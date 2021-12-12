But Nunez has really only had one season where he was prolific, and that was the 12 months before he came here. Everything points to that period being the outlier, not his time here. Gakpo has five in seven outside the league this season but I don't see some big clamour for him to be starting more games.
But people are overreacting. I've never said Nunez is a bad player, simply that to be a starter at this level (the business end of a title race and CL run in a possession-focused team) he needs to take more of his chances and time his runs better as a number nine, or get involved in the game more the way Salah and Diaz do, and Firmino did. If he can't do either, he makes more sense as an option off the bench if everyone is fit, regardless of how much you or anyone else like him.
You've missed the point of my post - I wasn't arguing whether he's prolific or not I was pointing out the same player has had good finishing luck and bad finishing luck over the last 3 years .. in his case reasonably extreme (compared to most outcomes) on both sides
The second part of your post I obviously disagree with but neither of us are changing their mind here
Ultimately in this debate on his finishing you have to believe one of two things....
either a) he's one of the worst finishers in the history of top league football who will continue to replicate his results this season of being 60% under expected goals in the league
or b) he's in a unlucky run of short term variance and his finishing will revert close to mean like it does for almost all the other humans who've played this sport
Been going round in circles on this all season so I'll sign off on it with a quote from Ian Graham (our recruitment guru) in the Athletic about recruiting forwards:
"He takes of loads of good quality shots. There's literally nothing else to say. All other arguments they're second order effects compared to this"
If he stays fit and starts there's only one outcome in the medium term