I have already addressed your point somewhere above in response to someone who mentioned the same extremely well known information about xG to me, but without the rudeness and condescension found in your original reply as well as another one above that references me. If you want me to engage with you in detail, please communicate with me in the manner that I hope that you would if you met me in person.

For the people using his exceptional xG against him to be right, Nunez would have to be a completely unique footballer to a degree that has simply never happened in the history of football. Or you could take the infinitely more probable conclusion that football is high variance game, and Nunez has been brilliant but 'unlucky' and is likely to score a hatful if he plays exactly the way he is playing now.

Look, it's actually very simple. All those easy chances you've seen Darwin miss, combined with consistent statistics showing he's been a poor finisher, actually have nothing to do with his finishing ability. Because finishing ability is pretty much the same with any forward, in any league on earth, and not a highly specialised skill that differentiates top attacking players from their peers. Players like Messi, De Bruyne and Son outperform their xG over a course of years while Gabriel Jesus and Calvert-Lewin underperform because of a combination of luck, weather conditions and possibly magic.Darwin is exactly the kind of player that always scores lots of goals, which is why he's averaged just over one in four in the league since he got here. He's about to start topping the scoring charts any time now, just like he has for the past year. He would have 100% scored if he hadn't passed the ball the other night, even though he frequently misses chances like that. And xG is simultaneously an arbitrary, largely irrelevant stat and a very important indicator of who's a reliable goalscorer, regardless of whether the player actually finishes any of the chances. It doesn't measure the goals Darwin scores in big games, even though his only league goals since September have been against relegation candidates. If any of this sounds completely insane, it's just because you aren't a Big Brain like CowboyKangaroo or DonkeyWan.You said exactly the same thing a few weeks ago so I thought I'd actually look at the stats for the last decade. His run isn't unprecedented, though it is unusual. The last player to underperform this much in front of goal was Timo Werner in his first season at Chelsea. The only player in recent years to record a higher two-season underperformance was Gabriel Jesus, a career underperformer, in two early seasons at City. But the elephant in the room here is the reason it would be historic is that players who miss that much don't tend to get to stay at clubs that create a lot of big chances. Much as DW's point about xG variance (which I don't agree with BTW) ignores that the two biggest factors for Nunez's drop in scoring are likely to be a) playing for this club and b) playing in this league. And if football was really that high variance, the same teams wouldn't tend to win most of the time.All of this would suggest I don't like or rate him, but I do. I wouldn't have bothered to type this if CK hadn't addressed the issue in the tone of someone explaining that, actually, Jesus put the dinosaur bones underground to test humanity. But I cringe every time someone stretches for excuses, or calls him an 'agent of chaos' in the box, because it reminds me of how certain fans used to describe Heskey and Crouch, two other big forwards who were very likeable, very inconsistent and who barely scored. I don't want Darwin to be an agent of chaos, I want him to be an agent of destruction who combines his pace and power with finishing. But that's one of the things he needs to work on along with staying onside and preferably using his head to score more - it doesn't automatically happen by itself!Basically, people can like Darwin and appreciate what he does provide without making inappropriate comparisons to Suarez and Salah, or conjuring alternate realities out of thin air, or straining for reasons why his faults are actually attributes. If he improves his finishing and starts scoring more, that would be brilliant. Maybe it'll happen! But it doesn't change the fact that he's made a habit of missing easy chances and being offside since he got here and continues to do so, or that we're creating a lot of chances as a team that aren't turning into goals for these reasons. Maybe you don't think that's important for a striker, it's still a fact.