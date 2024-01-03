« previous next »
What I get from looking at xG is that this season Nunez has played about 90 minutes against Newcastle, earned a total xG of 2 (1.6 + 0.4), and scored 2 goals. Remind me what the problem is again?

(...and yes, I am being (partly) facetious.)
On a more serious note, here are some other thoughts that have been floating through my brain while reading this thread on and off (though I haven't read every single post, so some points might have been made already).

1. There's been lots of discussion as to why we bought a classic centre-forward type of striker. Well, in January 2022 we bought Diaz, and played most of the rest of the season with Diaz on the left and Mane playing down the middle, IIRC playing more like a normal number 9 than a false 9 like Firmino. It's possible that the coaching staff looked at this and thought that, rather than trying to find/develop another Firmino, we could change tactics and go with a more traditional CF. Just speculating.

2. Before we even bought Nunez, there was a lot of angst on here about his poor numbers in relation to passing and general build-up play. And indeed at the start he didn't impress much, with an iffy first touch and attacks breaking down as his passes went astray. But I think that we can all agree that he has greatly improved this side of his game this season. So the guy is still developing as a footballer. Does this mean that he can improve his finishing as well? I don't know, but here's hoping.

3. Comparing xG stats. I was looking at Dominic Solanke's stats (currently being touted by some Man Utd fans as a possible solution to their striking problems). Last season he scored 6 with a total xG of 9.2 (not very dissimilar to where Darwin is now). This year, he has 12 goals from an xG of 11.1. An improvement in finishing? A hot streak? A data point to support the contention that goal-scoring generally correlates with xG in the medium to long-term? You choose. (BTW, Solanke is 2 years older than Darwin).

4. Comparing other players. One former LFC player that comes to mind when watching Nunez is Emile Heskey: some similar strengths (size, power, pace, unselfishness, ability to create space for team mates) and weaknesses (so-so first touch, less-than-clinical finishing), and always dividing opinion among fans. I'm note sure if xG stats exist from that time, but would be interesting to compare. Of course, Emile was from a time when strikers played in pairs, and (from memory) we usually did well when he played alongside Owen or Fowler. Any thoughts on this?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2024, 02:19:08 pm
Neither did he miss one against Westham. Players are human.

I think you should stop comparing him to Salah, as it does him no favours. He's not going to suddenly turn into Salah no matter what XG tells us, Salah came into the league breaking the PL record of goals scored his first season, he's close to being a one off.

Quote from: jlb on January  3, 2024, 03:20:52 pm
On a more serious note, here are some other thoughts that have been floating through my brain while reading this thread on and off (though I haven't read every single post, so some points might have been made already).

1. There's been lots of discussion as to why we bought a classic centre-forward type of striker. Well, in January 2022 we bought Diaz, and played most of the rest of the season with Diaz on the left and Mane playing down the middle, IIRC playing more like a normal number 9 than a false 9 like Firmino. It's possible that the coaching staff looked at this and thought that, rather than trying to find/develop another Firmino, we could change tactics and go with a more traditional CF. Just speculating.

2. Before we even bought Nunez, there was a lot of angst on here about his poor numbers in relation to passing and general build-up play. And indeed at the start he didn't impress much, with an iffy first touch and attacks breaking down as his passes went astray. But I think that we can all agree that he has greatly improved this side of his game this season. So the guy is still developing as a footballer. Does this mean that he can improve his finishing as well? I don't know, but here's hoping.

3. Comparing xG stats. I was looking at Dominic Solanke's stats (currently being touted by some Man Utd fans as a possible solution to their striking problems). Last season he scored 6 with a total xG of 9.2 (not very dissimilar to where Darwin is now). This year, he has 12 goals from an xG of 11.1. An improvement in finishing? A hot streak? A data point to support the contention that goal-scoring generally correlates with xG in the medium to long-term? You choose. (BTW, Solanke is 2 years older than Darwin).

4. Comparing other players. One former LFC player that comes to mind when watching Nunez is Emile Heskey: some similar strengths (size, power, pace, unselfishness, ability to create space for team mates) and weaknesses (so-so first touch, less-than-clinical finishing), and always dividing opinion among fans. I'm note sure if xG stats exist from that time, but would be interesting to compare. Of course, Emile was from a time when strikers played in pairs, and (from memory) we usually did well when he played alongside Owen or Fowler. Any thoughts on this?

