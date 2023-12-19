« previous next »
That stat needs a little more context, is it just league games, or does it include European and cup competitions?  Plus Suarez was playing in a much worse team.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:20:23 am
First 18 months at LFC:

Luis Suarez - 21 goals in 4355 minutes
Darwin Nunez - 23 goals in 3998 minutes

Just relax and enjoy. The best is yet to come ...

Couldn't agree more. Give the lad time and support. He is going to take the piss out of the league and some point in the future.
Heskey got 25 goals in his 1st 18 months, I guess he wins
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:53:38 am
That stat needs a little more context, is it just league games, or does it include European and cup competitions?  Plus Suarez was playing in a much worse team.

He was also taking pens and free kicks though.
Friendly reminder that if we're going the route of taking stats without context, him Origi and Jota are all better than Kenny Dalglish.
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 11:32:15 am
Genuinely surprised (and excited) by this stat

As I keep saying, its a long, long time (even longer when Crouch joined), that I wanted a player to starting banging them in for fun.

Not sure why people are surprised - I thought it was quite well known that Suarez took a while to settle, and Nunez has been great *despite* missing some sitters.

A better metric is to only compare the league  - if we do that, in 3654 mins Suarez played, he scored 15 goals and got 11 assists (so a goal involvement every 141 mins).  Nunez is currently at 2820 mins, and has scored 14 goals and got 9 assists (so a goal involvement ever 123 mins). 

His third season was much better (23 goals and 11 assists in 2955 mins, or one every 87 - if Nunez had 2 more goals from the sitters he has missed, he'd be on the same this season!) of course. 
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 01:57:49 pm
Friendly reminder that if we're going the route of taking stats without context, him Origi and Jota are all better than Kenny Dalglish.

Is that not because Dalglish had at least one terrible seasons in there - 84/85 (only 6 goals and 3 assists in 3201 mins) and at least one other average season (83/84).  Take that one season out, and his goal involvement record goes from one every 131 mins to one every 122 mins just by itself. 

There was also fewer goals scored in the era he played in - take his best 2 seasons (78/79 and 82/83, where he had goal involvements ever 97 and 104 mins respectively).  Between them, there were 2481 goals at a rate of 2.69 goals a game.  If you take the last 2 seasons in the PL, the average is 2.84 goals per game - or across a 38 game season, about 6 goals scored more per team - and it is more top heavy than in the 80s to boot. 
watched the game only after I knew the result, so obviously that takes some of the emotion out of it, but didn't find him at all frustrating yesterday. thought it was a brilliant effort, if not always perfect performance.

to start with a nitpick - purely as a reverse jinx since last time I nitpicked him mistiming his runs being offside and yesterday there were none! - he was offside from a dead ball in our own half, hit forward by allison, where there wasn't any rush. really really shouldn't be doing that pretty much ever at his level.

otherwise he put in an absolutely amazing physical performance. was perpetual motion and though he didn't necessarily always manage to physically bully defenders (as he often does against weaker ones) he occupied them at all times. he then looked absolutely knackered, literally blowing during a set piece pause, somewhere around 70/75 minutes in. yet he rallied and continued to contribute (effectively) right up to the end, and in both directions. not just the standout/famous set piece defending, but also covering back on the flank.

while obviously he had a bit of a hockey assist for the second too, releasing the ball nice and quickly. there was also the earlier chance to play Diaz in that didn't go to plan. i think it was fatigue related, rather than a bad pass. if he was fresher he'd probably have brought it a bit more centrally to draw in the defender then pass it more forwards (rather than laterally, like he did) into Diaz's path. instead he looked to snatch a little bit, if anything too keen to pass it on. don't think he'd have that issue if he was confident and firing (i dont think he'll be on 1 in 15/1 in 10 starts for much longer, nor again anytime soon). looking forward to that next step.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:18:25 pm
watched the game only after I knew the result, so obviously that takes some of the emotion out of it, but didn't find him at all frustrating yesterday. thought it was a brilliant effort, if not always perfect performance.

to start with a nitpick - purely as a reverse jinx since last time I nitpicked him mistiming his runs being offside and yesterday there were none! - he was offside from a dead ball in our own half, hit forward by allison, where there wasn't any rush. really really shouldn't be doing that pretty much ever at his level.

