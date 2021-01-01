« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 870312 times)

Cant actually believe this. he is becoming more of a meme every week.

his mental fortitude to keep going is just out of this world. perfect agent of fucking chaos!
No matter how ridiculous a situation may be he never sulks, never raises his arms at his teammates, just absolutely gets up and goes again. I'd hate to play against him.
Parallels with Suarez are starting to spook me. Both agents of complete chaos and magic. Darwin makes me happy 😊
