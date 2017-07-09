« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 874065 times)

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12520 on: Today at 10:35:18 am »
He's absolutely incredible. I reckon big Jurgen will really enjoy kicking back next season with a nice big cold Erdinger, massive smile on his face watching Nunez become the player he knows he will be.
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12521 on: Today at 10:36:11 am »
This man has been mere inches away from doubling his goal tally this season, he is class, as someone else said, he gets people out of their seats in anticipation!


I actually love Darwin, such an exciting player, I want him to do so well, he is also a fighter, something Liverpool fans always appreciate, when he misses, loses etc his head never drops, he just works works works!! CLASS!
Logged

Offline rolla

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12522 on: Today at 10:49:36 am »
I'm loving seeing Darwin and Jota play together,  it's really one of the best combos around and not because they link up particularly well together.

Darwin utterly destroys defences and absorbs focus and energy. Diogo thrives in the carnage that follows.

Like a lion and a vulture (unflattering for Jota, but you get the idea)
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,530
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 10:50:48 am »
The whole side was pumped to fuck last night - a real post-Klopp-announcement statement of intent - the players are clearly gonna go on an all out, balls to the wall mission in order to try and win the title again.....for me, that's why Nunez was lashing shots at goal at every opportunity...he was absolutely, insanely, Suarezly determined to score.....if he'd calmed down a bit he definitely would've - but then a calmer Darwin wouldn't have put the Chelsea defence in a world of bamboozled pain - so the trade off was worth it........after a bit of therapy/wise calming words from Klopp and the boot room however, he'll be first goalscorer on Sunday........6/1 over at Billy Hill if you're interested
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
If he starts becoming a bit calmer in front of goal, he will be one of the best players in the world. As it is, he's a pretty fucking elite forward. Also worth noting that the player that profiles most closely to Darwin is Victor Boniface at Leverkusen. I'm sure it's obvious where I might be going with this one ;)
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,509
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 10:57:23 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 10:53:51 am
If he starts becoming a bit calmer in front of goal, he will be one of the best players in the world. As it is, he's a pretty fucking elite forward. Also worth noting that the player that profiles most closely to Darwin is Victor Boniface at Leverkusen. I'm sure it's obvious where I might be going with this one ;)

He was calm for the penalty, took his time, sent the keeper the wrong way and still missed.  I've been banging this drum for a while, I honestly think it's a technique thing with him, doesn't matter if he has time or not, he knows what he wants to do with the ball but doesn't have the technical ability to pull it off every time, which is why he's so erratic with his finishing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 11:00:20 am »
Theyve changed the ball for the rest of the season, hell score 5 against Arsenal  :-X :-X
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 11:01:52 am »
Szoboszlai also has a great penalty record, he'd be first choice for me, then Mac Allister, then maybe Trent.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 11:06:35 am »
Darwin is going to absolutely destroy someone soon, could be a hat trick, could be 4 goals.

Of course, he's the worst possible guy to "triple captain" in FPL because we know not WHEN this will be :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,157
  • JFT96.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 11:07:25 am »
Finishing aside that was probably his best performance for us all in all. Held it up well, ran in behind, was a nightmare for the opposition and put one on a plate for Diaz. His attitude is really good too, he just keeps going even when it doesn't go his way and you can't always teach that.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,611
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 11:08:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:42 am
Oh yeah and he can't stay onside was a criticism recently. Hope they saw the brilliant curved run he made to stay on for Diaz's goal. Fantastic ball in too.
He's improved that alot recently. Great to see his build up play etc is all going in right direction. He's a joy to watch.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 11:13:15 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:07:25 am
Finishing aside that was probably his best performance for us all in all. Held it up well, ran in behind, was a nightmare for the opposition and put one on a plate for Diaz. His attitude is really good too, he just keeps going even when it doesn't go his way and you can't always teach that.

If he wanted to convert all his big-chance potential in one game against Man City, that would be cool.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 11:13:31 am »
You know when I see Darwin on the teamsheet, I don't think 'will he score?'.

It's very much the opposite, I'm always anticipating the chaos that will ensue. I'm always getting a feeling that something will happen with him when he's on the ball.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,157
  • JFT96.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 11:14:10 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:13:15 am
If he wanted to convert all his big-chance potential in one game against Man City, that would be cool.

A hat-trick of the scruffiest, spawniest finishes ever just to send City into meltdown.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 11:16:51 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:14:10 am
A hat-trick of the scruffiest, spawniest finishes ever just to send City into meltdown.

All 3 off the post.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:13:31 am
You know when I see Darwin on the teamsheet, I don't think 'will he score?'.

