Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12000 on: Yesterday at 04:36:04 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 02:56:34 pm
How would Haaland do on the left wing? Or his defensive duties. The best centre forward out there but Darwin has more strings to his bow.

Strings to Nunez's bow: makes shit happen...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12001 on: Yesterday at 04:42:25 pm »
Haaland is a boring robot. I personally prefer Darwin.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12002 on: Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:07:35 pm
Don't care if Haaland is. Nunez is fantastic to watch. Not something I'd say of Haaland in my opinion.

It doesnt really matter when you score a goal every game, and lead your side to the treble. Weve had players like Rush who will go down greater than other players weve had in the same position with more to their game, when you have 36 goals and 8 assists in 35 games, your first season and  14 goals and 4 assists in 15 games who cares about the rest?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12003 on: Yesterday at 09:55:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:42:25 pm
Haaland is a boring robot. I personally prefer Darwin.

To watch definitely but thats where it ends, there were loads of players I enjoyed watching than latter day Cristiano Ronaldo to use a more extreme example.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12004 on: Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 02:56:34 pm
How would Haaland do on the left wing? Or his defensive duties. The best centre forward out there but Darwin has more strings to his bow.

Theres a lot of players with more strings to the bow than him though, he literally does one thing to a all time great level, youll find forwards with better touches, better dribblers and a better all round game all over Europe. You can have a better all round game than another player and still be a lesser player, its how you utilise the skills you have and Haaland does the hardest thing to do in football to level reminiscent of all time greats..

Salah Mbappe and Kane are the only attackers on his level, and Ill have all 3 above of him for some of the reasons you mentioned, but no one else.

Regardless of that I think Nunez has the potential to be mentioned in the same breath in a couple years, hes very more of a work in progress than some others but he can and hopefully will get there in the end.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12005 on: Yesterday at 10:16:43 pm »


Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12006 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:27:43 am
Same I might sound crazy but i prefer Nunez to Haaland. Haaland is robotic and boring. Nunez is madness fire and Latin passion

Anyone who loves football would prefer Nunez to Haaland. And when Nunez explodes like his compatriot after 18 months with us, no one will be mentioning Haaland ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12007 on: Today at 12:00:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm
Anyone who loves football would prefer Nunez to Haaland. And when Nunez explodes like his compatriot after 18 months with us, no one will be mentioning Haaland ...

Hate to break it to you Mac but Darwin's 18 months were up in December..............
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12008 on: Today at 12:05:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:00:03 am
Hate to break it to you Mac but Darwin's 18 months were up in December..............

Yeah, because he obviously played his first game for us in June 2022. Al, you are boring ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12009 on: Today at 12:58:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:05:30 am
Yeah, because he obviously played his first game for us in June 2022. Al, you are boring ...

Psst. Mac.

You are supposed to have me on ignore...........
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12010 on: Today at 01:28:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm
Anyone who loves football would prefer Nunez to Haaland. And when Nunez explodes like his compatriot after 18 months with us, no one will be mentioning Haaland ...

Fully agree, Darwin will be Ballon Dor in 2-3 years time hopefully 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12011 on: Today at 01:28:18 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:58:39 am
Psst. Mac.

You are supposed to have me on ignore...........

Al, stop being so boring ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12012 on: Today at 07:16:37 am »
I think criticising a big money forward for not scoring more goals is fair. However, you have to be pretty blind not to see what Nunez brings to the table. To be honest, we look pedestrian when he doesnt play.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12013 on: Today at 08:18:44 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm
It doesnt really matter when you score a goal every game, and lead your side to the treble. Weve had players like Rush who will go down greater than other players weve had in the same position with more to their game, when you have 36 goals and 8 assists in 35 games, your first season and  14 goals and 4 assists in 15 games who cares about the rest?

