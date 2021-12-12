Has any player doing ostensibly good things been so microanalysed?



People keep saying this.It's not microanalysis at all, he's scored 7 league goals and we're into February, for context that is less than Richarlison and Chris Wood, the same as Anthony Gordon. He's Liverpool's number 9 and, as a result, there is an expectation that he will score more goals than he is currently doing. When you then add that to the fact that he's hit the woodwork 11 times this season which is, I think, 7 more than the nearest striker, it's easy to see why a lot is made of it.Of course, his all round play is brilliant and obviously the assists massively compensate for the above, I am not, for a second, trying to suggest he shouldn't be in the team. My opinion is that he creates so much, either directly through the assists/goals he scores or indirectly from the space that follows his movement, that even with the glut of missed chances I'd always want him in the side because his overall contribution easily outweighs it - but then I don't think there are too many people arguing against that are there?Yesterday he hit the post from a penalty (a bit unlucky as it's inches away from being unsavable) and missed an absolute sitter with that header and it feels like he's missing a sitter at least two out of every three games - yes strikers miss chances but you won't be able to find me one who does so with the regularity that Nunez does and is anywhere near the top level, the numbers back that up.Again, I love him and if his conversion doesn't improve beyond where it currently is (which I'm certain it will,) I'd be keeping him here for as long as he wants to be here, but people asking why he's getting more attention for missing chances than other strikers are are being wilfully ignorant to the difference between him and some other strikers (and again, I'm not even necessarily saying I'd prefer those strikers in the team than him either).