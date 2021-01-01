watched the game only after I knew the result, so obviously that takes some of the emotion out of it, but didn't find him at all frustrating yesterday. thought it was a brilliant effort, if not always perfect performance.



to start with a nitpick - purely as a reverse jinx since last time I nitpicked him mistiming his runs being offside and yesterday there were none! - he was offside from a dead ball in our own half, hit forward by allison, where there wasn't any rush. really really shouldn't be doing that pretty much ever at his level.



otherwise he put in an absolutely amazing physical performance. was perpetual motion and though he didn't necessarily always manage to physically bully defenders (as he often does against weaker ones) he occupied them at all times. he then looked absolutely knackered, literally blowing during a set piece pause, somewhere around 70/75 minutes in. yet he rallied and continued to contribute (effectively) right up to the end, and in both directions. not just the standout/famous set piece defending, but also covering back on the flank.



while obviously he had a bit of a hockey assist for the second too, releasing the ball nice and quickly. there was also the earlier chance to play Diaz in that didn't go to plan. i think it was fatigue related, rather than a bad pass. if he was fresher he'd probably have brought it a bit more centrally to draw in the defender then pass it more forwards (rather than laterally, like he did) into Diaz's path. instead he looked to snatch a little bit, if anything too keen to pass it on. don't think he'd have that issue if he was confident and firing (i dont think he'll be on 1 in 15/1 in 10 starts for much longer, nor again anytime soon). looking forward to that next step.