Good post, its funny i was thinking about Solanke the other day because i remember him being highly loved by the stats gurus even when he was here, i think Jackward in particular rated him and anyone who took an interest in his underlying stats. The problem is he just wasn't ready to become the player the stats were hinting that he was at that time, it would take him a good three or so years to start actually fulfilling his potential.

I think Nunez can have a similar trajectory, i don't expect him to be prolific this season but i think by next season his third season at this club i wouldn't be surprised if he suddenly ends up hitting 19-20 goals in the league.
Is there an expected-ran-the-defence-ragged stat?
Quote from: jlb on January  3, 2024, 03:20:52 pm
So the guy is still developing as a footballer. Does this mean that he can improve his finishing as well? I don't know, but here's hoping.
Against Newcastle he received the ball on two occasions in very promising situations. Both times he froze, didn't know how to sort out his feet . It told me he's got some way to go in terms of development. Can't help thinking a fully developed attacker uses his experience and takes advantage of those situations and at least takes the shots away.

As of yet he doesn't have a trademark, stock move he can go to whenever he's unsure what to do in certain situations.

For the sake of conversation - What does Darwin Nunez goal look like?

Quote from: SerbianScouser on January  3, 2024, 04:07:13 pm
For the sake of conversation - What does Darwin Nunez goal look like?

A breakaway counter with his pace and a rifled finish into the corner.  Or a flicked header from a corner/cross.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on January  3, 2024, 04:07:13 pm
Against Newcastle he received the ball on two occasions in very promising situations. Both times he froze, didn't know how to sort out his feet . It told me he's got some way to go in terms of development. Can't help thinking a fully developed attacker uses his experience and takes advantage of those situations and at least takes the shots away.

As of yet he doesn't have a trademark, stock move he can go to whenever he's unsure what to do in certain situations.

For the sake of conversation - What does Darwin Nunez goal look like?

We have 23 examples of what a Darwin Nunez goal looks like
Quote from: SerbianScouser on January  3, 2024, 04:07:13 pm

For the sake of conversation - What does Darwin Nunez goal look like?



Kicked so hard into the far corner the fibres of the net start to tear?
Now that Salah is off to AFCON, this is where Darwin should start - penalties:
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/01/who-has-the-best-penalty-record-in-the-liverpool-squad/

If we get any, that is...
Quote from: Coolie High on January  3, 2024, 03:21:46 pm
I think you should stop comparing him to Salah, as it does him no favours. He's not going to suddenly turn into Salah no matter what XG tells us, Salah came into the league breaking the PL record of goals scored his first season, he's close to being a one off.
Even a Mo Salah misses glaring chances. So do our other attackers.  I don't see how the microanalysis of all Darwin's mistakes helps him.
Not sure if anyone has had a chance to go to the iPlayer and look at the highlights form arsenal v Liverpool in the fa cup 2014. Bearing in mind we battered them a week earlier and loose this one. But if you watch the highlights Sturridge misses a couple of easy chances, Suarez also If that was Darwin the knives would be out. Think its fair to say they all miss chances.
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on January  4, 2024, 12:40:18 am
Not sure if anyone has had a chance to go to the iPlayer and look at the highlights form arsenal v Liverpool in the fa cup 2014. Bearing in mind we battered them a week earlier and loose this one. But if you watch the highlights Sturridge misses a couple of easy chances, Suarez also If that was Darwin the knives would be out. Think its fair to say they all miss chances.

Every single striker misses chances not being clinical is one thing but theres no guarantee you replace him with XYZ that doesnt mean the other player will get the same chances and be more clinical.

Look when Gakpo plays the 9 compared to Nunez, we are toothless imo.
Watch the game he played at Anfield for Benfica if you think he cant finish, dinks Alisson quite calmy despite being offside...

Also does the exact thing Isak did against us despite apparently not having it in his locker..

At Benfica they set the team up around him like we do with Salah, the fact he is contributing greatly despite the team not built directly around him should show that he has improved as he is contributing even though he isn't " banging the goals in " I think that bodes well for his future and will improve every year.

Back the lad hopefully he explodes if not his still very effective for us  :wave

Quote from: Cafe De Paris on January  4, 2024, 12:40:18 am
Not sure if anyone has had a chance to go to the iPlayer and look at the highlights form arsenal v Liverpool in the fa cup 2014. Bearing in mind we battered them a week earlier and loose this one. But if you watch the highlights Sturridge misses a couple of easy chances, Suarez also If that was Darwin the knives would be out. Think its fair to say they all miss chances.

