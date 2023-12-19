« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 809505 times)

Online markiv

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11680 on: Yesterday at 07:10:30 pm »
Honestly thought he played well yesterday. The only chance where he could have done better was the one on one with the keeper. All the other chances, he did quite well. 2 of them were split second reactions and all he could do was get make some contact with the ball, which he did. The one where he took a shot from the right was a very difficult one and he did well to force a save. He probably could have done better with the header but it was a difficult one.

The fact that he makes/gets to many chances is just amazing. He rarely has a quiet game and keeps the defenders always occupied. He really causes chaos, which makes our attack a lot more scary. The goals will eventually start to come but he probably won't ever reach Salah kinda numbers.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11681 on: Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm »
In a time where everything is down to stats, hes very difficult to tie down on his stats. 

Really hard to define

But he does really well in goals and assists so
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11682 on: Yesterday at 07:33:59 pm »
I hate the fact that the biggest critics of Nunez use Xg to beat him over the head. He has 5 goals and 6 assists in the league,after 12 starts and 7 sub appearances. Those 6 assists don't get counted in Xg for a start, but Xg itself is imperfect, using static metrics to try and give more depth to chances not take. It's informative, but not as much as it's propoents would have you believe. For example, Darwin's goal against Burnley was huge in its pychological impact. His assist against Newcastle was also hugely important, particularly in the manner it was taken.

Xg considers none of these factors; it ignores pressure, environemnt, weather, timing, import, impact and a whole raft of factors. Here are the key metrics used:

    Distance to the goal.
    Angle to the goal​.
    Goalkeeper position, giving us information on the likelihood that theyre able to make a save.
    The clarity the shooter has of the goal mouth, based on the positions of other players.
    The amount of pressure they are under from the opposition defenders.
    Shot type, such as which foot the shooter used or whether it was a volley/header/one-on-one.
    Pattern of play (e.g., open play, fast break, direct free-kick, corner kick, throw-in etc.).
    Information on the previous action, such as the type of assist (e.g., through ball, cross etc.).

In other words it offers an entirely sterile, anodyne view on goals scored and doesn't look to the character of the players. A player tapping in 3 goals at the end of 10-0 hammering gets a positive Xg, versus a player taking 1 of 3 chances in a cup final.

Whenever I see Nunez criticised it's always Xg (flavoured by LAST year's performances). "he could be scoring more" rather than praising him for helping lift Liverpool to the top of the table with the best GD in the league. He works hard, breaks lines, unselfishly assists...

That last point is crucial. If, last night, Nunez shot instead of passing, scored instead of assisting, today, not a murmur. Instead he lays it on a plate. Xg unmoved. Salah tries to return the favour, with a much more difficult chance. Nunez shit is saved, Xg is down. Not by much, but enough for the detractors in the media today.

There is too much focus on Nunez, with Xg providing the ammo for the haters. Those who watch know. He lends a huge amount to the team and is an important focal point for the attack. Stats like Xg cannot and will not show that. 
 
Online Historical Fool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11683 on: Yesterday at 07:41:27 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:33:59 pm
I hate the fact that the biggest critics of Nunez use Xg to beat him over the head. He has 5 goals and 6 assists in the league,after 12 starts and 7 sub appearances. Those 6 assists don't get counted in Xg for a start, but Xg itself is imperfect, using static metrics to try and give more depth to chances not take. It's informative, but not as much as it's propoents would have you believe. For example, Darwin's goal against Burnley was huge in its pychological impact. His assist against Newcastle was also hugely important, particularly in the manner it was taken.

Xg considers none of these factors; it ignores pressure, environemnt, weather, timing, import, impact and a whole raft of factors. Here are the key metrics used:

    Distance to the goal.
    Angle to the goal​.
    Goalkeeper position, giving us information on the likelihood that theyre able to make a save.
    The clarity the shooter has of the goal mouth, based on the positions of other players.
    The amount of pressure they are under from the opposition defenders.
    Shot type, such as which foot the shooter used or whether it was a volley/header/one-on-one.
    Pattern of play (e.g., open play, fast break, direct free-kick, corner kick, throw-in etc.).
    Information on the previous action, such as the type of assist (e.g., through ball, cross etc.).

In other words it offers an entirely sterile, anodyne view on goals scored and doesn't look to the character of the players. A player tapping in 3 goals at the end of 10-0 hammering gets a positive Xg, versus a player taking 1 of 3 chances in a cup final.

Whenever I see Nunez criticised it's always Xg (flavoured by LAST year's performances). "he could be scoring more" rather than praising him for helping lift Liverpool to the top of the table with the best GD in the league. He works hard, breaks lines, unselfishly assists...

