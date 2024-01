If he could finish from close range he would have scored on Alisson!!



I'm embarrassed to admit that that was my first thought after it happened.I do like the lad though even if watching him can be frustrating at times. I especially liked today that in injury time (or shortly before it started) he got the ball and instead of just running towards goal, he actually decided to play it safe and headed in the direction of the corner flag once he realised there was no counter. He still stayed sharp enough though to keep the ball from going over the touchline and helped Bradley win it.