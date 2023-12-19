I hate the fact that the biggest critics of Nunez use Xg to beat him over the head. He has 5 goals and 6 assists in the league,after 12 starts and 7 sub appearances. Those 6 assists don't get counted in Xg for a start, but Xg itself is imperfect, using static metrics to try and give more depth to chances not take. It's informative, but not as much as it's propoents would have you believe. For example, Darwin's goal against Burnley was huge in its pychological impact. His assist against Newcastle was also hugely important, particularly in the manner it was taken.
Xg considers none of these factors; it ignores pressure, environemnt, weather, timing, import, impact and a whole raft of factors. Here are the key metrics used:
Distance to the goal.
Angle to the goal.
Goalkeeper position, giving us information on the likelihood that theyre able to make a save.
The clarity the shooter has of the goal mouth, based on the positions of other players.
The amount of pressure they are under from the opposition defenders.
Shot type, such as which foot the shooter used or whether it was a volley/header/one-on-one.
Pattern of play (e.g., open play, fast break, direct free-kick, corner kick, throw-in etc.).
Information on the previous action, such as the type of assist (e.g., through ball, cross etc.).
In other words it offers an entirely sterile, anodyne view on goals scored and doesn't look to the character of the players. A player tapping in 3 goals at the end of 10-0 hammering gets a positive Xg, versus a player taking 1 of 3 chances in a cup final.
Whenever I see Nunez criticised it's always Xg (flavoured by LAST year's performances). "he could be scoring more" rather than praising him for helping lift Liverpool to the top of the table with the best GD in the league. He works hard, breaks lines, unselfishly assists...
That last point is crucial. If, last night, Nunez shot instead of passing, scored instead of assisting, today, not a murmur. Instead he lays it on a plate. Xg unmoved. Salah tries to return the favour, with a much more difficult chance. Nunez shit is saved, Xg is down. Not by much, but enough for the detractors in the media today.
There is too much focus on Nunez, with Xg providing the ammo for the haters. Those who watch know. He lends a huge amount to the team and is an important focal point for the attack. Stats like Xg cannot and will not show that.