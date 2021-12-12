« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm
Again, the problem with such comparisons assumes that Nunez' trajectory and improvement will match that of Suarez. And it assumes he's in the same level of talent as him. He isn't, and that isn't a criticism. They're not even remotely alike as players. It seems like something people want to comfort themselves with for some bizarre reason. The romanticism of it, both being Uruguayan and all. You might as well go and compare him with N'Gog, Mellor or Pongolle at similar ages.

We're in the 'he's just being really unlucky in front of goal and the opposition goalkeepers are having worldies' stage with Nunez. Last week it was 'well, at least his shots are hitting the target now' and it becomes almost tragic in a way. There is nothing unlucky about hitting the ball hard and straight at a goalkeeper who is trying to save it. His finish last week was superb, his finishes in the reverse fixture at St James' Park were superb, but recently his finishing has been really poor and predictable on the whole, I don't see too much bad luck about it in all honesty.

He's heavily involved in our play and he played well on the whole tonight, his finishing was just again below par. Let's not forget we absolutely battered them, so much so that 10 goals wouldn't have flattered us. He's a reason we created so many chances, yet he's also the reason we didn't score more. The Nunez conundrum.
With respect, I think this is a bit of a patronising post. There's nothing I need to comfort myself with. We're top of the league and only Salah of our attackers has played a bigger part of that in terms of returns. He needs to improve his finishing no doubt, the example of Suarez was only to serve as an example of how a player can improve that. I made that pretty clear.

But I do have to take issue with you saying the comparison is ridiculous in terms of level. Nunez is a very different player to Suarez but we bought him as an elite level talent with the potential for elite level returns, as that was what his numbers in Portugal were showing. We had no idea that Suarez would get to the level that he did. Nunez was probably even more highly rated than Suarez when we bought him. The comparison is that Suarez and Nunez were both banging them in at a lower level and it took Suarez a year and a half to replicate the level of finishing in the Prem. Meanwhile there were plenty of impatient RAWK experts writing him off. Nunez just needs to be a bit more clinical and there's bags of goals there. He's 24 working with the best coach in the league in a team that's developing. I have full confidence he's going to improve that and his numbers will be ridiculous. If you don't, then that's fine, but it's not ridiculous to think he will.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Thing I'm certain of at this point is that there will be no 'click' moment with Nunez. That proverbial magical event where all his stars align and he carries on converting chances at a higher rate will never happen, it's a dream. Much like other obvious issues around his game, such as his lackluster pressing game that kept him out of the team earlier, the only way forward is patient hard work and incemental improvements. He has improved his overall game greatly, so he can hopefully improve his finishing as well. At this stage, simply raising it to average conversion levels would be more than enough. But it's not going to click, it will take time, patience and hard work to get there and it will probably not happen this season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
I honestly can't say any chance he had last night other than that one on one was a bad miss - they have either been a good save, good/scrambling defending, or a really tough chance to put away.

The first one Dubravka saves with his leg is not a shot where I say I expect Nunez to score that and he fluffs it, but rather I didn't expect the goalie to save it - Nunez did absolutely everything right to score and somehow the keeper kept it out. The two right after our first goal is a crowded area, it would have been pretty lucky to get on the end of it. The two headed chances he had the ball was way up there he did well get get a head on them and get so close

He was cm's off for the Diaz disallowed goal, a measure you can't really litigate for considering it is barely perceivable by a human without freeze framing it.

Also I may be wrong but was Nunez the one who passed through to Diaz for the first pen as well?

Other than the one on one I can say last night he played very very well, was legitimately unlucky, and even still got an assist and did amazingly in the build up to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:17:58 am
But Nunez has really only had one season where he was prolific, and that was the 12 months before he came here. Everything points to that period being the outlier, not his time here. Gakpo has five in seven outside the league this season but I don't see some big clamour for him to be starting more games.

