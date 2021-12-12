« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 827265 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Nightmare to play against this lad.

Top performance, the goals will come.
JFT97

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:54:47 pm
Really couldn't do anymore tonight. I mean great header, well saved, got a good foot to the ball and brilliant save, so it'll come. 2 assists though, so very positive.

Really was a class header, Jordan-esque hang time and plenty snap... keeper did make a good save...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: elkun on Today at 10:06:20 pm
Bradley's cross. If that's not an easy opportunity, then I don't know what is.

It is quite a coincidence that every goalkeeper has world class saves only against Nunez 🤣

you know what it is. He played a good match, but the best man just can't take advantage of opportunities he gets.

You're an idiot.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:01:56 pm
He isn't unlucky with his finishing, he's just very predictable. Calling it bad luck is hiding the problem.


That said, him and Gakpo changed the game, and although he lost the ball a few times we were pushing for goals and that happens. Lovely cross for Gakpo's goal and was very lively. Can't fault that performance and his impact on games. He's involved a hell of a lot and he's still contributing without scoring so you can't say any more really.

Isn't it funny how stats work though? He'll get an assist for Jones' goal, when Jones is lucky it'll even be counted as his goal! A lay off 30 yards out that leads to a deflected goal = assist. Put on one a plate for your forward 6 yards out and he misses, or you win a penalty and someone else misses it? No assist, fuck all! Just a lesson for people who do nothing but look at stats.



Not really sure how else to describe the save from Leno, it wad unlucky, just a great great save, Nunez caught it well, put it away from the keepers dive and he saved well with his legs.

Have Alisson doing that for us and he would be lauded on here for another great save
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
You would think at some point he'd have a situation where a mishit shot goes in; the keeper lets it through his legs or fumbles one in, or the ball hits him and goes in, but no. He deserves a scruffy, lucky goal dammit!

Other than that, was a driving force in the comeback tonight. I hope he keeps at it and doesn't let his head drop.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:08:00 pm
You're an idiot.

A nuanced yet accurate take.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Essential he starts whilst were missing Salah and Trent, one of our most creative players.

Was unlucky with the chance, if he scuffs it better chance of going in.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:08:39 pm
Not really sure how else to describe the save from Leno, it wad unlucky, just a great great save, Nunez caught it well, put it away from the keepers dive and he saved well with his legs.

Have Alisson doing that for us and he would be lauded on here for another great save

Reminded me of his save against Napoli. Don't remember anyone on here saying it was an awful miss.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:08:00 pm
You're an idiot.
No need to get personal. Am just giving my opinion on a football player ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
I guarantee if any of the other 4 miss the 'chances' tonight some in here are talking about there wouldn't even be a peep. This microanalysis is really strange.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:01:56 pm
He isn't unlucky with his finishing, he's just very predictable. Calling it bad luck is hiding the problem.
He has problems with his finishing but the 3 chances he had today I don't think you could do much more.

The funny thing is at this rate his xA may actually catch up with his real assists. Although from his assists you can't say he shows traditional playmaking ability (à la Trent or KDB) but he seems to get into positions where a simple lay off or cut back is enough. Might be interesting to observe.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:11:24 pm
Reminded me of his save against Napoli. Don't remember anyone on here saying it was an awful miss.
The problem isnt really about the chance of today. It seems like literally every game he misses chances like that. If this was a chance he missed once in a while, nobody would have been talking about it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
We're miles better with him on the pitch. Look totally toothless without him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Excellent energy, created loads, really unlucky not to get a goal. Keep going Darwin
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:08:39 pm
Not really sure how else to describe the save from Leno, it wad unlucky, just a great great save, Nunez caught it well, put it away from the keepers dive and he saved well with his legs.

Have Alisson doing that for us and he would be lauded on here for another great save

I'm not saying there haven't been elements of bad luck this season in terms of some of his efforts, there have been small margins and/or great saves. But that also goes for all other strikers. On the whole he's very predictable and the only alternative is he's on the most legendary bad luck of form in front of goal that a forward has ever seen.

I think people, pundits especially, fail to realise that goalkeepers are there to stop goals from going in. Crazy, I know, but they're allowed to makes saves, they're allowed to pull their team out the fire. That is why Alisson is the best we've ever had.

A year ago or more I made my feelings clear about his finishing and was called a multitude of things. I accepted what he is/isn't in terms of his finishing. I can't however say anything negative about his impact on games and his overall contribution. Long may it continue.