It's very much the opposite, I'm always anticipating the chaos that will ensue. I'm always getting a feeling that something will happen with him when he's on the ball.

I'm not sure if chaos is really fair anymore. I watched the post-game on TNT and I think it was Fowler, Ferdinand and someone else and they were talking about him as 'Captain Chaos' and Fowler was saying he can't just be raw forever (and as much as I love him, not sure you're really the best judge of a player!). He's not chaos or raw, that last night wasn't chaos it was just polished as fuck and unlucky not to add a couple of goals. You hit the post on a pen then its a poor penalty, period. But it was just an outstanding display. Chaos is something I'd label players like Cisse or Taarabt or Balotelli, where you're not sure if they're going to be amazing or properly shit.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,100
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 11:33:16 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:22:10 am
I'm not sure if chaos is really fair anymore. I watched the post-game on TNT and I think it was Fowler, Ferdinand and someone else and they were talking about him as 'Captain Chaos' and Fowler was saying he can't just be raw forever (and as much as I love him, not sure you're really the best judge of a player!). He's not chaos or raw, that last night wasn't chaos it was just polished as fuck and unlucky not to add a couple of goals. You hit the post on a pen then its a poor penalty, period. But it was just an outstanding display. Chaos is something I'd label players like Cisse or Taarabt or Balotelli, where you're not sure if they're going to be amazing or properly shit.

Its not him being chaotic, he creates Chaos - the opposition get ran ragged, he drags defenders everywhere he doesn't give them a minutes peace, the outsprints them, he tears them apart, he makes keepers work - every team knows they are in for a torrid time trying to deal with him and they then have to worry about Diaz/Diogo/Mo/Gakpo.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 11:33:54 am »
He should have 20 league goals this season at least.

His overall contribution is good but sometimes I think we are too forgiving of the misses because of the overall team performance.

Yes, he has a net positive influence on the game but it could be a massive net positive influence if he was calmer in front of goal instead of blasting everything.

The laughing and joking about "Captain Chaos" and how wonderfully rambunctious he is will cease when key misses cost us in important games
Logged

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 11:37:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:33:16 am
Its not him being chaotic, he creates Chaos - the opposition get ran ragged, he drags defenders everywhere he doesn't give them a minutes peace, the outsprints them, he tears them apart, he makes keepers work - every team knows they are in for a torrid time trying to deal with him and they then have to worry about Diaz/Diogo/Mo/Gakpo.

We definitely know that, but I dont think its being used as positively in the media!
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 11:38:09 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:33:54 am
He should have 20 league goals this season at least.

His overall contribution is good but sometimes I think we are too forgiving of the misses because of the overall team performance.

Yes, he has a net positive influence on the game but it could be a massive net positive influence if he was calmer in front of goal instead of blasting everything.

The laughing and joking about "Captain Chaos" and how wonderfully rambunctious he is will cease when key misses cost us in important games

Nope, the ones who realise how good he is praise him all the time, even after a miss, the ones who dont like him criticise him after every game regardless. He was "clinical" v Norwich, Burnley and Bournemouth but it doesn't stop people coming in to whine about a miss the next time one doesn't go in. Gakpo has had some horrific misses this season (one which cost us away to Chelsea) but it barely gets a mention, it's fucking weird.

And why it's apparently only his responsibility to score in the big games is weird.
Logged

Online Wildthing

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 11:46:33 am »
I absolutely love the guy and now that Bradley has showed up I am happier than I have been for years.  While it is great to hear the "Nunez, Nunez" chant, at some point soon he deserves his own song.  Maybe wait till he next bags a brace but I think (as an old timer) if it is not heretic that we should rejuvinate the early 1970's song devoted to John Toshack to the tune of "Men of Harlech".  Pretty good rendition on the "Kop Choir" album/cd for those that have it.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 12:24:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:57:23 am
He was calm for the penalty, took his time, sent the keeper the wrong way and still missed.  I've been banging this drum for a while, I honestly think it's a technique thing with him, doesn't matter if he has time or not, he knows what he wants to do with the ball but doesn't have the technical ability to pull it off every time, which is why he's so erratic with his finishing.

I disagree Tubby. To my eyes, he didn't look particularly calm when stepping up for the penalty. I think the technique could well do with refining, so on that front, I'm not disagreeing too much. There are small things that he could finesse to make things easier for him. A slightly better touch or moving the ball in a slightly different direction to shift the angle before getting a shot off etc could help him to get better. These are things that one can work on in the training ground. All that said, I still think that there is an element of trying too hard at the moment and forcing it currently.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12542 on: Today at 12:25:35 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:34:39 am
I dont think he should take penalties. His shooting is just not that precise.

