He only needs to add goals to his game and he'll be an unstoppable force. He got everything else.



John Barnes said it right the other week. Something along the lines of: with all of the link up play he does, the defensive work, the hold up play, the constant running into channels, the way he changes the game, the hassling of defenders, and the assists - people demanding him to get 30 goals this season on top of that would make him the best player in the world. That is a heavy demand.