« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 818170 times)

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11760 on: Today at 11:47:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:49:34 am
https://youtu.be/XIQp9F1jEPM?si=zF0dlBVRrZeZVqCd

Nunez scores the exact same goal as Isak with a tighter angle.

Also chips Ali but is offside
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,313
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 11:52:59 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:47:57 am
Also chips Ali but is offside

So the notion he only puts his foot through the ball is bullshit. Nunez can and has made cultured finishes.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,380
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 11:56:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2024, 10:15:14 am
How do you score half a goal?
Its exactly on the line? A goal... but not a goal.
Sir Davey Moyesie knows all about that!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 01:06:36 pm »
Love Darwin but definite concerns surrounding his inability to keep onside - kinda important

Looks like he's always had this issue, and it isn't improving.

This is just via the eye test though, haven't seen any stats
Logged
first ever avatar..... ben(d)oak

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,313
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 01:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 01:06:36 pm
Love Darwin but definite concerns surrounding his inability to keep onside - kinda important

Looks like he's always had this issue, and it isn't improving.

This is just via the eye test though, haven't seen any stats

I think a lot of the time it's about the player not releasing the pass fast enough.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11765 on: Today at 01:37:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January  3, 2024, 04:15:27 pm
Now that Salah is off to AFCON, this is where Darwin should start - penalties:
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/01/who-has-the-best-penalty-record-in-the-liverpool-squad/

If we get any, that is...
Depends if Arsenal players are allowed to play basketball in the area again.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11766 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:25:09 pm
I think a lot of the time it's about the player not releasing the pass fast enough.

100% Szobo and Grav do it a lot, Gakpo at times too.

Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,050
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11767 on: Today at 05:31:56 pm »
Working his ass off without any joy, noticed him finding the space between their two CBs but the pass just hasnt come.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,991
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11768 on: Today at 06:00:13 pm »
He fucked up an easy pass to slot in Diaz.
Logged

Online blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11769 on: Today at 06:02:55 pm »
a better pass and that was a goal
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,848
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11770 on: Today at 06:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:00:13 pm
He fucked up an easy pass to slot in Diaz.

The goalscoring concerns are valid but he's played a lot of good final balls this season, we can let that one slide.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 