It isn't as straightforward as you make it sound though.

Strikers get caught offside in those situations because you pretty much have to gamble. If you don't then it is pretty much impossible to contest the header. You stay well onside and make a standing jump and the centre back will win every header. It is about you and the centre back timing your run to the ball.

The long-ball teams tend to not knock the ball straight to the attacker but hit it to the side of him so he can make a diagonal run. That isn't something we are likely to practice though because we want to play it out from the back. 
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:10:22 pm
It isn't as straightforward as you make it sound though.

Strikers get caught offside in those situations because you pretty much have to gamble. If you don't then it is pretty much impossible to contest the header. You stay well onside and make a standing jump and the centre back will win every header. It is about you and the centre back timing your run to the ball.

The long-ball teams tend to not knock the ball straight to the attacker but hit it to the side of him so he can make a diagonal run. That isn't something we are likely to practice though because we want to play it out from the back. 
all true, but its simpler than you make it sound though - he can still make a run up to avoid a standing start from an onside position. it wasn't a technique thing for me (it's not his first time), it was focus - he just switched off a moment.

on that note, another marginal improvement late in the second half where he was frustrated with a poor decision/ball into him (from Diaz I think) - for a moment he stopped and gesticulated where he'd wanted it, but almost immediately switched back on and was ready to receive the ball again for a shot. in a couple of recent high profile mistakes (most notably the united one), he stayed switched off appealing/ball watching/not playing to whistle - so it was good to see him work beyond that error  (cos it's clear as day it's not a laziness/effort thing - much harder to remedy - just focus and learning)
He had a very good performance yesterday, he just brings so much to the team even when not scoring, very much like Drogba in his first couple seasons, Heskey at his best, where people will laugh and lambast his finishing but the fans and manager who watches him will see the bigger picture and how much he brings to the team as a whole.

Unlike Heskey though i think he will eventually make the transition like Drogba did and have a few seasons where he scores 30+ goals and is recognized as one of the truly elite strikers in the world. Also still think some of his best performances have been from the left, when we play Arsenal again i wouldn't mind him starting from the left again and having Jota as the number 9. I think Jotas guile might be a better bet against Saliba and Gabriel, because in those two Nunez is coming up against two cbs some of the only ones in the world which he isn't stronger or faster than, the way Jota plays is probably better suited to making them uncomfortable, plus he somehow manages to win headers against them.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 01:57:49 pm
Friendly reminder that if we're going the route of taking stats without context, him Origi and Jota are all better than Kenny Dalglish.

Whats the context then mate ?
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:28:56 am
Whats the context then mate ?
I'll give you a hint: sample size and era of football.

But my point in that post is, you can't put two numbers together and suggest one player is/will be as good or better than the other. Also I'm not the first one to dismiss the comparison between Nunez and Suarez. Some posters already suggested a better comparison that is Drogba.

Whats your point though? Contesting a post for the sake of it? Or are you actually suggesting Nunez is better than Dalglish lol?

Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:47:17 am
I'll give you a hint: sample size and era of football.

But my point in that post is, you can't put two numbers together and suggest one player is/will be as good or better than the other. Also I'm not the first one to dismiss the comparison between Nunez and Suarez. Some posters already suggested a better comparison that is Drogba.

Whats your point though? Contesting a post for the sake of it? Or are you actually suggesting Nunez is better than Dalglish lol?

No I dont but you didnt just mention Kenny you mentioned Origi.

You also didnt reply to anyone so I had no clue what you were referring too lol

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:53:38 am
That stat needs a little more context, is it just league games, or does it include European and cup competitions?  Plus Suarez was playing in a much worse team.

