Offline jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12040 on: Yesterday at 04:33:50 pm »
He is ahead of Haaland in most things. He has the most woodwork hits in PL, most offsides, 5th in assists, ahead in yellow cards...
So yeah, he makes things happen for sure
Offline meady1981

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12041 on: Yesterday at 05:34:26 pm »
Im being slightly facetious with the offside thing
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12042 on: Yesterday at 05:39:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:19:43 pm
I think the offsides are 50/50 with half being Darwin going too early and half being the player giving him the ball too late.
What is his xOS?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12043 on: Yesterday at 05:41:06 pm »
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12044 on: Yesterday at 06:25:02 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 03:18:31 pm
Yes, boring, 40 plus a season and boring. :lmao

Hed be adored on the kop and you lot would eulogise him, dont kind ye selves ye soft c*nts.

Nah, I hate the ugly fucker ...

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12045 on: Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm »
I still believe in Darwin, so who's running off with goldilocks put  your hands up you feckers
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12046 on: Yesterday at 06:35:47 pm »
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12047 on: Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:25:02 pm
Nah, I hate the ugly fucker ...



Life is too short to label hate on people you dont know.

Its a nice day outside, go for a walk and smell the flowers 
Online Bobinhood

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12048 on: Yesterday at 06:44:57 pm »
Naa, naa

He's an ugly fucker. Nothing wrong with speaking the truth. The pictures worth 1000 words.

Halland too.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12049 on: Yesterday at 06:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:44:57 pm
Naa, naa

He's an ugly fucker. Nothing wrong with speaking the truth. The pictures worth 1000 words.

Halland too.

Amplification does not equal truth though 
Online Bobinhood

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12050 on: Yesterday at 06:48:09 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:39:14 am
Unpredictability?.Never heard that one before as a measure.


Picture the goalkeeper who does everything well, even unpredictability, but very rarely saves a shot - stick or twist?

Ten haag's all in.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12051 on: Yesterday at 06:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 06:47:00 pm
Amplification does not equal truth though 

i dare you to say that again.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12052 on: Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:48:32 pm
i dare you to say that again.

I do not want to derail a future Ballon Dors thread any further 
Online Bobinhood

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12053 on: Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
I do not want to derail a future Ballon Dors thread any further 

 ;D 

as soon as they reasonably assess x-chaos he's a shoe in. 
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12054 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm
;D 

as soon as they reasonably assess x-chaos he's a shoe in.

Whose shoe, in where ..?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 12:16:34 am »
I've never seen a player whose come so close to scoring, done little wrong and not acheived what he has deserved so often. When it clicks, possibly by adding an extra dimension to his finishing (sometimes pausing) he will be even more effective than he is now. At this point he is one of the reasons why we are top of the league and still in 4 competitions as the year turns.
