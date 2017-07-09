He's not unlucky, he's missing shots. Hitting the post from a penalty isn't bad luck, nor is a goalkeeper tipping a shot against the woodwork.



At the minute these misses are fine because we're scoring enough. Long term he needs to be more clinical because that won't always be the case.



Love his overall attitude, which I imagine makes him a nightmare for defenders.



He's got 11 goals and 11 assists in 1980 minutes, so a goal or assist every 90 minutes (and just the PL its 92 minutes, so not like he's stat padding in the Europa or EFL Cup). Thats actual numbers, not XG or XA or anything. Why would you think we need 'better' than that? I dont think we ever got better than that from Sadio or Bobby at their best. Mo has only bettered that a couple of times and he's an absolute freak. I'm pretty sure he will get better too, but those are outstanding numbers.Players miss chances. Mo I think misses more than anyone, he has some absolute shockers (and he's cost us games with misses). So what? Thats what happens with top attackers. Go and have a look at the 'big chances missed' lists from the last 4/5 years and you'll see pretty much the best attackers from the last 4/5 years (Haaland, Salah, Kane, Son, Watkins etc).Just enjoy him, he's a phenomenon.