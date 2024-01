Played well does what he does. Takes up space and occupies defenders. Did a lot of defensive work today that goes unnoticed.



It isn't so much that he does a lot of defensive work as the fact that he can do a lot of defensive work and still be a threat. He was doubling up on Saka one moment and then bursting down the line the next. He is a physical monster with an insatiable appetite.The Diaz goal was a great example. He makes a great defensive run and tracks back. Then when we win the ball back he shows on the halfway line and plays in Jota.90% of attackers would then think job done. Not Darwin he makes a sixty yard high intensity run to create an overload on the left which stops White tucking in.Without that run White tucks in and Jota doesn't have the space to run into.