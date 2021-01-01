« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

xbugawugax

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12480 on: Today at 02:01:39 am
Cant actually believe this. he is becoming more of a meme every week.

his mental fortitude to keep going is just out of this world. perfect agent of fucking chaos!
T. Finn

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12481 on: Today at 02:07:34 am
No matter how ridiculous a situation may be he never sulks, never raises his arms at his teammates, just absolutely gets up and goes again. I'd hate to play against him.
Keith Lard

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12482 on: Today at 02:09:50 am
Parallels with Suarez are starting to spook me. Both agents of complete chaos and magic. Darwin makes me happy 😊
afc tukrish

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12483 on: Today at 02:22:15 am
Just needs to shoot like the goal is making a run into the box. The ball to Diaz was unreal...
latortuga

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12484 on: Today at 03:07:12 am
I'm waiting for the regression back to the mean on shots that hit the woodwork.

I mean surely he can't continue at this rate?

Upon retiring Darwin will join the Liverpool circus where he will hit shots off the woodwork while blindfolded. 

Other ex-Liverpool players featured will be Shaqiri and Crouch as the world's smallest and tallest footballers. hahaha
duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12485 on: Today at 04:14:07 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
That Wembley pitch is huge, he plays like this in the final I hope he bags a hattrick.
Hopefully the goals are slightly bigger too
StL-Dono

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12486 on: Today at 04:15:58 am
What an incredible player he is!  He does so many good things for us and just works his tail off from start to finish.

Which of these do you think is more likely to happen from here going forward?

Nunez gets the same number of chances and but begins converting more than he is now or Nunez stops getting so many chances? 

I'd bet number one is the more likely to happen.
duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12487 on: Today at 04:20:51 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:31:13 am
Hes a 1986 World Cup  Footballer...... Preben Elkjær. Enzo Francescoli,Ihor Belanov, Careca, Butragueno, Hugo Sachez, Maradona....

Gets you out ya seat an the reason you wanna be a player when youre a kid.

Fucking love him. MOM tonight
Still the best World Cup that one.

Just absolutely willing him to score the whole time. Hes become an excellent team player though. Added so much from last season. More goals will come
Kansti

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12488 on: Today at 04:29:57 am
Am 100% convinced he needs a haircut to rid him of all the bad juju.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12489 on: Today at 04:56:37 am
Loved how elated he was after Diaz's goal. Doesn't let anything get him down.
Rosario

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12490 on: Today at 06:14:54 am
I wonder what the record is for someone someone underperforming their xg over a full season? He must be closing in on it.
elsewhere

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12491 on: Today at 06:26:49 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:14:07 am
Hopefully the goals are slightly bigger too
;D
GreatEx

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #12492 on: Today at 06:37:34 am
Some were criticising him for missing that header he put onto the crossbar, but on the replay you can see he had to get out over the Chelsea defender so there wasn't really much margin for error
