Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12560 on: Today at 03:56:04 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 03:11:59 pm
He's not unlucky, he's missing shots. Hitting the post from a penalty isn't bad luck, nor is a goalkeeper tipping a shot against the woodwork.

At the minute these misses are fine because we're scoring enough. Long term he needs to be more clinical because that won't always be the case.

Love his overall attitude, which I imagine makes him a nightmare for defenders.

Every striker misses shots. The thing is when you are hitting shots with pace and are hitting the woodwork you are a fraction away from an almost certain goal. I would much rather that than someone whose shooting is safe, looking to hit the target and not really going for the corners.

As for being unlucky when a keeper tips a ball onto the woodwork. Surely that depends on the difficulty of the save. When your luck is out keepers make worldies and then let one squirm through them in the next game.

Suarez is a clear example of someone who kept going for his shots and then things turned around for him.

fethiyelee

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12561 on: Today at 03:56:37 pm
I wonder how will be his finishing and composure stats at the next fm update ;D
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12562 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:51:59 pm
Has any player doing ostensibly good things been so microanalysed?

People keep saying this.

It's not microanalysis at all, he's scored 7 league goals and we're into February, for context that is less than Richarlison and Chris Wood, the same as Anthony Gordon. He's Liverpool's number 9 and, as a result, there is an expectation that he will score more goals than he is currently doing. When you then add that to the fact that he's hit the woodwork 11 times this season which is, I think, 7 more than the nearest striker, it's easy to see why a lot is made of it.

Of course, his all round play is brilliant and obviously the assists massively compensate for the above, I am not, for a second, trying to suggest he shouldn't be in the team. My opinion is that he creates so much, either directly through the assists/goals he scores or indirectly from the space that follows his movement, that even with the glut of missed chances I'd always want him in the side because his overall contribution easily outweighs it - but then I don't think there are too many people arguing against that are there?

Yesterday he hit the post from a penalty (a bit unlucky as it's inches away from being unsavable) and missed an absolute sitter with that header and it feels like he's missing a sitter at least two out of every three games - yes strikers miss chances but you won't be able to find me one who does so with the regularity that Nunez does and is anywhere near the top level, the numbers back that up.

Again, I love him and if his conversion doesn't improve beyond where it currently is (which I'm certain it will,) I'd be keeping him here for as long as he wants to be here, but people asking why he's getting more attention for missing chances than other strikers are are being wilfully ignorant to the difference between him and some other strikers (and again, I'm not even necessarily saying I'd prefer those strikers in the team than him either).
JP!

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12563 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm
I think 'he's scored 7 goals' is reductive.

We aren't top of the league without him, nor would we be joint top scorers in the league, as he's having an impact in both assists and general play.  There's no way Jota and the like have the space to operate last night without him destroying their centre backs.  We wouldn't be top of the league without him.  I genuinely don't understand why the same things keep getting repeated ad nauseum.  It's absolutely joyless.  It would be nice if his goal output improved yes, but who gives a fuck as long as he's the reason someone's scoring?

And sorry, the header being 'an absolute sitter' is laughable. I'll bow out of this thread again until he once again plays well and is the reason we get points because comments like that sum up the hysteria, bad faith, miserable, joyless posting from some, and it actually angers me which is ridiculous on my part.  Why are people so afraid to just enjoy watching a fucking good footballer? It baffles me.  Is this how the FSGOUT lot feel when we haven't spent 100m?
wemmick

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12564 on: Today at 04:13:11 pm
I think Klopp has worked wonders with Darwin. The inconsistent scoring and bad luck with the woodwork hasn't phased him at all this season. He has good mental fortitude, like Salah and Mane. Jota, too. Just keeps plugging away until something works--whether a goal or assist. Agent of chaos.   
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12565 on: Today at 04:19:00 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 03:11:59 pm
He's not unlucky, he's missing shots. Hitting the post from a penalty isn't bad luck, nor is a goalkeeper tipping a shot against the woodwork.


