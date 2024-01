Lazy narratives.



Its dull.



So many cliched comments and lazy narratives these days (especially relating to Nunez), I always watch with the commentary switched off when I can, so much better to make my own mind up. After all, after many decades of watching football I cannot remember many things I have actually learned from a commentator, if it was worth it we'd take one to every game to enhance the experience.Switching commentary off is the biggest advantage digital telly gives us.The brand of commentary now appearing (both genders) as the jam is spread more thinly across the covered games is getting worse and worse by the week