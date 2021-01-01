He should have scored last night. That said, this thread is full of people who dont understand the actual significance of xG though. People want to make it a stat that measures finishing ability. Its much more of a stat that measures ability to to get high value shots. If it is a stat to measure finishing ability its not very helpful, even Messi barely outshoots his xG.
I am not one of them. I am well aware of what xG is supposed to do. However, when a player gets the highest xG without scoring since records began, I would contend that it becomes statistically significant. The eye test confirms that this is not the first time Nunez has finished poorly: in fact, most here will agree that there have been worseand more costlyfinishing performances in the past.
The eye test also suggests that it is a technical issue, unlike the case of Suarez, to whom some are comparing him: Have a look at Nunezs first touch in various moments this season.
Can he fix those issues? Yes. Is it a sure thing? No. Does he offer other things? Yes. Is it a downgrade from what we are used to at Liverpool? Yes. Should we be patient with it? Yes.