That last point is crucial. If, last night, Nunez shot instead of passing, scored instead of assisting, today, not a murmur. Instead he lays it on a plate. Xg unmoved. Salah tries to return the favour, with a much more difficult chance. Nunez shit is saved, Xg is down. Not by much, but enough for the detractors in the media today.

There is too much focus on Nunez, with Xg providing the ammo for the haters. Those who watch know. He lends a huge amount to the team and is an important focal point for the attack. Stats like Xg cannot and will not show that.

I will go out on a limb. Assuming he remains fit and stays for at least 5-6 years, history will remember him in the same bracket as Rush, Keegan and Kenny and Salah in terms of his importance to this team 
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11684 on: Yesterday at 07:55:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:57:17 pm
Take this video with a pinch of salt as it's one of those dumb YouTube 'challenge' videos but Darwin's technique on the fourth penalty is wild.  A penalty into the bottom corner and he hits the outside of the post more than halfway up!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_hSYqN9YGnM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_hSYqN9YGnM</a>

I'd rather concentrate on the technique on the other 3 strikes which were impeccable.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11685 on: Yesterday at 07:57:51 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:55:06 pm
I'd rather concentrate on the technique on the other 3 strikes which were impeccable.

I would concentrate on the fact that he has taken 12 competitive penalties and scored all 12.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11686 on: Yesterday at 08:01:40 pm »
From a quick Google he's never missed a penalty from 13. Small sample size but it's pretty impressive.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11687 on: Yesterday at 08:02:08 pm »
Maybe 12 ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11688 on: Yesterday at 08:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 08:02:08 pm
Maybe 12 ;D

Just checked and the 12 is for club sides. He scored a couple of months ago for Uruguay from the spot so it is at least 13.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11689 on: Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm »
Impressive either way
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11690 on: Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:33:59 pm
I hate the fact that the biggest critics of Nunez use Xg to beat him over the head.

I do too. But not because its an imperfect metric (it is, but its still one of the best statistical tools we have right now). Its because if the person using xG to criticise Nunez actually knew what the fuck they were talking about, they'd reach the exact opposite conclusion. Nunez this season has been utterly unplayable and the xG backs it up.

For the people using his exceptional xG against him to be right, Nunez would have to be a completely unique footballer to a degree that has simply never happened in the history of football. Or you could take the infinitely more probable conclusion that football is high variance game, and Nunez has been brilliant but 'unlucky' and is likely to score a hatful if he plays exactly the way he is playing now.
Offline 4pool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11691 on: Yesterday at 08:28:38 pm »
I'll go against the grain a little bit here.

He has 8 goals and 8 assists in all comps. Which, I heard, is about 1 goal involvement every 97 minutes.

Could he score more, sure. Should he score more, sure.

He's been here about 10 minutes. Learning a new system and a new language. Tracks back and wins balls in the fullback area at times. Does all the pressing. wins the ball back. Creates opportunities for others.

But he's a number 9 and should score more. That's the stick to beat him with. Media driven agenda which is infiltrating our supporters.

As infuriating as he may be not scoring enough, we're top of the League.

Crouchie went until his 19th match before scoring for us. He still had the backing of supporters until he broke his duck.

With Mo leaving, I think Darwin will step up. We all know Mo is our "goal" scorer. We look to him all the time. Including Darwin with his assists for Mo. Without Mo, the dynamic changes. Darwin and the others will fill the gap.

We had Mo and Sadio go to the Afcon. Loads of handwringing over missing 2/3rds of our front line. We won 7 of 8 matches when they were gone. I hope for the same this time.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11692 on: Yesterday at 08:34:53 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11693 on: Yesterday at 08:34:54 pm »
I feel like he's going to go on run soon - just because of the law of averages.

Something like 8 goals in 10 (maybe even more).
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11694 on: Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 03:05:50 pm
Lol.

There is a low correlation between 'finishing ability' (i.e. the ability to score above one's xG consistently) and being a prolific goalscorer. There is an extraordinarily strong correlation (in fact, there is no factor greater) between getting on the end of goal scoring chances (that is; xG) and goalscoring. Anyone who uses xG to bash Nunez is simply clueless about the broader field of statistics and the more niche understanding of football statistics.

If you had the option of a 50th percentile xG forward who was a top 1% finisher, over significant sample size he would score significantly fewer goals than a top 10% xG forward who was bottom 10% finisher. Nunez is a top 1% in xG + xA.