That game was a howard webb masterclass.
Hate to admit it. But if Darwin had converted those chances into goal, he should not too far from Mo Salah numbers. Its not a few.. Its a lot........
Quote from: Willter Justine on January  4, 2024, 09:28:26 am
Hate to admit it. But if Darwin had converted those chances into goal, he should not too far from Mo Salah numbers. Its not a few.. Its a lot........

Mo Salah numbers now? Or Mo Salah numbers if he'd also converted all his chances into goals...?
Quote from: Willter Justine on January  4, 2024, 09:28:26 am
Hate to admit it. But if Darwin had converted those chances into goal, he should not too far from Mo Salah numbers. Its not a few.. Its a lot........

in terms of G/A per minute without pens he techincally is, if he took the pens he'd be into the 80s?
Quote from: End Product on January  4, 2024, 08:59:29 am
That game was a howard webb masterclass.

Suarez got assaulted in the box... nothing given. Was outrageous.
Quote from: JackWard33 on January  4, 2024, 10:11:36 am
Well its 3.5 goals in the league this season  thats what all this fussing over him in here and Nevilles 30 references a match all come down to
Thats how little we all have to do with our time 😂

How do you score half a goal?
Now that Salah is out for a few weeks, I would like Virgil to try an early long pass over the top and let Darwin have a foot race with the central defender's, rather than his trade-mark pass to the right wing.  Worth a try and if Virgil is passing it out of defense a better chance that Nunez is on-side?
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2024, 10:15:14 am
How do you score half a goal?

two people kick it at the same time
Quote from: farawayred on January  3, 2024, 04:15:27 pm
Now that Salah is off to AFCON, this is where Darwin should start - penalties:
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/01/who-has-the-best-penalty-record-in-the-liverpool-squad/

If we get any, that is...

Nunez is 13 from 13 for penalties. Which is a bit strange because the likes of Neville keep insisting that he goes to pieces when he gets the chance to think about chances.

Personally I think Nunez is just on a really unlucky run at the moment. You look at the number of times he has hit the woodwork. The number of times he is fractionally offside and the number of shots on target he has without a keepers mistake.

Now he finally gets on penalties and we have just had two in one game and Neville has called Diaz and Jota divers. It wouldn't surprise me if we don't get any whilst Mo is away.
Hes been frustrating at times, but you cant deny his impact. When hes on the pitch, we create and score more. Within the league, the only time a glaring miss really cost us was against Luton Town.

Hes almost reached his G+A output from last season in 500 less league minutes, while looking much more suited to our style of play. Well be heavily reliant on him over the next month or so, and Im expecting him to step up to the challenge.
He causes massive problems for defenders when on the pitch. Yeah ok it's not pretty on the eye sometimes but that unpredictability about him makes it difficult for opposition to handle him.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on January  4, 2024, 11:36:49 am
He causes massive problems for defenders when on the pitch. Yeah ok it's not pretty on the eye sometimes but that unpredictability about him makes it difficult for opposition to handle him.
He's almost like an 'agent of chaos', no?

Here's an interesting thought experiment - could a team win the league with 11 agents of chaos?  ;D
The 'Captain Chaos' persona is insanely overplayed and almost completely misplaced. If there is one major change to his game this season, it's that he is becoming increasingly predictable in how he plays. Predictable not meaning preventable, because most times defenders can't really do much to limit his involvement even when both centrebacks gang up on him. Nunez on the other hand is with each passing game more reliable in his pressing, link up play, defending and assisting. The only truly erratic aspect to his game is finishing - the rest has already clicked into place.
Quote from: Zlen on January  5, 2024, 10:45:23 am
The 'Captain Chaos' persona is insanely overplayed and almost completely misplaced. If there is one major change to his game this season, it's that he is becoming increasingly predictable in how he plays. Predictable not meaning preventable, because most times defenders can't really do much to limit his involvement even when both centrebacks gang up on him. Nunez on the other hand is with each passing game more reliable in his pressing, link up play, defending and assisting. The only truly erratic aspect to his game is finishing - the rest has already clicked into place.
i almost completely agree, with just a slight addition being his recent issues staying onside.

I'm confident that it won't be something that'll last (baseline part of it is occupational hazard, which is fine, but it's been noticeably worse the past month or so). i know the last few games culminating in newcastle led to a flare up in people's frustrations (and don't get me wrong, i wish he'd scored a couple more), but watching the game back the only thing that particularly frustrated me was his being pointlessly offside when running off the slowest player (from a standing start/on the turn) dan burn in the run up to the Diaz goal. a bit more intelligence and calmness/fluency with how to use his pace could still do with clicking, for me
A lot of the time, its the delaying of the pass from the midfielder and probably still a lack of understanding with certain players when they will release the ball that is hindering his runs, I think with Mac back, this should be less of an issue.
Quote from: classycarra on January  5, 2024, 10:53:54 am
i almost completely agree, with just a slight addition being his recent issues staying onside.

