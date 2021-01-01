« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11840 on: Today at 11:53:38 am
That stat needs a little more context, is it just league games, or does it include European and cup competitions?  Plus Suarez was playing in a much worse team.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11841 on: Today at 11:54:56 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:20:23 am
First 18 months at LFC:

Luis Suarez - 21 goals in 4355 minutes
Darwin Nunez - 23 goals in 3998 minutes

Just relax and enjoy. The best is yet to come ...

Couldn't agree more. Give the lad time and support. He is going to take the piss out of the league and some point in the future.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11842 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm
Heskey got 25 goals in his 1st 18 months, I guess he wins
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11843 on: Today at 01:50:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:53:38 am
That stat needs a little more context, is it just league games, or does it include European and cup competitions?  Plus Suarez was playing in a much worse team.

He was also taking pens and free kicks though.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11844 on: Today at 01:57:49 pm
Friendly reminder that if we're going the route of taking stats without context, him Origi and Jota are all better than Kenny Dalglish.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11845 on: Today at 02:43:02 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 11:32:15 am
Genuinely surprised (and excited) by this stat

As I keep saying, its a long, long time (even longer when Crouch joined), that I wanted a player to starting banging them in for fun.

Not sure why people are surprised - I thought it was quite well known that Suarez took a while to settle, and Nunez has been great *despite* missing some sitters.

A better metric is to only compare the league  - if we do that, in 3654 mins Suarez played, he scored 15 goals and got 11 assists (so a goal involvement every 141 mins).  Nunez is currently at 2820 mins, and has scored 14 goals and got 9 assists (so a goal involvement ever 123 mins). 

His third season was much better (23 goals and 11 assists in 2955 mins, or one every 87 - if Nunez had 2 more goals from the sitters he has missed, he'd be on the same this season!) of course. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11846 on: Today at 02:58:59 pm
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11847 on: Today at 03:10:55 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:57:49 pm
Friendly reminder that if we're going the route of taking stats without context, him Origi and Jota are all better than Kenny Dalglish.

Is that not because Dalglish had at least one terrible seasons in there - 84/85 (only 6 goals and 3 assists in 3201 mins) and at least one other average season (83/84).  Take that one season out, and his goal involvement record goes from one every 131 mins to one every 122 mins just by itself. 

There was also fewer goals scored in the era he played in - take his best 2 seasons (78/79 and 82/83, where he had goal involvements ever 97 and 104 mins respectively).  Between them, there were 2481 goals at a rate of 2.69 goals a game.  If you take the last 2 seasons in the PL, the average is 2.84 goals per game - or across a 38 game season, about 6 goals scored more per team - and it is more top heavy than in the 80s to boot. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #11848 on: Today at 03:18:25 pm
watched the game only after I knew the result, so obviously that takes some of the emotion out of it, but didn't find him at all frustrating yesterday. thought it was a brilliant effort, if not always perfect performance.

to start with a nitpick - purely as a reverse jinx since last time I nitpicked him mistiming his runs being offside and yesterday there were none! - he was offside from a dead ball in our own half, hit forward by allison, where there wasn't any rush. really really shouldn't be doing that pretty much ever at his level.

otherwise he put in an absolutely amazing physical performance. was perpetual motion and though he didn't necessarily always manage to physically bully defenders (as he often does against weaker ones) he occupied them at all times. he then looked absolutely knackered, literally blowing during a set piece pause, somewhere around 70/75 minutes in. yet he rallied and continued to contribute (effectively) right up to the end, and in both directions. not just the standout/famous set piece defending, but also covering back on the flank.

while obviously he had a bit of a hockey assist for the second too, releasing the ball nice and quickly. there was also the earlier chance to play Diaz in that didn't go to plan. i think it was fatigue related, rather than a bad pass. if he was fresher he'd probably have brought it a bit more centrally to draw in the defender then pass it more forwards (rather than laterally, like he did) into Diaz's path. instead he looked to snatch a little bit, if anything too keen to pass it on. don't think he'd have that issue if he was confident and firing (i dont think he'll be on 1 in 15/1 in 10 starts for much longer, nor again anytime soon). looking forward to that next step.
