Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Author
Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
xbugawugax
Legacy Fan
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
«
Reply #12480 on:
Today
at 02:01:39 am »
Cant actually believe this. he is becoming more of a meme every week.
his mental fortitude to keep going is just out of this world. perfect agent of fucking chaos!
T. Finn
Main Stander
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
«
Reply #12481 on:
Today
at 02:07:34 am »
No matter how ridiculous a situation may be he never sulks, never raises his arms at his teammates, just absolutely gets up and goes again. I'd hate to play against him.
Keith Lard
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
«
Reply #12482 on:
Today
at 02:09:50 am »
Parallels with Suarez are starting to spook me. Both agents of complete chaos and magic. Darwin makes me happy 😊
