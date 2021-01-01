« previous next »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:49:34 am
https://youtu.be/XIQp9F1jEPM?si=zF0dlBVRrZeZVqCd

Nunez scores the exact same goal as Isak with a tighter angle.

Also chips Ali but is offside
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:47:57 am
Also chips Ali but is offside

So the notion he only puts his foot through the ball is bullshit. Nunez can and has made cultured finishes.
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2024, 10:15:14 am
How do you score half a goal?
Its exactly on the line? A goal... but not a goal.
Sir Davey Moyesie knows all about that!
Love Darwin but definite concerns surrounding his inability to keep onside - kinda important

Looks like he's always had this issue, and it isn't improving.

This is just via the eye test though, haven't seen any stats
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 01:06:36 pm
Love Darwin but definite concerns surrounding his inability to keep onside - kinda important

Looks like he's always had this issue, and it isn't improving.

This is just via the eye test though, haven't seen any stats

I think a lot of the time it's about the player not releasing the pass fast enough.
