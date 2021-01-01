« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11960 on: Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm
Not sure we'd be where we are this season without his contributions.

Whether as a starter or a sub he makes shit happen.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11961 on: Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm
Not sure he did anything wrong with any of the chances he got tonight, was just a bit unfortunate. Not always the case, as he has had some shocking efforts in the past - but he was great there and his all round game is much improved.

Still not seeing how and why others are so certain he'll magically turn into a Suarez-like goal-scoring machine all of a sudden (he may do of course), but he's always involved, makes things happen and has a big heart.
His long-range header floating towards the top corner was very Suarez-like  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11962 on: Yesterday at 10:32:08 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Another positive tonight was actually Nunez and Gakpo's link-up, that is hopefully something that we'll see more of now with Salah away.
Agreed. We saw a glimpse of it in the 7-0 against the Mancs, hopefully we'll see a lot more in the next few weeks.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11963 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
It's not really a case of who'll replace Salahs goals when he's gone, more a case of who'll score Darwins assists :D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11964 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
I think he is a already close to being a world class attacker overall.

Well, he has 18 goal contributions in 1,633 minutes of football for us this season. That is dangerously close to World class level ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11965 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm
The problem isnt really about the chance of today. It seems like literally every game he misses chances like that. If this was a chance he missed once in a while, nobody would have been talking about it.
What's your point?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11966 on: Yesterday at 10:44:03 pm
Will sound like an asshole but the people that have concerns about this guy don't really see what's going on in a game. The goals are coming and I'm sure the doubters will rush to say how much 'hes improved his finishing' when he's doing the same things but they're going in.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11967 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
I can't wait for the day he scores 5 in a game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11968 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm
He's absolutely brilliant. Soon as he came on that pitch I had confidence we would win that game. I think the Fulham players thought that too. I would have loved if that header was 2 foot more to the side, would have been some goal. Once the goals come, he's not far off the complete striker
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11969 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
Well, he has 18 goal contributions in 1,633 minutes of football for us this season. That is dangerously close to World class level ...

A goal contribution per game near enough - 18 in 18.1
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11970 on: Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
A goal contribution per game near enough - 18 in 18.1

He has a non-penalty goal contribution every 92mins, thats the 2nd highest of any player at any premier league club. Higher than Haaland, Salah and any other top name that most would guess at. Hes still a flop though according to social media donuts. The person above him is Jota for anyone wondering, hes averaging every 90mins.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11971 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm
He has a non-penalty goal contribution every 92mins, thats the 2nd highest of any player at any premier league club. Higher than Haaland, Salah and any other top name that most would guess at. Hes still a flop though according to social media donuts. The person above him is Jota for anyone wondering, hes averaging every 90mins.

He only needs to add goals to his game and he'll be an unstoppable force. He got everything else.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11972 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
I think he is a already close to being a world class attacker overall.

Even a really modest uptick in goalscoring unquestionably leaves him in that bracket. Regularly seems uncontainable.

Just as importantly...... he's just an utter joy to watch.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11973 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm
Not sure we'd be where we are this season without his contributions.

Whether as a starter or a sub he makes shit happen.

Can't boil the impact or appeal down any better than that, Debs...

Darwin "Makes Shit Happen" Nunez...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11974 on: Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
He only needs to add goals to his game and he'll be an unstoppable force. He got everything else.

John Barnes said it right the other week. Something along the lines of: with all of the link up play he does, the defensive work, the hold up play, the constant running into channels, the way he changes the game, the hassling of defenders, and the assists - people demanding him to get 30 goals this season on top of that would make him the best player in the world. That is a heavy demand.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11975 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm
Not sure we'd be where we are this season without his contributions.

Whether as a starter or a sub he makes shit happen.

often, when I have too many starters or subs, I too make shit happen.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11976 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
Came on, and got 2 assists in 30 mins - always has an impact.  Fast becoming unstoppable in terms of having an impact on every game.  More goals will come. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11977 on: Today at 01:01:20 am
He is so good. Huge impact when coming on
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11978 on: Today at 01:07:15 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
He isn't unlucky with his finishing, he's just very predictable. Calling it bad luck is hiding the problem.


That said, him and Gakpo changed the game, and although he lost the ball a few times we were pushing for goals and that happens. Lovely cross for Gakpo's goal and was very lively. Can't fault that performance and his impact on games. He's involved a hell of a lot and he's still contributing without scoring so you can't say any more really.

Isn't it funny how stats work though? He'll get an assist for Jones' goal, when Jones is lucky it'll even be counted as his goal! A lay off 30 yards out that leads to a deflected goal = assist. Put on one a plate for your forward 6 yards out and he misses, or you win a penalty and someone else misses it? No assist, fuck all! Just a lesson for people who do nothing but look at stats.

After that first goal, I thought back to a few weeks ago when a couple of posters were shrugging off an assist (I don't remember what match it was) because it was an 'easy' pass that 'any forward would have made' and therefore, I guess, shouldn't count. I found that annoying at the time, but I'll be the first to admit that the one for Jones's goal was, charitably...fortuitous.

However, it's hard to argue against him being rewarded statistically for that goal, since we wouldn't have scored it without him. And he's made plenty of 'indirect' assists that will never be reflected in stats, most often by dragging defenders away and making other players' runs possible. So he deserves it!