(Forward A would score 12 goals, forward B would score 20)
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11695 on: Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:34:53 pm
https://youtu.be/2ef8DL7BiF0

This is so obviously a fake. Footballers don't miss chances.
Offline rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11696 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm
There is a low correlation between 'finishing ability' (i.e. the ability to score above one's xG consistently) and being a prolific goalscorer. There is an extraordinarily strong correlation (in fact, there is no factor greater) between getting on the end of goal scoring chances (that is; xG) and goalscoring. Anyone who uses xG to bash Nunez is simply clueless about the broader field of statistics and the more niche understanding of football statistics.

If you had the option of a 50th percentile xG forward who was a top 1% finisher, over significant sample size he would score significantly fewer goals than a top 10% xG forward who was bottom 10% finisher. Nunez is a top 1% in xG + xA.

(Forward A would score 12 goals, forward B would score 20)
I have already addressed your point somewhere above in response to someone who mentioned the same extremely well known information about xG to me, but without the rudeness and condescension found in your original reply as well as another one above that references me. If you want me to engage with you in detail, please communicate with me in the manner that I hope that you would if you met me in person.
Offline Realgman

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11697 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm »
He'd drive ye mad this fellah... but another assist, and some serious chances, hes a big factor in this "record xG count" in my opinion.
The comparison to suarez and his wobbly start is a very good one..
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11698 on: Today at 12:11:41 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:28:38 pm
I'll go against the grain a little bit here.

He has 8 goals and 8 assists in all comps. Which, I heard, is about 1 goal involvement every 97 minutes.

Could he score more, sure. Should he score more, sure.

He's been here about 10 minutes. Learning a new system and a new language. Tracks back and wins balls in the fullback area at times. Does all the pressing. wins the ball back. Creates opportunities for others.

But he's a number 9 and should score more. That's the stick to beat him with. Media driven agenda which is infiltrating our supporters.

As infuriating as he may be not scoring enough, we're top of the League.

Crouchie went until his 19th match before scoring for us. He still had the backing of supporters until he broke his duck.

With Mo leaving, I think Darwin will step up. We all know Mo is our "goal" scorer. We look to him all the time. Including Darwin with his assists for Mo. Without Mo, the dynamic changes. Darwin and the others will fill the gap.

We had Mo and Sadio go to the Afcon. Loads of handwringing over missing 2/3rds of our front line. We won 7 of 8 matches when they were gone. I hope for the same this time.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:23:19 pm
Because his chances tend to arise from certain situations (and usually created by him), these are either on the edge or outside the box and near the keeper. He's not a player who makes his own space in the box (like Salah) or someone who is nippy in the Box (Jota).


He's been involved (goals and assists) in 11 goals this season but countless near misses, many of which have been great efforts and either saved or hit the woodwork.


Anyway


As regards statistics (as opposed to what we see with our eyes, much of which is Darwin getting close but missing)


2023/24
Salah 80 minutes per assist or goal (all games, 2075 minutes), includes 5 penalties (If removed, 99 minutes per A/G)
Nunez 97 minutes per assist or goal (1544 minutes)
Jota 98 minutes per assist or goal (980 minutes)
Gakpo 134 minutes per assist or goal (1338 minutes)
Diaz 240 minutes per assist or goal (1442 minutes)
Offline Kansti

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11699 on: Today at 03:08:41 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:34:54 pm
I feel like he's going to go on run soon - just because of the law of averages.

Something like 8 goals in 10 (maybe even more).

I do too. Not because of law of averages or whatsoever. I think with Mo gone, there is a nice positive pressure on Darwin to produce the goods. He knows that he is the main threat now. Let's hope it works out for him.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11700 on: Today at 09:40:22 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
I have already addressed your point somewhere above in response to someone who mentioned the same extremely well known information about xG to me, but without the rudeness and condescension found in your original reply as well as another one above that references me. If you want me to engage with you in detail, please communicate with me in the manner that I hope that you would if you met me in person.

I am happy to tonally reset this conversation. I didn't see your point earlier when I made my post, but it isn't very compelling. You say these things I'm saying are well known, but then say something which has roughly an 8% probability of happening to an average striker (or roughly 10% chance for the hypothetical worst finisher ever to grace the premier league) in a high variance game is statistically significant. The two are incompatible.

