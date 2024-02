The whole side was pumped to fuck last night - a real post-Klopp-announcement statement of intent - the players are clearly gonna go on an all out, balls to the wall mission in order to try and win the title again.....for me, that's why Nunez was lashing shots at goal at every opportunity...he was absolutely, insanely, Suarezly determined to score.....if he'd calmed down a bit he definitely would've - but then a calmer Darwin wouldn't have put the Chelsea defence in a world of bamboozled pain - so the trade off was worth it........after a bit of therapy/wise calming words from Klopp and the boot room however, he'll be first goalscorer on Sunday........6/1 over at Billy Hill if you're interested