Knight

  Knight
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12160 on: Today at 06:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:49:18 pm
A small sample size? In comparison to what, every shot he's had for us? Every 'good' chance he's had for us?

Not necessarily different to most strikers, others will score more headers, other's more one-v-ones etc, but I didn't say it was a criticism regardless.

I don't have numbers for a 'large chunk', just a phrase to say I can image plenty in my head where he's scored first time. The goals are out there. Burnely, the two today, Newcastle goals, all just this season.

And instinctive in football terms for me would be not a great deal of time to think. You don't get much time at this level as you say, but that again is relative. First time goals, pace on the ball to hit first time etc. Those kind of goals. Not running through one-v-one with lots of space and time, or cutting in and maybe having the choice to go across goal, near post or go for power.

A small sample size in that hes scored very few goals for us thus far.

Newcastle goals are such weird examples  because they were both through balls 1 on 1 with the keeper.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,316
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12161 on: Today at 06:59:02 pm »
us_col

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12162 on: Today at 06:59:07 pm »
He gives defenders hell - a fantastic player.
PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12163 on: Today at 06:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:49:06 pm
This may be true but its a weird game to make the point. We were much improved when we changed the forwards 2nd half. And his first, at least, came from him playing centrally - not sure about the 2nd, dunno if Gapko went central or left.
He didn't go central until Diaz came out. The first goal was the result of him popping up inside, and he did plenty of that throughout the game with Jota dropping back, just like Mane and Salah always did when Firmino was here. Second he was central.

Him playing on the left also adds the element of unpredictability to our attack as well. Let their defenders deal with our attackers interchanging positions, instead of having Diaz cut inside all the time from the left.
darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12164 on: Today at 07:00:00 pm »
That's more like it in terms of movement and finishing. The rest was never in question
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12165 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:59:13 pm
He didn't go central until Diaz came out. The first goal was the result of him popping up inside, and he did plenty of that throughout the game with Jota dropping back, just like Mane and Salah always did when Firmino was here. Second he was central.

Him playing on the left also adds the element of unpredictability to our attack as well. Let their defenders deal with our attackers interchanging positions, instead of having Diaz cut inside all the time from the left.

He did. Klopp said they changed it at half time.
DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12166 on: Today at 07:00:29 pm »
Absolutely delighted for him. Get the fuck in
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12167 on: Today at 07:00:44 pm »
He scored 2 FFS, what's this sample size lark?

Enjoy.
naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12168 on: Today at 07:00:57 pm »
Can't argue with his clinical nature today, it's the Darwin we all know is capable of but we just hope he can build on it. Not getting carried away because we've been here before but you can't knock his display today. It was mighty impressive
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,243
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12169 on: Today at 07:01:17 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:59:13 pm
He didn't go central until Diaz came out. The first goal was the result of him popping up inside, and he did plenty of that throughout the game with Jota dropping back, just like Mane and Salah always did when Firmino was here. Second he was central.

Him playing on the left also adds the element of unpredictability to our attack as well. Let their defenders deal with our attackers interchanging positions, instead of having Diaz cut inside all the time from the left.

He played central from the start of the second half???
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12170 on: Today at 07:01:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:00:44 pm
He scored 2 FFS, what's this sample size lark?

Enjoy.

If youre not going to bother to track a conversation dont post. Im defending him from the better at scoring certain types of goals shouts.
Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12171 on: Today at 07:01:34 pm »
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,243
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12172 on: Today at 07:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:00:11 pm
He did. Klopp said they changed it at half time.

Exactly  ;D But what does he know compared to the geniuses on here.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12173 on: Today at 07:02:18 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:00:57 pm
Can't argue with his clinical nature today, it's the Darwin we all know is capable of but we just hope he can build on it. Not getting carried away because we've been here before but you can't knock his display today. It was mighty impressive

You just wait,the night is young.. :D
Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12174 on: Today at 07:02:28 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:59:13 pm
He didn't go central until Diaz came out. The first goal was the result of him popping up inside, and he did plenty of that throughout the game with Jota dropping back, just like Mane and Salah always did when Firmino was here. Second he was central.

Him playing on the left also adds the element of unpredictability to our attack as well. Let their defenders deal with our attackers interchanging positions, instead of having Diaz cut inside all the time from the left.

He played central the whole second half, we basically played a diamond with Diaz in the 10 before he was subbed off.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12175 on: Today at 07:03:58 pm »
Happy he got the goals this game those where needed. So much better centrally in the 2nd half
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,243
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12176 on: Today at 07:04:12 pm »
And he one hundred percent knew where that second finish was going, it was out of this world.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12177 on: Today at 07:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:01:28 pm
If youre not going to bother to track a conversation dont post. Im defending him from the better at scoring certain types of goals shouts.
Which is weird when he's just scored 2. People should give the lad a break.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,316
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12178 on: Today at 07:05:01 pm »
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1749139792393085248

Quote
Darwin Núñez is the first Premier League player to score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists across all competitions this season.

Averaging a goal or an assist every 88 minutes.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12179 on: Today at 07:05:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:04:19 pm
Which is weird when he's just scored 2. People should give the lad a break.

Nah they were both instinctive finishes you see.

But yes, absolutely. My point about the sample size is hes not scored anywhere near goals for us to be able to claim hes better at scoring certain types of goals. Its just looking for something to nitpick about.
Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12180 on: Today at 07:06:45 pm »
Instinctive goals are the new pace goals