None of those goals from Suarez were in the UCL
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:47:17 am
I'll give you a hint: sample size and era of football.

But my point in that post is, you can't put two numbers together and suggest one player is/will be as good or better than the other. Also I'm not the first one to dismiss the comparison between Nunez and Suarez. Some posters already suggested a better comparison that is Drogba.

Whats your point though? Contesting a post for the sake of it? Or are you actually suggesting Nunez is better than Dalglish lol?

Not yet. In the future maybe 
This thread is weird.

"Football is a simple game..." but it gets overcomplicated by ridiculous stats that have permeated football.

He is a player that gets you off your seat when he receives the ball. This is what it's about lads and lasses.
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 09:45:53 am
He is a player that gets you off your seat when he receives the ball. This is what it's about lads and lasses.

This is an interesting one. I'm trying to participate in this thread less because it does no one any good (I actually think this is one of the most pointless, circular threads on here), but ultimately I defend Darwin Nunez because I fucking enjoy watching him play football and it brings the team results and me happiness.  I'm all for analysis and such like but some of the discourse around some of our players at times being reduced to numbers feels peculiarly joyless to me. Each to their own of course.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:40:27 am
This is an interesting one. I'm trying to participate in this thread less because it does no one any good (I actually think this is one of the most pointless, circular threads on here), but ultimately I defend Darwin Nunez because I fucking enjoy watching him play football and it brings the team results and me happiness.  I'm all for analysis and such like but some of the discourse around some of our players at times being reduced to numbers feels peculiarly joyless to me. Each to their own of course.

Fully with you there. He is fantastic to watch, plays with his heart, gets stuck in and makes things happen. With things like VAR sucking the fun out of even celebrating goals, I'm finding the same from the micro-analysis of stats based on a player who is clearly doing well for us if you use your eyes.

I know someone who plays semi-professionally and has played against Curtis Jones and other LFC youth players. He's a CB and said playing against Nunez would be an absolute nightmare, more so than the android Haaland.

He is strong, fast and creates so much space for others.

I think it's possible to enjoy watching Nunez, like him as a person and appreciate what he contributes to the team, while also discussing the stats and what they mean. Stats are just interesting sometimes.

It should also be possible to not inject yourself into stats discussions if you don't care about them.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:05:14 am
I think it's possible to enjoy watching Nunez, like him as a person and appreciate what he contributes to the team, while also discussing the stats and what they mean. Stats are just interesting sometimes.

It should also be possible to not inject yourself into stats discussions if you don't care about them.

Well summarised - as JP said, each to their own.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:43:02 pm
Not sure why people are surprised - I thought it was quite well known that Suarez took a while to settle, and Nunez has been great *despite* missing some sitters.

A better metric is to only compare the league  - if we do that, in 3654 mins Suarez played, he scored 15 goals and got 11 assists (so a goal involvement every 141 mins).  Nunez is currently at 2820 mins, and has scored 14 goals and got 9 assists (so a goal involvement ever 123 mins). 

His third season was much better (23 goals and 11 assists in 2955 mins, or one every 87 - if Nunez had 2 more goals from the sitters he has missed, he'd be on the same this season!) of course.
Theres the more basic problem of using one of the best strikers ever as a point of reference.
We are not saying that Szobo is bad because Gerrard was better.
By that logic only Trent, Alisson, Salah and VVD are good enough for Liverpool
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:40:27 am
This is an interesting one. I'm trying to participate in this thread less because it does no one any good (I actually think this is one of the most pointless, circular threads on here), but ultimately I defend Darwin Nunez because I fucking enjoy watching him play football and it brings the team results and me happiness.  I'm all for analysis and such like but some of the discourse around some of our players at times being reduced to numbers feels peculiarly joyless to me. Each to their own of course.

Towards the end of the game when he was knackered he gave the ball away by Arsenals penalty area, Arsenal broke but he chased back and fouled the Arsenal player in a dangerous are.

I was simultaneously praising his effort, cursing him for conceding the foul and laughing at his pained facial expression. ;D