He was 14/14 before that one.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,503
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12543 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:33:54 am
He should have 20 league goals this season at least.

His overall contribution is good but sometimes I think we are too forgiving of the misses because of the overall team performance.

Yes, he has a net positive influence on the game but it could be a massive net positive influence if he was calmer in front of goal instead of blasting everything.

The laughing and joking about "Captain Chaos" and how wonderfully rambunctious he is will cease when key misses cost us in important games
I think he made some pretty bad misses in the fall, but not lately. Yesterday he didnt have any easy chances.
His last few goals have been nice calm finishes.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,729
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12544 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
He was fantastic last night and he's so much fun to watch but I've never really understood why hitting the woodwork is "bad luck". It's just missing the target isn't it?
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12545 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:36:04 pm
He was fantastic last night and he's so much fun to watch but I've never really understood why hitting the woodwork is "bad luck". It's just missing the target isn't it?
I think the four last night split evenly into "bad luck" and "bad finishing".  Two were tipped onto the frame by the goalkeeper so "bad luck" whilst the penalty and free header were "bad finishing".

What Darwin's not really had this season are the lucky goals e.g. Gakpo mishitting the ball against Newcastle or Diaz's deflected goal against Fulham.  I'm certainly not comparing them as players but Calvert-Lewin's purple patch a few years ago seemed to be about 70% scuffy, bobbly, mishit finishes.  Those sorts of goals can really add up, especially for a player like Darwin that has high volumes of attempts on goal.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,275
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12546 on: Today at 01:46:19 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:33:54 am
The laughing and joking about "Captain Chaos" and how wonderfully rambunctious he is will cease when his key goals win us important games


Fixed
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,729
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12547 on: Today at 01:51:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:44:50 pm
I think the four last night split evenly into "bad luck" and "bad finishing".  Two were tipped onto the frame by the goalkeeper so "bad luck" whilst the penalty and free header were "bad finishing".

What Darwin's not really had this season are the lucky goals e.g. Gakpo mishitting the ball against Newcastle or Diaz's deflected goal against Fulham.  I'm certainly not comparing them as players but Calvert-Lewin's purple patch a few years ago seemed to be about 70% scuffy, bobbly, mishit finishes.  Those sorts of goals can really add up, especially for a player like Darwin that has high volumes of attempts on goal.

That's fair, I would definitely class big deflections in the luck category. Slight tangent but I think Jota's goal was a good example of creating your own luck - he knew exactly what he was doing when he shimmied into those 2 defenders, knowing there'd be a high % chance the ball would bounce favourably for him and so he went for it and it paid off.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12548 on: Today at 01:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 11:16:51 am
All 3 off the post.

Three own goals from rebounds off the post like that Trent free kick against Fulham.
Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12549 on: Today at 01:58:39 pm »
I've never seen a striker, anywhere, ever, where his every good bit of play or goal is met with a commentary of criticism even when he's just fucking scored.

Not a single other striker gets this kind of criticism. He can play brilliantly, score, assist, and the commentators will literally be criticising him even as they show the replay for the goal (happened against Norwich).

Mane, Firmino, even though everyone knew Salah was our main goalscorer, and still is, NEVER got this stuff levelled at them. Even when 'only' on 10 / 11 goals. Nunez does.

He scored the other day, great finish, and the commentary team went into 'well he usually ...' or 'people say a lot about his finishing'. YOU do you morons. Everyone else just goes 'great finish'.

The likes of Rashford, Saka, Hojland, not a single other striker has to put up with the sheer level of scrutiny this lad is under. It started when he got compared to Haaland literally because they'd been bought in the same window, and it's never stopped.

Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12550 on: Today at 02:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:58:39 pm
I've never seen a striker, anywhere, ever, where his every good bit of play or goal is met with a commentary of criticism even when he's just fucking scored.

Not a single other striker gets this kind of criticism. He can play brilliantly, score, assist, and the commentators will literally be criticising him even as they show the replay for the goal (happened against Norwich).

Mane, Firmino, even though everyone knew Salah was our main goalscorer, and still is, NEVER got this stuff levelled at them. Even when 'only' on 10 / 11 goals. Nunez does.

He scored the other day, great finish, and the commentary team went into 'well he usually ...' or 'people say a lot about his finishing'. YOU do you morons. Everyone else just goes 'great finish'.

The likes of Rashford, Saka, Hojland, not a single other striker has to put up with the sheer level of scrutiny this lad is under. It started when he got compared to Haaland literally because they'd been bought in the same window, and it's never stopped.

He plays for Liverpool mate, as far as im concerned as long as we love him who cares what the media or fans who don't watch him week in week out think.

