This may be true but its a weird game to make the point. We were much improved when we changed the forwards 2nd half. And his first, at least, came from him playing centrally - not sure about the 2nd, dunno if Gapko went central or left.



He didn't go central until Diaz came out. The first goal was the result of him popping up inside, and he did plenty of that throughout the game with Jota dropping back, just like Mane and Salah always did when Firmino was here. Second he was central.Him playing on the left also adds the element of unpredictability to our attack as well. Let their defenders deal with our attackers interchanging positions, instead of having Diaz cut inside all the time from the left.