But people are overreacting. I've never said Nunez is a bad player, simply that to be a starter at this level (the business end of a title race and CL run in a possession-focused team) he needs to take more of his chances and time his runs better as a number nine, or get involved in the game more the way Salah and Diaz do, and Firmino did. If he can't do either, he makes more sense as an option off the bench if everyone is fit, regardless of how much you or anyone else like him.
That's fair.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:18:07 am
His unlucky run is in the league not all football over 16 months   before he came to us he had a LUCKY 12 month finishing run in the Portuguese league 

Theres another post in this thread saying history is littered with forwards who have a missing piece to their game  but it isnt with finishing - there arent forwards who rack up a lot of xg but also under shoot it by more than about 20% over the long term, thats just not a thing

Its mad to me that people can watch last night and think luck or variance of outcome isnt a critical factor (the Dubravka save from 3 yards or the gakpo finish)  - but having read / heard a lot of fans talk about the topic more generally it seems pretty clear they over estimate the amount of control a forward has on the outcome of a chance.

I don't really understand the stats thing, all I know is every player thats ever played the game at any level misses chances, even "sitters" so it grinds my gears when pricks on TV say shit like "he should have done X" or "that's gotta be a goal" or "you can't be missing those" like they were 100% fucking perfect when they played.

He'll score some, he'll miss some and he'll assist some and that's all we can ask or expect.  He's not a robot he's a beautiful human being ☺️
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:48:54 am
I remember screaming at ratboy last night after he was doing his snide passive aggressive shite "another Darwen miss" saying what about the useless sack of shit playing at his club.

Never hear anything negative about the blessed Hooverland or whatever the fuck his name is.

He's joyful to watch, the fans in the ground love him, Mo loves him, so does Jürgen and he'll help us win loads of trophies 👌

This.

The lad is adored by the fans, his team mates and the manager, because his work ethic, because he's a grafter, because he comes across as actually a really sound person, because the rest of the footballing world - including that squeaky voiced Bury ballbag - wants him to fail.
I honestly have never wanted a single player to become a goal machine than I do with Darwin Nunez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm
Wha? What do you mean by given the exact same opportunities? I assume you mean Haalandyou surely dont think theyre asked to play the same way?

Maybe he means all the one on one's and snapped at chances. Forget the build up play, it's the opportunities if other strikers were in that position. Doesn't even have to be so called rivals like Haaland. I think the like of Ivan Toney and Callum Wilson would have slotted more of the chances.

That's not to say I don't like Nunez, I love the guy. Just improve the finishing and he'll be unstoppable.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:41:50 am
I don't really understand the stats thing, all I know is every player thats ever played the game at any level misses chances, even "sitters" so it grinds my gears when pricks on TV say shit like "he should have done X" or "that's gotta be a goal" or "you can't be missing those" like they were 100% fucking perfect when they played.

He'll score some, he'll miss some and he'll assist some and that's all we can ask or expect.  He's not a robot he's a beautiful human being ☺️

Love that line Debs. Sums him up for me as well.  :D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:17:58 am
But Nunez has really only had one season where he was prolific, and that was the 12 months before he came here. Everything points to that period being the outlier, not his time here. Gakpo has five in seven outside the league this season but I don't see some big clamour for him to be starting more games.

But people are overreacting. I've never said Nunez is a bad player, simply that to be a starter at this level (the business end of a title race and CL run in a possession-focused team) he needs to take more of his chances and time his runs better as a number nine, or get involved in the game more the way Salah and Diaz do, and Firmino did. If he can't do either, he makes more sense as an option off the bench if everyone is fit, regardless of how much you or anyone else like him.

You've missed the point of my post - I wasn't arguing whether he's prolific or not I was pointing out the same player has had good finishing luck and bad finishing luck over the last 3 years .. in his case reasonably extreme (compared to most outcomes) on both sides
The second part of your post I obviously disagree with but neither of us are changing their mind here
 
Ultimately in this debate on his finishing you have to believe one of two things....
either a) he's one of the worst finishers in the history of top league football who will continue to replicate his results this season of being 60% under expected goals in the league
or b) he's in a unlucky run of short term variance and his finishing will revert close to mean like it does for almost all the other humans who've played this sport

Been going round in circles on this all season so I'll sign off on it with a quote from Ian Graham (our recruitment guru) in the Athletic about recruiting forwards:
"He takes of loads of good quality shots. There's literally nothing else to say. All other arguments they're second order effects compared to this"

If he stays fit and starts there's only one outcome in the medium term



Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:17:58 am
But Nunez has really only had one season where he was prolific, and that was the 12 months before he came here. Everything points to that period being the outlier, not his time here. Gakpo has five in seven outside the league this season but I don't see some big clamour for him to be starting more games.

