Just accept that Arsenal are better against us head-to-head this season and we can't cope with their pressure. 
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12706 on: February 5, 2024, 03:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  5, 2024, 02:55:38 pm
And Darwin certainly contributed a lot once he came on in both games. What's your point? Do you think it's more credible Klopp lied about it being tactical to spare his sensitivity about not being fully fit?
The point is if it was a tactical decision to give us more control it clearly hasn't worked. Yesterday Arsenal were able to push up and condense the misfield as there was zero threat in behind. We had no pace and no directness to threaten their backline.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12707 on: February 5, 2024, 03:27:14 pm »
He's a proper mad bastard, I love him

https://twitter.com/i/status/1754249555191706073
Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12708 on: February 5, 2024, 03:31:50 pm »
Reckon we should try to sign another attacker with some of his direct/pace cos we miss it when his not there
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 76,024
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12709 on: February 5, 2024, 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February  5, 2024, 03:27:14 pm
He's a proper mad bastard, I love him

https://twitter.com/i/status/1754249555191706073

:lmao

Should have done that to Gabriel yesterday.
Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,170
  • SPQR
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12710 on: February 5, 2024, 07:06:56 pm »
We've lost every game in which he hasn't started this season. Two in the league - Spurs and Arsenal - and two in the Europa League - Union SG and Toulouse.
Offline Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12711 on: February 5, 2024, 07:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on February  5, 2024, 07:06:56 pm
We've lost every game in which he hasn't started this season. Two in the league - Spurs and Arsenal - and two in the Europa League - Union SG and Toulouse.

He didn't start against Newcastle
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12712 on: February 5, 2024, 07:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on February  5, 2024, 07:20:46 pm
He didn't start against Newcastle

And we didnt lose that.

Read what he wrote again.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,947
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12713 on: February 5, 2024, 09:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February  5, 2024, 07:29:06 pm
And we didnt lose that.

Read what he wrote again.

What am I missing?
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,936
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12714 on: February 5, 2024, 09:19:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February  5, 2024, 09:14:21 pm
What am I missing?

It's badly worded. Every game we've lost, Darwin hasn't started.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,947
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12715 on: February 5, 2024, 09:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  5, 2024, 09:19:57 pm
It's badly worded. Every game we've lost, Darwin hasn't started.

Yes - that I agree with.
Offline Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12716 on: February 5, 2024, 10:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February  5, 2024, 07:29:06 pm
And we didnt lose that.

Read what he wrote again.

Exactly my point.
Read what he wrote ;)
Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,110
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12717 on: February 5, 2024, 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on February  5, 2024, 10:03:08 pm
Exactly my point.
Read what he wrote ;)
:lmao

Yesterdays result messed with a lot of us.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,814
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12718 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
