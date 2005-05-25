New nickname, the carpenter. Loves a bit of wood! 😂
Arsenal are gonna attack us. This guy will terrify them. He's just brilliant.
The alcoholic, because he loves to hit the bar?
complete chaos tonight,if he misses the goal, hits the post whatever, he always goes again. he doesnt give a fuck and never hides.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Like for a striker who hit the woodwork so much and missed a pen....he was fucking brilliant tonight
He needs an exorcism done on him... unluckiest player in football history
Most woodwork hits in a season is 10 from 38 games, Robin van Persie in 2011/12 (Premier League games only). Darwin has 9 in 21 in so far this season in the league.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