Hes been incredibly unlucky  its mad to me someone can watch his shots over the last two months and think anything else
Whats the alternate explanation  hes uniquely good at hitting the post ?! Why would his attempts hit the post so regularly  hed have to be slightly out with every shot but the same slightly out each time

Its important to understand that footballers, even the worlds best, dont control exactly where the ball goes when they strike it - if they did they wouldnt miss chances and they wouldnt be called chances theyd be called goals
Every time a striker hits the ball theres a variance of outcome and thats before you add in how goal keepers perform after the shot

The nerdy point about this is theres a quantifiable amount of variance (luck) with every shot and over time the person doing the finishing can make about 10/15% to the upside or downside (Darwin in the league this season is way outside those parameters to a non-sustainable level)

Sorry to be repetitive for regular readers of this argument but the same player was the most clinical finisher in Europe the season before we signed him . He was lucky that year  its all just variance and hes in a chronically unlucky run - itll even out as sure as night follows day 





wemmick

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12566 on: Today at 04:21:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:56:04 pm
Every striker misses shots. The thing is when you are hitting shots with pace and are hitting the woodwork you are a fraction away from an almost certain goal. I would much rather that than someone whose shooting is safe, looking to hit the target and not really going for the corners.

As for being unlucky when a keeper tips a ball onto the woodwork. Surely that depends on the difficulty of the save. When your luck is out keepers make worldies and then let one squirm through them in the next game.

Suarez is a clear example of someone who kept going for his shots and then things turned around for him.

Salah, Mane, and Jota, too. They have all gone through periods were they missed far too many chances, and then all of a sudden scored with almost every shot. Nunez will be fucking scary when we hits that purple patch.   
Oldmanmick

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12567 on: Today at 04:25:10 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:00:07 pm
People keep saying this.

It's not microanalysis at all, he's scored 7 league goals and we're into February, for context that is less than Richarlison and Chris Wood, the same as Anthony Gordon. He's Liverpool's number 9 and, as a result, there is an expectation that he will score more goals than he is currently doing. When you then add that to the fact that he's hit the woodwork 11 times this season which is, I think, 7 more than the nearest striker, it's easy to see why a lot is made of it.

Of course, his all round play is brilliant and obviously the assists massively compensate for the above, I am not, for a second, trying to suggest he shouldn't be in the team. My opinion is that he creates so much, either directly through the assists/goals he scores or indirectly from the space that follows his movement, that even with the glut of missed chances I'd always want him in the side because his overall contribution easily outweighs it - but then I don't think there are too many people arguing against that are there?

Yesterday he hit the post from a penalty (a bit unlucky as it's inches away from being unsavable) and missed an absolute sitter with that header and it feels like he's missing a sitter at least two out of every three games - yes strikers miss chances but you won't be able to find me one who does so with the regularity that Nunez does and is anywhere near the top level, the numbers back that up.

Again, I love him and if his conversion doesn't improve beyond where it currently is (which I'm certain it will,) I'd be keeping him here for as long as he wants to be here, but people asking why he's getting more attention for missing chances than other strikers are are being wilfully ignorant to the difference between him and some other strikers (and again, I'm not even necessarily saying I'd prefer those strikers in the team than him either).

Do Richarlison, Wood, & Gordon stretch teams the way Nunez does ? Do they create as many chances for their team-mates the way Nunez does ? Do they cause panic when they're running at defences the way Nunez does ? The answer to all 3 is a big, fat, NO. Rather than being critical of the lad by using numbers as sort sort of justification, try enjoying all the positives he brings to the team. If he wasn't a 'positive' influence then we wouldn't be sitting pretty at the top of the league right now & Klopp wouldn't have him as a regular striker.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12568 on: Today at 04:37:02 pm
If anyone wants to take Gordon, Richarlison or Wood vs Darwin for most league goals at the end of the season for pretty much any bet they like Im down
Barneylfc

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12569 on: Today at 04:38:10 pm
If he stuck with number 27 I don't think he'd be getting this much criticism.

Mad how many times I've heard "he's our number 9, he should be scoring goals" in the last load of weeks.
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12570 on: Today at 04:41:39 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:25:10 pm
Do Richarlison, Wood, & Gordon stretch teams the way Nunez does ? Do they create as many chances for their team-mates the way Nunez does ? Do they cause panic when they're running at defences the way Nunez does ? The answer to all 3 is a big, fat, NO.

I appreciate that mate, which is exactly what I've said.

There's room for nuance in this surely, I think he's a brilliant player and, as I said in my previous post, if his conversion rate doesn't ever improve (which it almost certainly will) I'd have him in the team.

The question was whether any other forwards are micro-analysed to this extent, my point is that questioning why Liverpool's number 9 is on the same amount of goals as Anthony Gordon isn't microanalysis. He misses more chances than any other top forward and doesn't score as many, that's why attention is drawn to it.



Draex

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12571 on: Today at 04:43:52 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:41:39 pm
The question was whether any other forwards are micro-analysed to this extent, my point is that questioning why Liverpool's number 9 is on the same amount of goals as Anthony Gordon isn't microanalysis.

