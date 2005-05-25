« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
complete chaos tonight,

if he misses the goal, hits the post whatever, he always goes again. he doesnt give a fuck and never hides.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:35:03 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 10:33:17 pm
New nickname, the carpenter. Loves a bit of wood! 😂
The alcoholic, because he loves to hit the bar?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:23:19 pm
Arsenal are gonna attack us. This guy will terrify them. He's just brilliant.

I reckon hes scoring this weekend. Would love to see him burn Saliba in a foot race
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:35:03 pm
The alcoholic, because he loves to hit the bar?

He's definitely wild enough!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm
Quote from: swish on Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
complete chaos tonight,

if he misses the goal, hits the post whatever, he always goes again. he doesnt give a fuck and never hides.
Yeah, all action. I cant blame the media for focusing on him, theres so much going on with him
Posts, assists, shoots, gets a silly yellow, wins the ball, loses it...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:38:00 pm
Not sure which he left in worse a state, their backline or the goal posts. Absolutely ran them ragged tonight, what a player and unlucky not to score a couple.
Logged
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:38:03 pm
Hes just so damn good, if you only focus on the missed chances then youve got tunnel vision. He makes so much happen, brings others in to play, assists, defends hes only going to get better, that Im confident of.
Logged
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm
He'll be fine. Incredible work rate. Goals have to come, but even now the chaos he causes, stretches plays, really good.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:39:45 pm
It's so hard to be too down on him because he will miss a chance and then immediately goes down field does endless unselfish running and makes a goal for Diaz.
Logged
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm
I wonder where he would rank on the scoring charts if he got half a point for each time he hit a post.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm
Might be the best footballer on the planet.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Like for a striker who hit the woodwork so much and missed a pen....he was fucking brilliant tonight
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm
If Nunez had hit the wood again for a fifth time, would he have got to keep the goal?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
He needs an exorcism done on him... unluckiest player in football history
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm
Stat on MotD showed that the most any other player has hit the frame of the goal this season is four - Darwin matched that in one match.  12 in total for him now.

He's such a fantastic player for us though.  I'm sure there'll be the odd game where his missed chances might cost us a point or two but he adds soooo much to our attacking play.  Well done to the Kop for singing his name after he assisted Diaz  :scarf
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Like for a striker who hit the woodwork so much and missed a pen....he was fucking brilliant tonight
He was doing it all game but the assist highlighted why he is such a weapon for us even when he doesn't score. Brilliant run, crazy pace to get to it, Chelsea's backline couldn't cope with him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:05:40 pm
Desperate unlucky especially the shot with his left in the first half. He just can't seem to get on a streak.



Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:09:21 pm
Just need to tweak the dimensions of the goals a bit. A few inches higher and and wider and hell be fine.

Glad he got that assist for Lucho. Its the absolute least he deserved for terrorising them.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm
If there was a xHeadache stat for opposing defenders I bet Darwin would top it, he is such a menace.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:12:24 pm
He is some baller
A proper forward .
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:15:16 pm
Set the tone from the first whistle to the last, absolutely bossed their defence today.

The Chelsea defenders will be waking up in cold sweats tonight, what a strike force we have.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
Most woodwork hits in a season is 10 from 38 games, Robin van Persie in 2011/12 (Premier League games only).

Darwin has 9 in 21 in so far this season in the league.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:26:33 pm
He is such A likeable player. Gives so much to the team. An absolute boss
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
He must be an absolute nightmare to play against.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
He needs an exorcism done on him... unluckiest player in football history

Can we get Grobbelaar to piss on him?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:30:20 pm
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
Most woodwork hits in a season is 10 from 38 games, Robin van Persie in 2011/12 (Premier League games only).

Darwin has 9 in 21 in so far this season in the league.

He would have fit in really well in that side under Kenny where we hit the woodwork something like 30 times over the season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm
What a monster of a player - I fucking love him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:37:48 pm
Reminded me of when he played against us with Benfica .. caused us enough problems
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:45:32 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:47:46 pm
He was unplayable tonight, what a footballer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:05:51 am
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
Most woodwork hits in a season is 10 from 38 games, Robin van Persie in 2011/12 (Premier League games only).

Darwin has 9 in 21 in so far this season in the league.
I doubt any player has had right foot (outside the area), left foot, header and penalty woodwork hits (plus an assist)
He is a always few centimetres away from being the best striker in the business. Haaland may score more but he just does not have his variety, he specialises in muscled in tap ins.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:21:36 am
Theres going to be a season where everything he touches goes in.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:29:12 am
There's going to be a game where he scores 5 or 6 goals. I hope its' the final.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:31:13 am
Hes a 1986 World Cup  Footballer...... Preben Elkjær. Enzo Francescoli,Ihor Belanov, Careca, Butragueno, Hugo Sachez, Maradona....

Gets you out ya seat an the reason you wanna be a player when youre a kid.

Fucking love him. MOM tonight
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:34:17 am
More like that Zaire player who ran out and leathered the ball away from free kick he was defending.  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:36:51 am
Going to be really tough for opponents when he starts missing the woodwork and puts it in the net.  Horribly good, but still raw talent.
