On a more serious note, here are some other thoughts that have been floating through my brain while reading this thread on and off (though I haven't read every single post, so some points might have been made already).



1. There's been lots of discussion as to why we bought a classic centre-forward type of striker. Well, in January 2022 we bought Diaz, and played most of the rest of the season with Diaz on the left and Mane playing down the middle, IIRC playing more like a normal number 9 than a false 9 like Firmino. It's possible that the coaching staff looked at this and thought that, rather than trying to find/develop another Firmino, we could change tactics and go with a more traditional CF. Just speculating.



2. Before we even bought Nunez, there was a lot of angst on here about his poor numbers in relation to passing and general build-up play. And indeed at the start he didn't impress much, with an iffy first touch and attacks breaking down as his passes went astray. But I think that we can all agree that he has greatly improved this side of his game this season. So the guy is still developing as a footballer. Does this mean that he can improve his finishing as well? I don't know, but here's hoping.



3. Comparing xG stats. I was looking at Dominic Solanke's stats (currently being touted by some Man Utd fans as a possible solution to their striking problems). Last season he scored 6 with a total xG of 9.2 (not very dissimilar to where Darwin is now). This year, he has 12 goals from an xG of 11.1. An improvement in finishing? A hot streak? A data point to support the contention that goal-scoring generally correlates with xG in the medium to long-term? You choose. (BTW, Solanke is 2 years older than Darwin).



4. Comparing other players. One former LFC player that comes to mind when watching Nunez is Emile Heskey: some similar strengths (size, power, pace, unselfishness, ability to create space for team mates) and weaknesses (so-so first touch, less-than-clinical finishing), and always dividing opinion among fans. I'm note sure if xG stats exist from that time, but would be interesting to compare. Of course, Emile was from a time when strikers played in pairs, and (from memory) we usually did well when he played alongside Owen or Fowler. Any thoughts on this?