 Its not significant at all. In fact, it would happen every weekend were it not for the fact that the number of players who have the quality to play as well as Nunez to have such a high xG are very few in number. I can guarantee that the majority of players on the list of players who recorded the highest non-pen xG without scoring are going to be some of the best forwards to play in the league for the last 10 years. The stat shows the opposite of what you think it does. It shows Nunez played brilliantly and if he continues to play like that (even if he is a bottom 1% finisher) he will score lots and lots of goals.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11701 on: Today at 09:46:01 am »
He's assisted Salah for 42% of his goals in the Prem this season.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11702 on: Today at 10:47:42 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
I have already addressed your point somewhere above in response to someone who mentioned the same extremely well known information about xG to me, but without the rudeness and condescension found in your original reply as well as another one above that references me. If you want me to engage with you in detail, please communicate with me in the manner that I hope that you would if you met me in person.
Look, it's actually very simple. All those easy chances you've seen Darwin miss, combined with consistent statistics showing he's been a poor finisher, actually have nothing to do with his finishing ability. Because finishing ability is pretty much the same with any forward, in any league on earth, and not a highly specialised skill that differentiates top attacking players from their peers. Players like Messi, De Bruyne and Son outperform their xG over a course of years while Gabriel Jesus and Calvert-Lewin underperform because of a combination of luck, weather conditions and possibly magic.

Darwin is exactly the kind of player that always scores lots of goals, which is why he's averaged just over one in four in the league since he got here. He's about to start topping the scoring charts any time now, just like he has for the past year. He would have 100% scored if he hadn't passed the ball the other night, even though he frequently misses chances like that. And xG is simultaneously an arbitrary, largely irrelevant stat and a very important indicator of who's a reliable goalscorer, regardless of whether the player actually finishes any of the chances. It doesn't measure the goals Darwin scores in big games, even though his only league goals since September have been against relegation candidates. If any of this sounds completely insane, it's just because you aren't a Big Brain like CowboyKangaroo or DonkeyWan.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm
For the people using his exceptional xG against him to be right, Nunez would have to be a completely unique footballer to a degree that has simply never happened in the history of football. Or you could take the infinitely more probable conclusion that football is high variance game, and Nunez has been brilliant but 'unlucky' and is likely to score a hatful if he plays exactly the way he is playing now.
You said exactly the same thing a few weeks ago so I thought I'd actually look at the stats for the last decade. His run isn't unprecedented, though it is unusual. The last player to underperform this much in front of goal was Timo Werner in his first season at Chelsea. The only player in recent years to record a higher two-season underperformance was Gabriel Jesus, a career underperformer, in two early seasons at City. But the elephant in the room here is the reason it would be historic is that players who miss that much don't tend to get to stay at clubs that create a lot of big chances. Much as DW's point about xG variance (which I don't agree with BTW) ignores that the two biggest factors for Nunez's drop in scoring are likely to be a) playing for this club and b) playing in this league. And if football was really that high variance, the same teams wouldn't tend to win most of the time.

All of this would suggest I don't like or rate him, but I do. I wouldn't have bothered to type this if CK hadn't addressed the issue in the tone of someone explaining that, actually, Jesus put the dinosaur bones underground to test humanity. But I cringe every time someone stretches for excuses, or calls him an 'agent of chaos' in the box, because it reminds me of how certain fans used to describe Heskey and Crouch, two other big forwards who were very likeable, very inconsistent and who barely scored. I don't want Darwin to be an agent of chaos, I want him to be an agent of destruction who combines his pace and power with finishing. But that's one of the things he needs to work on along with staying onside and preferably using his head to score more - it doesn't automatically happen by itself!

Basically, people can like Darwin and appreciate what he does provide without making inappropriate comparisons to Suarez and Salah, or conjuring alternate realities out of thin air, or straining for reasons why his faults are actually attributes. If he improves his finishing and starts scoring more, that would be brilliant. Maybe it'll happen! But it doesn't change the fact that he's made a habit of missing easy chances and being offside since he got here and continues to do so, or that we're creating a lot of chances as a team that aren't turning into goals for these reasons. Maybe you don't think that's important for a striker, it's still a fact.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11703 on: Today at 10:49:51 am »
The thread has turned into Sheldon squabbling with Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory...
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11704 on: Today at 10:54:16 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
This is so obviously a fake. Footballers don't miss chances.

Salah didn't miss an open goal against Fulham either ..
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11705 on: Today at 11:37:52 am »
There aren't anymore ways to say: the numbers don't lie. Finishing is a skill, but it isn't very important and doesn't vary that much. The actual data backs this up. I have a lot more time for people saying "fuck xG. Fuck stats." etc. But the arguments made rely on xG, and therefore you can't have it both ways. Either we look at what the data tells us (finishing ability doesn't really impact goal scoring that much, and it isn't likely* that Nunez is a complete unique case in football and that he will continue to significantly underperform his xG to the extent he is**), or you disregard the data completely. Use data. Don't use the data. But if you use it, use it correctly.