Rush had a lot more to his game than simply being in the box to finish off attacks with his goals. A lot more.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12014 on: Today at 09:25:55 am »
Interesting that a couple of posters have called his finishing predictable. His header and the snap chance from Bradleys cross are hardly what I would call predictable. Also not sure unlucky is the right word. They were actually great efforts. I feel that Darwins misses are like 80% good efforts and 20% bad efforts which seems the normal 80/20 stuff. Anyway - Darwin and predictable doesnt work for me. 😁
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12015 on: Today at 09:46:12 am »
Only predictable thing about him is that people will talk about him after the game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12016 on: Today at 11:15:05 am »
His over all game has  improved
Passing
Holding the ball up
Creativity
Unpredictably

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12017 on: Today at 11:21:17 am »
Quote from: elkun on January 10, 2024, 10:11:33 pm
No need to get personal. Am just giving my opinion on a football player ;)

He came on and completely turned the tie in our favour.
Your sole contribution to the whole forum after him turning a cup semi final in our favour was to have a go at him for not putting way a difficult chance.

If the cap fits...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12018 on: Today at 11:24:16 am »
Ive never been a big player criticiser, cant be arsed. Especially while the games on. But he has even managed to wind me up this season and even get me pulling my hair out. Ive definitely been in the camp of Id rather him scored goals than be captain chaos. And if he cant do that (which i still dont think hell ever be able to) then jib him off. But I think in the last few games its definitely been a bit more controlled off the ball to the point where I can see what its doing for the greater good and him warming to him a lot more. The finishing just makes me laugh now.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12019 on: Today at 11:39:14 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:15:05 am
His over all game has  improved
Passing
Holding the ball up
Creativity
Unpredictably


Unpredictability?.Never heard that one before as a measure.


Picture the goalkeeper who does everything well, even unpredictability, but very rarely saves a shot - stick or twist?



Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12020 on: Today at 11:45:21 am »
There was a VAR checking for offside on Nunez recently and that made me laugh in itself.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12021 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm
It doesnt really matter when you score a goal every game, and lead your side to the treble. Weve had players like Rush who will go down greater than other players weve had in the same position with more to their game, when you have 36 goals and 8 assists in 35 games, your first season and  14 goals and 4 assists in 15 games who cares about the rest?
I find City boring and Haaland. Couldn't careless what Haaland accomplishes there.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12022 on: Today at 12:16:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:45:21 am
There was a VAR checking for offside on Nunez recently and that made me laugh in itself.
How so?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12023 on: Today at 12:18:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:15:03 pm
I find City boring and Haaland. Couldn't careless what Haaland accomplishes there.

He is a boring player i agree.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12024 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:16:07 pm
How so?

Hes always offside. You dont need a check for that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12025 on: Today at 12:38:45 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:36:36 pm
Hes always offside. You dont need a check for that.
Thought he's improved on that alot the last couple of games.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12026 on: Today at 12:41:56 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:18:44 am
Rush had a lot more to his game than simply being in the box to finish off attacks with his goals. A lot more.

Like what ?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12027 on: Today at 01:04:33 pm »
His long-range header and the snapshot from the right were both excellent on-target shots. The only question is if hitting the target is good enough from the point-blank chance.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12028 on: Today at 01:14:32 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:39:14 am
Unpredictability?.Never heard that one before as a measure.

Picture the goalkeeper who does everything well, even unpredictability, but very rarely saves a shot - stick or twist?

I'll ask Onana.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12029 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 01:04:33 pm
His long-range header and the snapshot from the right were both excellent on-target shots. The only question is if hitting the target is good enough from the point-blank chance.
He's getting there. For example, he created so many chances last season but he only had 4 assists due to poor finishing. In terms of his shooting, you can see that he has refined it in recent weeks and that it's just a matter of time. Before, he used to thump it as hard as he could.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12030 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:36:36 pm
Hes always offside. You dont need a check for that.

Which incident were they checking the offside?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12031 on: Today at 01:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 01:04:33 pm
His long-range header and the snapshot from the right were both excellent on-target shots. The only question is if hitting the target is good enough from the point-blank chance.

I think it is. Like the similar chance he had vs Newcastle, you have to either put that down to very good, or very lucky, goalkeeping. I'm not an xG expert by an means, but I'd wager that what he's done there leads to a goal well over 50% of the time. Not the chance I mean, but after Nunez's connection with the ball.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #12032 on: Today at 01:44:40 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:36:36 pm
Hes always offside. You dont need a check for that.

Id say often rather than always.
