He isn't unlucky with his finishing, he's just very predictable. Calling it bad luck is hiding the problem.
That said, him and Gakpo changed the game, and although he lost the ball a few times we were pushing for goals and that happens. Lovely cross for Gakpo's goal and was very lively. Can't fault that performance and his impact on games. He's involved a hell of a lot and he's still contributing without scoring so you can't say any more really.
Isn't it funny how stats work though? He'll get an assist for Jones' goal, when Jones is lucky it'll even be counted as his goal! A lay off 30 yards out that leads to a deflected goal = assist. Put on one a plate for your forward 6 yards out and he misses, or you win a penalty and someone else misses it? No assist, fuck all! Just a lesson for people who do nothing but look at stats.
After that first goal, I thought back to a few weeks ago when a couple of posters were shrugging off an assist (I don't remember what match it was) because it was an 'easy' pass that 'any forward would have made' and therefore, I guess, shouldn't count. I found that annoying at the time, but I'll be the first to admit that the one for Jones's goal was, charitably...fortuitous.
However, it's hard to argue against him being rewarded statistically for that goal, since we wouldn't have scored it without him. And he's made plenty of 'indirect' assists that will never be reflected in stats, most often by dragging defenders away and making other players' runs possible. So he deserves it!