« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 806533 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:18:03 pm
Volley was a good save but no one wants to mention that, if Mo put the ball along the ground like Nunez did with his pass to Salah he would have had a tap in instead of a cross at knee level
Every chance Darwin Nunez misses is a sitter mate :)
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 03:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:08:21 pm
This is kinda funny considering last night he hit everything pretty cleanly and was thwarted mostly by the keeper making good saves rather than him 'missing' whereas Gakpo comes on and completely scuffs his shot right in front of goal and it ends up in the back of the net.

Its not just about hitting it cleanly, its about placement, you hit it straight and hard and thats generally the easiest save for the keeper to make.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 03:24:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:15:00 pm
I don't mean stuff like that, look at his chances last night.  First one is the one-two with Salah and he doesn't get enough power on the shot to really trouble the keeper, second chance he has time to pick a spot but hits it straight at the keeper, not even along the ground for an attempted nutmeg, and the third one, in the second half, it's straight at the keeper again.
After his goal against Burnley, you had people posting that he should keep shooting like that, controlled finishes rather than trying to leather the ball. The first two you've mentioned were controlled attempts to pass the ball into the bottom corner (the keeper saves the second one with his outstretched left leg, it wasn't straight at him like Neville said), the third you mentioned was further out and at more of an angle so more power was required, it wasn't a gimme.

Either way they were struck cleanly and weren't scuffed.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:13:51 pm
He should have scored last night. That said, this thread is full of people who dont understand the actual significance of xG though. People want to make it a stat that measures finishing ability. Its much more of a stat that measures ability to to get high value shots. If it is a stat to measure finishing ability its not very helpful, even Messi barely outshoots his xG.


I assume that if you blast it over the bar, it not an xG


The best example was Henderson, when he chose to shoot, I never expected a goal, just a dead seagull, shot from the sky
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,100
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 03:25:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:23:45 pm
Every chance Darwin Nunez misses is a sitter mate :)

They're not all sitters, but you would expect a forward who cost £60m or whatever to finish at least one of the 3 big chances he had against Newcastle.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:24:57 pm

I assume that if you blast it over the bar, it not an xG


The best example was Henderson, when he chose to shoot, I never expected a goal, just a dead seagull, shot from the sky

Yes but you didnt expect a goal not because it was Henderson but because he barely shot and when he did, he did it from low value areas.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 03:26:18 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:18:03 pm
Volley was a good save but no one wants to mention that, if Mo put the ball along the ground like Nunez did with his pass to Salah he would have had a tap in instead of a cross at knee level

How would Salah be able to put that type of pass on the ground, thats ridiculous lol. Nunez one was a far simple pass, Salah created the chance for Nunez doing something much harder, a half volley with his weaker foot, its not the same situation at all.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 03:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:13:51 pm
He should have scored last night. That said, this thread is full of people who dont understand the actual significance of xG though. People want to make it a stat that measures finishing ability. Its much more of a stat that measures ability to to get high value shots. If it is a stat to measure finishing ability its not very helpful, even Messi barely outshoots his xG.
I am not one of them. I am well aware of what xG is supposed to do. However, when a player gets the highest xG without scoring since records began, I would contend that it becomes statistically significant. The eye test confirms that this is not the first time Nunez has finished poorly: in fact, most here will agree that there have been worseand more costlyfinishing performances in the past.

The eye test also suggests that it is a technical issue, unlike the case of Suarez, to whom some are comparing him: Have a look at Nunezs first touch in various moments this season.

Can he fix those issues? Yes. Is it a sure thing? No. Does he offer other things? Yes. Is it a downgrade from what we are used to at Liverpool? Yes. Should we be patient with it? Yes.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:26:16 pm
Yes but you didnt expect a goal not because it was Henderson but because he barely shot and when he did, he did it from low value areas.


Oh, he shot alright, although even he started to get embarrassed later on, from areas that Gerrard shot from, different outcomes because he had a low value shot (and I said that before he became persona non grata)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 03:31:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:17:21 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yv3AFo2p1s
min 37-41 great discussion on Nunez

Neill compared him to Drogba
He really has been a bit unlucky but he is bar far our most dangerous CF

Neil must be reading my posts.. :D

But the Drogba comparison makes sense, i think even before Drogba had a season where he hit hot and became a genuine goalscorer he was already making a profound impact for Chelsea with the way he occupied defences, his link up play and the way he lead the line. I think Nunez is having a similar impact, also if you look at Drogba he never turned into the type of goalscorer someone like Aguero or Kane was, he had 2 out of 7 seasons where he scored more than 20 goals in the league, saying that even when he wasn't scoring at that level he was still one of the best strikers in Europe based on other things he bought to the table, i think Nunez could end up being the same.

I'm not sure if he'll end up being a goalscorer like some of the names hes being compared to Suarez Cavani et al, but i'm sure he'll end up being a world class attacker regardless.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 03:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:26:18 pm
How would Salah be able to put that type of pass on the ground, thats ridiculous lol. Nunez one was a far simple pass, Salah created the chance for Nunez doing something much harder, a half volley with his weaker foot, its not the same situation at all.

Its knee level mate thats the point put it along the ground or let him get his head on it.

I'm also just comparing the fact one was slid across the ground for an easy tap in, while one was hit at knee level and Nunez did well to actually get the ball towards goal.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:42 pm by mullyred94 »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 03:34:29 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:33:11 pm
Its knee level mate thats the point put it along the ground or let him get his head on it.

