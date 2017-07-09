I've never seen a striker, anywhere, ever, where his every good bit of play or goal is met with a commentary of criticism even when he's just fucking scored.
Not a single other striker gets this kind of criticism. He can play brilliantly, score, assist, and the commentators will literally be criticising him even as they show the replay for the goal (happened against Norwich).
Mane, Firmino, even though everyone knew Salah was our main goalscorer, and still is, NEVER got this stuff levelled at them. Even when 'only' on 10 / 11 goals. Nunez does.
He scored the other day, great finish, and the commentary team went into 'well he usually ...' or 'people say a lot about his finishing'. YOU do you morons. Everyone else just goes 'great finish'.
The likes of Rashford, Saka, Hojland, not a single other striker has to put up with the sheer level of scrutiny this lad is under. It started when he got compared to Haaland literally because they'd been bought in the same window, and it's never stopped.