Goals and Assists.. he's on 10/11.. Which is the same as media darling Saka in 600 minutes less.

Our game has always been about getting Salah into position to score, hence why Nunez has a lot of assists however Nunez has shown he can easily take that focal point if needed.
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12572 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:43:52 pm
Goals and Assists.. he's on 10/11.. Which is the same as media darling Saka in 600 minutes less.

Our game has always been about getting Salah into position to score, hence why Nunez has a lot of assists however Nunez has shown he can easily take that focal point if needed.

Has Saka hit the post 11 times and missed as many sitters?

It's the combination of playing for Liverpool as a number 9, hitting the post 11 times, missing more big chances than any other top forward and not scoring as many which gets the attention on him, I don't think that's controversial.

As I said in the original post even with all of that I'd have him in the team as the net result is a positive, but the question was whether other forwards got the same attention as he does and I'm just stating what I think the difference is.
AnfieldRD19

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12573 on: Today at 04:48:19 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:21:37 pm
Salah, Mane, and Jota, too. They have all gone through periods were they missed far too many chances, and then all of a sudden scored with almost every shot. Nunez will be fucking scary when we hits that purple patch.

I recall him having a reputation of being wasteful in front of goal before he joined us. I forget who it was but some clown went live on air calling him another Juan Cuadrado and then later that season he nearly broke the Premier League record for most goals in a campaign
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12574 on: Today at 04:49:01 pm
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Today at 04:48:19 pm
I recall him having a reputation of being wasteful in front of goal before he joined us. I forget who it was but some clown went live on air calling him another Juan Cuadrado and then later that season he nearly broke the Premier League record for most goals in a campaign

I remember her :lmao The arrogance of how she said it as well, as if she was delivering the suromon on the mount.
Oldmanmick

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12575 on: Today at 05:02:43 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:46:22 pm
Has Saka hit the post 11 times and missed as many sitters?

It's the combination of playing for Liverpool as a number 9, hitting the post 11 times, missing more big chances than any other top forward and not scoring as many which gets the attention on him, I don't think that's controversial.

As I said in the original post even with all of that I'd have him in the team as the net result is a positive, but the question was whether other forwards got the same attention as he does and I'm just stating what I think the difference is.

You spoke about 'nuance' in your previous post, & I think this is where opposition fans, & some pundits, generally fall into the black & white category when analysing a good player from an opposing team. They obviously have an agenda so will turn things to fit their agenda. Nunez plays well but doesn't score he's crap. Nunez plays well & scores it's pretty quiet out there.
rob1966

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12576 on: Today at 05:04:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:37:02 pm
If anyone wants to take Gordon, Richarlison or Wood vs Darwin for most league goals at the end of the season for pretty much any bet they like Im down

Woods - 8 goals 1 assist
Richarlison - 8 goals 3 assists
Gordon - 7 goals 5 assists.
tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12577 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:02:43 pm
You spoke about 'nuance' in your previous post, & I think this is where opposition fans, & some pundits, generally fall into the black & white category when analysing a good player from an opposing team. They obviously have an agenda so will turn things to fit their agenda. Nunez plays well but doesn't score he's crap. Nunez plays well & scores it's pretty quiet out there.

I don't think anyone is saying he's crap, pretty much every pundit seems to share the opinion on here that he's brilliant, but his finishing could be better.  You'll get a few rival fans who can't see past their bias, but nearly everyone is in sync with how we feel about him.
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12578 on: Today at 05:07:38 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:49:01 pm
I remember her :lmao The arrogance of how she said it as well, as if she was delivering the suromon on the mount.

Saruman on Mount Doom?

Hymer Red

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12579 on: Today at 05:19:06 pm
As long as his head doesnt drop, and there is no sign of that and he keeps making chances and assists, holding up the ball, finding his passes under pressure and generally causing chaos he will do for me. He has worked hard on the offsides he used to get called on as well so he can learn. I love him and always glad to see him in the team.
Lynndenberries

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12580 on: Today at 05:23:26 pm
Hes a menace. The way he occupied both of Chelseas CBs to create space for others was excellent.

The misses are frustrating, but Im fully in the camp that hes just been unlucky. Whether its hitting the post or goalies making a great save, it just hasnt come off for him at times this season. Id argue the data and eye test both support that.

Keep playing him and well keep scoring goals.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12581 on: Today at 05:24:49 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:46:22 pm
Has Saka hit the post 11 times and missed as many sitters?



Keep going  youre so so close to getting this .