Yes it was a hard chance for Nunez to take, it was a chance but was little he could do, just had to get a touch on it and hope for the best.

Aside though there was no way Salah was going to put that type of pass on the ground though, he did literally the best thing he could do in that situation to create a goal scoring opportunity.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 03:35:02 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 03:26:33 pm
I am not one of them. I am well aware of what xG is supposed to do. However, when a player gets the highest xG without scoring since records began, I would contend that it becomes statistically significant. The eye test confirms that this is not the first time Nunez has finished poorly: in fact, most here will agree that there have been worseand more costlyfinishing performances in the past.

The eye test also suggests that it is a technical issue, unlike the case of Suarez, to whom some are comparing him: Have a look at Nunezs first touch in various moments this season.

Can he fix those issues? Yes. Is it a sure thing? No. Does he offer other things? Yes. Is it a downgrade from what we are used to at Liverpool? Yes. Should we be patient with it? Yes.

Is it statistically significant or a statistical anomaly? Re the technique thing - yeah I dont buy that. there might be a decision making issue at points but the lad knows how to strike a football.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 03:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:34:29 pm
Yes it was a hard chance for Nunez to take, it was a chance but was little he could do, just had to get a touch on it and hope for the best.

Aside though there was no way Salah was going to put that type of pass on the ground though, he did literally the best thing he could do in that situation to create a goal scoring opportunity.

I don't think its unfair on Salah to expect a better pass if we are gonna over analyze  every single finish from Nunez but maybe we think different.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 03:41:36 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:39:34 pm
I don't think its unfair on Salah to expect a better pass if we are gonna over analyze  every single finish from Nunez but maybe we think different.

It is unfair especially when your comparison is a 5 yard Nunez pass made that was dead simple, its not the same situation, and we have no questions at all about Salahs passing, he made all the best ones in the game yesterday.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 03:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:41:36 pm
It is unfair especially when your comparison is a 5 yard Nunez pass made that was dead simple, its not the same situation, and we have no questions at all about Salahs passing, he made all the best ones in the game yesterday.

Mac Allister had the best pass of the game mate, also I'm not comparing the chances I'm just saying how the service was delivered.

Plently of times Salahs been able to put a ball across with his right foot in those situations in his career.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,100
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:35:02 pm
Is it statistically significant or a statistical anomaly? Re the technique thing - yeah I dont buy that. there might be a decision making issue at points but the lad knows how to strike a football.

He doesn't know how to strike a football consistently, though, which is surely a technique thing.  I'm sure he's making good decisions on where he wants to put the ball, it's just that technically, he doesn't have the ability to execute it consistently.  It's why he hits the keeper a lot, and why every now and then, he gets it right (Newcastle away).
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 03:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:31:18 pm
Neil must be reading my posts.. :D

But the Drogba comparison makes sense, i think even before Drogba had a season where he hit hot and became a genuine goalscorer he was already making a profound impact for Chelsea with the way he occupied defences, his link up play and the way he lead the line. I think Nunez is having a similar impact, also if you look at Drogba he never turned into the type of goalscorer someone like Aguero or Kane was, he had 2 out of 7 seasons where he scored more than 20 goals in the league, saying that even when he wasn't scoring at that level he was still one of the best strikers in Europe based on other things he bought to the table, i think Nunez could end up being the same.

I'm not sure if he'll end up being a goalscorer like some of the names hes being compared to Suarez Cavani et al, but i'm sure he'll end up being a world class attacker regardless.

If we can get him scoring more in the big games, that's a start. He's done it against Real Madrid, Man United and Man City. If he consistently turns up for those games then opinions start to change and at the end of the season when you look back at how things turned out, those moments add up. He's got that Newcastle game, if he can get us say 6 points on his own at least by the end of the season then you'd say he's progressing nicely.

I agree with the point about things won't "click" for him and then suddenly we enter a new reality where he scores every week. It'll be a small improvement year by year on his previous year's numbers and in a couple of seasons we maybe start seeing him hitting 20+ goals in the league each season. He's 24 now, he isn't even in his peak years.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm »
Bobby Firminos best season in terms of assists in the league was 8 by the way.

Nunez already got 6  :wave
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,615
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11659 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm »
I think the takeaway from last night is that things aren't going his way in front of goal.

Gakpo hits a shot that was far worse than Darwin hit all night and ends up with a goal. It reminded me of cricket when a fast bowler does everything right but keeps missing the outside edge. Then someone comes along bowls a long hop and takes a wicket.

As Klopp said he did the right thing with the assist and that is all that matters. Keep doing the right things and his luck will change.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,961
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11660 on: Today at 04:05:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:25:21 pm
They're not all sitters, but you would expect a forward who cost £60m or whatever to finish at least one of the 3 big chances he had against Newcastle.
100m mate.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,100
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 04:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:05:53 pm
100m mate.

That's with add-ons though, no?  If some of those add-ons are goals, we're laughing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 04:10:16 pm »
The best strikers just let their natural instincts take over.
Feint, caress, blast or dink or round the keeper.

The more confident Nunez becomes in this team  the more natural his finishes will be become.

I pretty sure if he sticks it out, it will come.

....Just like all my double entendre;)
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 04:13:52 pm »
Or maybe  if he's telegraphing his shots, he would be best served by applying the Bobby Dazzler technique and just looking away as he shoots :P
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 