There is literally no other striker in the league that could do what he does for us.
Logged

Offline singerj

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12551 on: Today at 02:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:58:39 pm
I've never seen a striker, anywhere, ever, where his every good bit of play or goal is met with a commentary of criticism even when he's just fucking scored.

Not a single other striker gets this kind of criticism. He can play brilliantly, score, assist, and the commentators will literally be criticising him even as they show the replay for the goal (happened against Norwich).

Mane, Firmino, even though everyone knew Salah was our main goalscorer, and still is, NEVER got this stuff levelled at them. Even when 'only' on 10 / 11 goals. Nunez does.

He scored the other day, great finish, and the commentary team went into 'well he usually ...' or 'people say a lot about his finishing'. YOU do you morons. Everyone else just goes 'great finish'.

The likes of Rashford, Saka, Hojland, not a single other striker has to put up with the sheer level of scrutiny this lad is under. It started when he got compared to Haaland literally because they'd been bought in the same window, and it's never stopped.

I think there was a period in his first few months (last season) where it genuinely looked like he was wearing ice skates. He wasn't scoring goals, but more worryingly, he wasn't doing the basics right either. He wasn't passing, holding the ball, pressing, or really doing anything at a high level. There are plenty of good reasons why that may have been the case, but it doesn't change the fact. And then Haalandthe other big striker signing from that same summerhad no adjustment period whatsoever. I think that is why many fans were uneasy, and why rival fans latched onto this narrative. 

However, that period didn't last too long. Just long enough for the narrative to stick, but then too many people got stuck in that moment, and haven't realized that Nunez has improved massively. He's really a totally different player now.

Anyway, that's my interpretation of why Nunez gets so much attention for this kind of stuff.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,801
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12552 on: Today at 03:11:59 pm »
He's not unlucky, he's missing shots. Hitting the post from a penalty isn't bad luck, nor is a goalkeeper tipping a shot against the woodwork.

At the minute these misses are fine because we're scoring enough. Long term he needs to be more clinical because that won't always be the case.

Love his overall attitude, which I imagine makes him a nightmare for defenders.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,100
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12553 on: Today at 03:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:37:16 am
We definitely know that, but I dont think its being used as positively in the media!

If they don't focus on Darwin, they have to look at Mudryk, Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Anthony and the rest of the shite.

In the league he's got 7 goals and 7 assists, or 58% of Utds league goals total this season ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12554 on: Today at 03:14:49 pm »
As Klopp says, it's about winning football matches and Nunez when on the pitch helps us do that more than when he's not.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,768
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12555 on: Today at 03:26:18 pm »
His Xputthatfuckeronhisassexactlywhenitwasrequired in the last couple of games, in particular super thug Moore and thought about trying for a minute and getting a bit lippy Caciedo, is outstanding.

He's quietly become our enforcer.

What? they dont have a putthatfuckeronhisassexactlywhenitwasrequired metric?   Well they should. its everything.   Ask Sergio Ramos. 

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12556 on: Today at 03:44:38 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 03:11:59 pm
He's not unlucky, he's missing shots. Hitting the post from a penalty isn't bad luck, nor is a goalkeeper tipping a shot against the woodwork.

At the minute these misses are fine because we're scoring enough. Long term he needs to be more clinical because that won't always be the case.


A lovely effort on his weak foot from a shit angle that the keeper makes a brilliant save from going down as a "miss" shows he'll never be able to win.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12557 on: Today at 03:45:34 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 03:11:59 pm
He's not unlucky, he's missing shots. Hitting the post from a penalty isn't bad luck, nor is a goalkeeper tipping a shot against the woodwork.

At the minute these misses are fine because we're scoring enough. Long term he needs to be more clinical because that won't always be the case.

Love his overall attitude, which I imagine makes him a nightmare for defenders.

He's got 11 goals and 11 assists in 1980 minutes, so a goal or assist every 90 minutes (and just the PL its 92 minutes, so not like he's stat padding in the Europa or EFL Cup). Thats actual numbers, not XG or XA or anything. Why would you think we need 'better' than that? I dont think we ever got better than that from Sadio or Bobby at their best. Mo has only bettered that a couple of times and he's an absolute freak. I'm pretty sure he will get better too, but those are outstanding numbers.

Players miss chances. Mo I think misses more than anyone, he has some absolute shockers (and he's cost us games with misses). So what? Thats what happens with top attackers. Go and have a look at the 'big chances missed' lists from the last 4/5 years and you'll see pretty much the best attackers from the last 4/5 years (Haaland, Salah, Kane, Son, Watkins etc).

Just enjoy him, he's a phenomenon.

Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12558 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm »
Has any player doing ostensibly good things been so microanalysed?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Up
« previous next »
 