Timo Werner is a slightly ironic example. Excluding 1 season at Chelsea, his career goals scored is 0.05 less than his xG. For completeness; including that season he has scored 7.43 less than his xG (108 GS v 15.48 xG) so the proposition that he is a significantly below average finisher is reasonable - but it hasn't materially impacted his goals scored. And if you had looked at that season and said he will continue to underperform xG at the same rate in the future, you'd have been wrong.

* I guess this is possible. But it would be seriously weird and premature to draw that conclusion after a season and a half.

**if your argument is that Nunez is one of the worst finishers in world football that's fine. But he will still only underperform his xG by about 80% in the long run and therefore will score a lot of goals for us.


Edit: just to address the interesting point that SM is making about football and variance. Football is one of the most high variance sports there is, but he is correct that statistically speaking (rather than comparatively to other sports) it isn't that high variance. The good teams usually win. In that sense it isn't. But we aren't saying the whole game is high variance; we are saying shooting is, and an individual player's scoring. Last I checked the rough average for a forward xG per shot is about 0.15 and shots per game about 2.5, and the outcome of shots is functionally binary (leaving aside shots not scored but rebounds put in). This is the very picture of a high variance statistical profile.
The good teams tend to collectively produce a very high number of medium likely events (compared to the bad teams who tend to produce a low number of low-to-medium likely events) and therefore win more.
Online Kloppage Time

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11706 on: Today at 11:45:36 am »
He is a nightmare to play against, Jota and Gakpo profit from the spent players they come up against when they replace him
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11707 on: Today at 11:57:17 am »
That's a really good post from Sheer.
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11708 on: Today at 12:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:47:42 am
Look, it's actually very simple. All those easy chances you've seen Darwin miss, combined with consistent statistics showing he's been a poor finisher, actually have nothing to do with his finishing ability. Because finishing ability is pretty much the same with any forward, in any league on earth, and not a highly specialised skill that differentiates top attacking players from their peers. Players like Messi, De Bruyne and Son outperform their xG over a course of years while Gabriel Jesus and Calvert-Lewin underperform because of a combination of luck, weather conditions and possibly magic.

Darwin is exactly the kind of player that always scores lots of goals, which is why he's averaged just over one in four in the league since he got here. He's about to start topping the scoring charts any time now, just like he has for the past year. He would have 100% scored if he hadn't passed the ball the other night, even though he frequently misses chances like that. And xG is simultaneously an arbitrary, largely irrelevant stat and a very important indicator of who's a reliable goalscorer, regardless of whether the player actually finishes any of the chances. It doesn't measure the goals Darwin scores in big games, even though his only league goals since September have been against relegation candidates. If any of this sounds completely insane, it's just because you aren't a Big Brain like CowboyKangaroo or DonkeyWan.You said exactly the same thing a few weeks ago so I thought I'd actually look at the stats for the last decade. His run isn't unprecedented, though it is unusual. The last player to underperform this much in front of goal was Timo Werner in his first season at Chelsea. The only player in recent years to record a higher two-season underperformance was Gabriel Jesus, a career underperformer, in two early seasons at City. But the elephant in the room here is the reason it would be historic is that players who miss that much don't tend to get to stay at clubs that create a lot of big chances. Much as DW's point about xG variance (which I don't agree with BTW) ignores that the two biggest factors for Nunez's drop in scoring are likely to be a) playing for this club and b) playing in this league. And if football was really that high variance, the same teams wouldn't tend to win most of the time.

All of this would suggest I don't like or rate him, but I do. I wouldn't have bothered to type this if CK hadn't addressed the issue in the tone of someone explaining that, actually, Jesus put the dinosaur bones underground to test humanity. But I cringe every time someone stretches for excuses, or calls him an 'agent of chaos' in the box, because it reminds me of how certain fans used to describe Heskey and Crouch, two other big forwards who were very likeable, very inconsistent and who barely scored. I don't want Darwin to be an agent of chaos, I want him to be an agent of destruction who combines his pace and power with finishing. But that's one of the things he needs to work on along with staying onside and preferably using his head to score more - it doesn't automatically happen by itself!

Basically, people can like Darwin and appreciate what he does provide without making inappropriate comparisons to Suarez and Salah, or conjuring alternate realities out of thin air, or straining for reasons why his faults are actually attributes. If he improves his finishing and starts scoring more, that would be brilliant. Maybe it'll happen! But it doesn't change the fact that he's made a habit of missing easy chances and being offside since he got here and continues to do so, or that we're creating a lot of chances as a team that aren't turning into goals for these reasons. Maybe you don't think that's important for a striker, it's still a fact.
