Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 02:56:34 pm
How would Haaland do on the left wing? Or his defensive duties. The best centre forward out there but Darwin has more strings to his bow.

Strings to Nunez's bow: makes shit happen...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Haaland is a boring robot. I personally prefer Darwin.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:07:35 pm
Don't care if Haaland is. Nunez is fantastic to watch. Not something I'd say of Haaland in my opinion.

It doesnt really matter when you score a goal every game, and lead your side to the treble. Weve had players like Rush who will go down greater than other players weve had in the same position with more to their game, when you have 36 goals and 8 assists in 35 games, your first season and  14 goals and 4 assists in 15 games who cares about the rest?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:42:25 pm
Haaland is a boring robot. I personally prefer Darwin.

To watch definitely but thats where it ends, there were loads of players I enjoyed watching than latter day Cristiano Ronaldo to use a more extreme example.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 02:56:34 pm
How would Haaland do on the left wing? Or his defensive duties. The best centre forward out there but Darwin has more strings to his bow.

Theres a lot of players with more strings to the bow than him though, he literally does one thing to a all time great level, youll find forwards with better touches, better dribblers and a better all round game all over Europe. You can have a better all round game than another player and still be a lesser player, its how you utilise the skills you have and Haaland does the hardest thing to do in football to level reminiscent of all time greats..

Salah Mbappe and Kane are the only attackers on his level, and Ill have all 3 above of him for some of the reasons you mentioned, but no one else.

Regardless of that I think Nunez has the potential to be mentioned in the same breath in a couple years, hes very more of a work in progress than some others but he can and hopefully will get there in the end.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:27:43 am
Same I might sound crazy but i prefer Nunez to Haaland. Haaland is robotic and boring. Nunez is madness fire and Latin passion

Anyone who loves football would prefer Nunez to Haaland. And when Nunez explodes like his compatriot after 18 months with us, no one will be mentioning Haaland ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm
Anyone who loves football would prefer Nunez to Haaland. And when Nunez explodes like his compatriot after 18 months with us, no one will be mentioning Haaland ...

Hate to break it to you Mac but Darwin's 18 months were up in December..............
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:00:03 am
Hate to break it to you Mac but Darwin's 18 months were up in December..............

Yeah, because he obviously played his first game for us in June 2022. Al, you are boring ...