But people are overreacting. I've never said Nunez is a bad player, simply that to be a starter at this level (the business end of a title race and CL run in a possession-focused team) he needs to take more of his chances and time his runs better as a number nine, or get involved in the game more the way Salah and Diaz do, and Firmino did. If he can't do either, he makes more sense as an option off the bench if everyone is fit, regardless of how much you or anyone else like him.

Plenty people have called for Gakpo to start in front of him and loads have called for Nunez to start.  Both of them have been productive from the bench. Arsenal would love the conundrum.

In response to your last line. Doesn't he deserve to start if Jurgen deems it correct regardless of how much you or anyone else dislikes him? ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
For a big lad, he could do better in the air.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 01:12:40 pm
Plenty people have called for Gakpo to start in front of him and loads have called for Nunez to start.  Both of them have been productive from the bench. Arsenal would love the conundrum.

In response to your last line. Doesn't he deserve to start if Jurgen deems it correct regardless of how much you or anyone else dislikes him? ;)
Anytime Darwin doesn't start, we feel it. We just don't look as threatening.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:26:08 pm
For a big lad, he could do better in the air.

Tbf in general we don't score as many headers anymore - most corners and crosses we have either go low to be slotted in, or end up being too high to properly go for goal and are more for heading back into the box for someone to get on the end of it
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:04:01 pm
Love that line Debs. Sums him up for me as well.  :D

I think a lot of people overlook or forget that human beings aren't meant to be perfect or make mistakes unless it's themselves doing it 😁
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:26:54 pm
Anytime Darwin doesn't start, we feel it. We just don't look as threatening.

A lot of it is pace - people can yearn for Gakpo-Salah-Diaz or whatever but it rarely has any pace or threatens in behind.  All are best paired with Nunez.

Anyway this wall I've punched is nearly down now.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:17:30 pm
For those who think he is not allowed to be questioned:


Not a soul (IMO) thinks this - just thinks the hyperbole around his performances is a bit odd to say the least.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:17:30 pm
For those who think he is not allowed to be questioned:

https://twitter.com/Squawka_Live/status/1741935584623354123?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1741935584623354123%7Ctwgr%5E3982cebe6346c5cd1e719da499669c1a133f30ea%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redcafe.net%2Fthreads%2Fdarwin-nC3BAC3B1ez-liverpool-player-sometimes-maybe-good-sometimes-maybe-shish.471058%2Fpage-104

Who said he's not allowed to be questioned?
There's questioning him and there's posting a lot of shite. Most of the negative posts are posting a lot of shite.

He could/should score more. Woop de fucking do.
He is more productive than our other forwards except Salah in terms of goals/assists in the league this season.

I'll cry about it when we are regularly dropping points because he missed a one on one.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
I don't think anyone would disagree that he should be putting more chances away, but it's not like he isn't contributing in other ways. I mean he's got the most goal involvements in the squad other than Salah if i'm not mistaken. Klopp seems happy with what he is providing. So right now he's doing what is needed.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:32:07 pm
I don't think anyone would disagree that he should be putting more chances away, but it's not like he isn't contributing in other ways. I mean he's got the most goal involvements in the squad other than Salah if i'm not mistaken. Klopp seems happy with what he is providing. So right now he's doing what is needed.
Jurgen alluded to the social media outroar affecting him. It doesn't help when some of your own fans are focusing on the negatives. How does that help him?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:33:24 pm
Jurgen alluded to the social media outroar affecting him. It doesn't help when some of your own fans are focusing on the negatives. How does that help him?
It doesn't really, but you can see he's frustrated with not scoring, but as Klopp basically said in his interview that he's doing very well and providing for the team.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
There are posts in this thread expressly saying that anyone crticising him knows nothing about football etc.

Have a look at some of yesterdays posts.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:04:01 pm
Love that line Debs. Sums him up for me as well.  :D

Yep, cracking line.  Well said.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:36:48 pm
There are posts in this thread expressly saying that anyone crticising him knows nothing about football etc.

Have a look at some of yesterdays posts.

From MacRed.

Criticise his goalscoring output by all means. But plenty of posters and fans not on RAWK ignore everything else that he brings to the team.