I'm confident that it won't be something that'll last (baseline part of it is occupational hazard, which is fine, but it's been noticeably worse the past month or so). i know the last few games culminating in newcastle led to a flare up in people's frustrations (and don't get me wrong, i wish he'd scored a couple more), but watching the game back the only thing that particularly frustrated me was his being pointlessly offside when running off the slowest player (from a standing start/on the turn) dan burn in the run up to the Diaz goal. a bit more intelligence and calmness/fluency with how to use his pace could still do with clicking, for me

I think a lot of it has to do with his general approach to playing football. For example, he doesn't just want to score - he often wants to bang it in, he doesn't just want to participate - he want to be in the fulcrum of events, same with offsides, he doesn't just want to stay onside, he aims to be onside by the tiniest margin to gain the maximum advantage - when in reality he could stay onside by few more steps and still leave the defender in the dust. He plays on the edge, full throttle, it is what it is. This is the aspect of his game that will need some marinating and maturing, but it's doable.
Quote from: Zlen on January  5, 2024, 11:35:25 am
I think a lot of it has to do with his general approach to playing football. For example, he doesn't just want to score - he often wants to bang it in, he doesn't just want to participate - he want to be in the fulcrum of events, same with offsides, he doesn't just want to stay onside, he aims to be onside by the tiniest margin to gain the maximum advantage - when in reality he could stay onside by few more steps and still leave the defender in the dust. He plays on the edge, full throttle, it is what it is. This is the aspect of his game that will need some marinating and maturing, but it's doable.

I think its mental personally, his shown he can finish.
Quote from: Zlen on January  5, 2024, 11:35:25 am
I think a lot of it has to do with his general approach to playing football. For example, he doesn't just want to score - he often wants to bang it in, he doesn't just want to participate - he want to be in the fulcrum of events, same with offsides, he doesn't just want to stay onside, he aims to be onside by the tiniest margin to gain the maximum advantage - when in reality he could stay onside by few more steps and still leave the defender in the dust. He plays on the edge, full throttle, it is what it is. This is the aspect of his game that will need some marinating and maturing, but it's doable.

The thing with playing on the shoulder of the last defender is that he brings the two centre backs together which creates space for the other attacking players. Play Gakpo and the centrebacks can go wider which closes the space between the lines. We are looking to get players in between the centrebacks and the fullbacks and Nunez continually gambling means we have far more space there.
]

We are definitely more dangerous with him in the side, he's a creative force no doubt about that

He gets into two minds when he has time to think, when he has a clear picture of what he wants to do he does generally hit the target but if anything I think he lacks variety in his finishing, he doesn't chip the keeper or take it around the keeper when he has a 1 vs 1, he doesn't use his left for shooting

He's 2/3rds of the way to be the most dangerous forward in the world, he will get there but it may take another two seasons, will be some player by 26/27
I have just watched the inside training video, he's never misses a goal in training, and you can see they are working with him to improve things. I am sure it's just a matter of time before he's scoring more often.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January  5, 2024, 10:36:54 pm
I have just watched the inside training video, he's never misses a goal in training, and you can see they are working with him to improve things. I am sure it's just a matter of time before he's scoring more often.

That on LFC youtube channel?
Quote from: Knight on January  4, 2024, 10:08:10 am
Suarez got assaulted in the box... nothing given. Was outrageous.

Is that the one where the Arsenal defender fouled him so hard in the box that he actually injured himself and limped away?  Outrageous stuff.

Im not a stats person who looks at xg etc. Im not that clever. What I do see is someone who is hugely talented, hugely passionate, works his socks off, and creates havoc in any defence with his unpredictability. I think he just so instinctive and as he matures more he will get better and better. He is unfortunately too often compared to Halaand as they were both signed round the same time but are too completely different players. What Darwin gives to our overall game is immense though and while he wears out jersey he deserves all our support
Quote from: Knight on January  4, 2024, 10:08:10 am
Suarez got assaulted in the box... nothing given. Was outrageous.

Same thing happened to Jota vs Spurs. And people have the audacity to complain when our forwards go down with contact.
https://youtu.be/XIQp9F1jEPM?si=zF0dlBVRrZeZVqCd

Nunez scores the exact same goal as Isak with a tighter angle.
